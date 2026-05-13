NCAPT criticises SERAP's claims regarding alleged financial discrepancies with the USPF

Coalition defends USPF's funding and procurement processes, emphasizing compliance with established procedures

Urgent call for independent review by National Assembly to ensure transparency and accountability

The Northern Coalition for Accountability and Public Trust (NCAPT) has criticised claims by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) regarding alleged financial irregularities involving the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), describing the allegations as misleading and lacking proper context.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Amb. Abubakar Yusuf Yaro, the coalition argued that public accountability should not be reduced to “headline activism and media sensationalism”.

Northern Coalition Speaks Out Over SERAP Claim Against USPF

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According to the group, available records and independent findings do not support claims that ₦26.9 billion was missing from the USPF.

Coalition questions N26.9bn allegation

The coalition stated that its internal review showed that the USPF received an average annual allocation of about ₦7.5 billion during the period under review.

“Simple arithmetic, therefore, raises a legitimate question: how does an institution with an average yearly funding of ₦7.5 billion suddenly ‘lose’ ₦26.9 billion?” the statement read.

NCAPT further claimed that more than ₦13.8 billion of the amount being referenced related to operating surplus deductions reportedly managed directly by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) before transfers were made to the USPF.

“According to the records reviewed, the USPF does not receive or retain those funds in the first place,” the coalition stated.

Group defends procurement and project implementation processes

The coalition also defended the implementation structure of telecommunications infrastructure projects funded through the USPF, noting that such projects naturally span multiple fiscal years.

It explained that broadband expansion projects, ICT centres and telecommunications infrastructure are not completed within short periods and are executed through recognised government budgeting procedures.

“At this juncture, we want to clarify that the records further indicate that the procurement processes referenced in the allegations passed through established approval channels, including the Bureau of Public Procurement and relevant tenders’ boards,” the statement added.

The coalition maintained that payments were reportedly backed by certification procedures, documentation and project reports.

Concerns raised over SERAP’s approach

NCAPT questioned why, according to it, clarifications and previous reviews were allegedly ignored before the issue was taken to the media.

It claimed that earlier audit exercises and reviews by the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee reportedly found no irregularities in the operations of the USPF during the same period.

“SERAP, as an organisation that consistently advocates fairness, transparency, and accountability, ought to understand that audit observations are not conclusive proof of corruption,” the group said.

The coalition argued that audit queries are meant for institutional clarification processes and warned against what it described as “a public conviction campaign”.

Call for independent review

The coalition urged the National Assembly and relevant oversight agencies to independently examine all documents connected to the matter and allow due process to prevail.

“Nigerians deserve truth, not manufactured alarm,” the statement added.

NCAPT also described the USPF as a strategic intervention platform that has supported rural connectivity, ICT access and telecommunications infrastructure in underserved communities across Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng