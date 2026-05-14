Alexx Ekubo: Friend Posts Last Video He Had of Actor at Get-Together Being Life of The Party
- A friend of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared a video of their final indoor hangout
- The actor was seen in high spirits while entertaining a crowd of friends alongside IK Ogbonna
- The emotional footage showed the actor laughing and enjoying gaming activities shortly before his demise
An Instagram user identified as Lucas Ugoh has shared a touching video showing the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo during an indoor get-together with his peers.
The footage, which has gone viral, captured the actor's jovial nature as he served as the centre of attraction during a special hangout.
One of Alexx Ekubo's jovial moment trends
In the video, Alexx was seen alongside his close friend and colleague, IK Ogbonna, entertaining a group of friends. The atmosphere was filled with joy and laughter as the group engaged in a sort of gaming activity inside a well-furnished living room.
Alexx, popularly known by his title King Ikuku, appeared vibrant and full of life in the clip. The actor wore a black and gold Nigerian-themed jersey while interacting with the crowd, who were busy filming the happy moment on their mobile phones.
Friend sends tribute to Alexx Ekubo
While sharing the emotional footage on social media, Lucas Ugoh penned a heartfelt message to the late actor. He described the movie star as a happy person who brought light to those around him.
Lucas Ugoh said:
"Rest easy Bro.. We love you King Ikuku. Death shame on you 😥😥😥😥 No wam. A Good and happy man."
Reactions to one of Alexx Ekubo's moments
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the actor's post below:
judith_chiamaka__uzo said:
"I need to leave Intagram for awhile cause it brings back the tears 😭 after watching his videos. 😢"
njokunneoma said:
"Very jovial chaii, this pain me sha😢 Itz well."
"How Alexx Ekubo did his best to help me": Bambam recounts actor's impact on her career in Nollywood
theakumbrand said:
"You rarely will see any video of Alexx without seeing IK.💔"
Watch the video of Alexx Ekubo being jovial below:
Family member mourns Alexx Ekubo online
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family member of Alexx Ekubo took to his Facebook page to mourn the actor while revealing the difficult situation regarding his father's health.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng