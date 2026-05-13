AY Comedian has shared another social media post about actor Alexx Ekubo's tragic demise

The comedian, who revealed the actor didn't inform his close circle of his health challenges, shared what it felt like for him

AY also sent a strong message to social media users who are quick to criticise celebrities over their personal life issues

Actor and comedian Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY Comedian, has continued to mourn actor Alexx Ekubo, who sadly passed away at the age of 40.

AY, who had previously shared details about Alexx's last moment, shared another post detailing the actor's experience before his death.

AY Makun reflects on how social media users turn celebrities' struggles to entertainment. Credit: aycomedian/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

"Watching his lifeless body right in front of me, I can honestly say that even in death, he looked peaceful. He looked like someone who had carried pain quietly for too long and finally found rest," AY said.

The comedian, who is an elder brother to Alexx's close associate Yomi Casual, revealed the late actor "never shared or disclosed issues concerning his health with any of us. And that is the part that should make all of us pause."

AY noted that aside from the happy and fancy lifestyle celebrities portray, many public figures were fighting battles in private.

Alexx Ekubo advises netizens to rethink before sharing comments about celebrities during challenging times. Credit: aycomedian

Source: Instagram

"Some are battling sickness. Some are battling depression. Some are battling loneliness. Some are battling family issues. Some are battling the pressure of being judged by people who do not know them personally," he said.

The comedian compared Alexx, who reportedly fought stage four liver cancer, with movie star Chadwick Boseman, who gave his best in the hit movie Black Panther while privately battling colon cancer.

"Sammie Okposo faced public shame and personal battles before his sudden passing. Caroline Flack became a global reminder of how public humiliation and online cruelty can break a human being. The painful truth is this: we do not always know what people are carrying," AY said.

The comedian also criticised people who turn people's pain and challenges into social media entertainment.

"Someone may be trying to hustle just to stay alive, while we use their pain to catch cruise. Science may not say trolling causes cancer, but we know that constant stress, humiliation, depression and emotional pressure can worsen a person’s health, break their spirit, run into their shadows and make their private battles even harder to fight," he said.

He advised netizens to rethink the comments they share about celebrities on social media during their tough moments.

AY Comedian's social media post below:

Funke Akindele mourns Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng also reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele expressed deep sorrow over Alexx Ekubo's death, sharing emotional posts about her failed attempts to reach him before his passing.

The Box Office Queen revealed she kept sending voice notes and messages to the late actor, but he insisted he was fine and later withdrew completely.

Funke Akindele admitted she wanted to see him one last time, hold his hands and pray with him, but he chose to keep his pain private until the end.

Source: Legit.ng