A friend of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared a video of their final indoor hangout

The actor was seen in high spirits while entertaining a crowd of friends alongside IK Ogbonna

The emotional footage showed the actor laughing and enjoying gaming activities shortly before his demise

An Instagram user identified as Lucas Ugoh has shared a touching video showing the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo during an indoor get-together with his peers.

The footage, which has gone viral, captured the actor's jovial nature as he served as the centre of attraction during a special hangout.

A young man shares a heartfelt video that shows the jovial nature of Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit: Lucas Ugho, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

One of Alexx Ekubo's jovial moment trends

In the video, Alexx was seen alongside his close friend and colleague, IK Ogbonna, entertaining a group of friends. The atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter as the group engaged in a sort of gaming activity inside a well-furnished living room.

Alexx, popularly known by his title King Ikuku, appeared vibrant and full of life in the clip. The actor wore a black and gold Nigerian-themed jersey while interacting with the crowd, who were busy filming the happy moment on their mobile phones.

Friend sends tribute to Alexx Ekubo

While sharing the emotional footage on social media, Lucas Ugoh penned a heartfelt message to the late actor. He described the movie star as a happy person who brought light to those around him.

Lucas Ugoh said:

"Rest easy Bro.. We love you King Ikuku. Death shame on you 😥😥😥😥 No wam. A Good and happy man."

Reactions to one of Alexx Ekubo's moments

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the actor's post below:

judith_chiamaka__uzo said:

"I need to leave Intagram for awhile cause it brings back the tears 😭 after watching his videos. 😢"

njokunneoma said:

"Very jovial chaii, this pain me sha😢 Itz well."

theakumbrand said:

"You rarely will see any video of Alexx without seeing IK.💔"

Watch the video of Alexx Ekubo being jovial below:

Family member mourns Alexx Ekubo online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family member of Alexx Ekubo took to his Facebook page to mourn the actor while revealing the difficult situation regarding his father's health.

Source: Legit.ng