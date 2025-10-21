Diane Haughton's life and legal challenges after her tragedy
These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy.
These are the words of Diane Haughton, refuting claims made by former R. Kelly backup singer Jovante Cunningham in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary. She was the manager and mother of the late R&B star Aaliyah, who tragically died in a plane crash in 2001. Diane has devoted her life to protecting her daughter's legacy while handling legal challenges.
- Diane Haughton was born in 1951 in New York City.
- Her daughter, R&B singer Aaliyah, whom she managed, tragically died in 2001.
- Aaliyah's mother is facing an ongoing lawsuit filed by Background Records, which claims "contractual fraud".
- Diane is now focused on protecting and preserving Aaliyah's legacy.
Profile summary
Full name
Diane Deborah Hankerson
Gender
Female
Date of birth
11 January 1951
Age
74 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Place of birth
New York, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'4"
Height in centimetres
163
Weight in pounds
132
Weight in kilograms
60
Body measurements in inches
34-26-35
Body measurements in centimetres
86-66-89
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Father
Michael "Miguel" Haughton
Siblings
1
Marital status
Widowed
Ex-spouse
Michael Haughton
Children
2
Net worth
$10 million
Who is Diane Haughton?
Diane Haughton was born Diane Hankerson on 11 January 1951, in New York. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. Diane grew up alongside her brother, Barry Hankerson, an entertainment lawyer and music producer.
Diane married Michael Haughton, who was of Jamaican descent. The two welcomed two kids, Aaliyah, born on 16 January 1979, and Rashad, born on 6 August 1977. Aaliyah was an R&B singer and songwriter, while Rashad is a talented writer, film director, and screenwriter. She passed away on 25 August 2001 at the age of 22.
What did Aaliyah's mother do?
Diane Haughton was Aaliyah's manager before she died. However, initially she was an aspiring vocalist, who later became a stay-at-home mother after marriage. Diane played a crucial role in Aaliyah's early musical career by enrolling her in voice lessons.
What does Diane Haughton do now?
Since Aaliyah's tragic death in 2001, Diane Haughton has focused on protecting her daughter's legacy. After the fatal death, together with her husband, Michael Haughton, she filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Instinct Productions, Blackhawk International Airways Corp., the owners, and Atlantic Flight Group. They reached an undisclosed settlement in 2003.
In 2021, ahead of the 20th anniversary of Aaliyah's fatal aeroplane crash, Diane publicly called out American author Kathy Iandoli for allegedly disturbing the R&B star’s graveside to “promote a book”.
Iandoli who wrote Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah denied the claim stating:
I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah’s grave site. That is offensive to even suggest.
In a 2020 docuseries, one of R. Kelly’s vocalists, Jovante Cunningham, alleged that she witnessed an inappropriate encounter between the singer and the then-underage Aaliyah while on a tour bus.
She recounted that everyone was resting in their bunks when the bus door suddenly opened, revealing the two together.
Diane refuted that the claim was false because she and her husband, Michael, were always present. She said:
My husband and I were always on tour with her, and at interviews and at every place she went throughout her entire career. These lies and fabrications cannot be tolerated and allowed to be spewed from the forked tongues of saboteurs of Aaliyah’s legacy.
Diane Haughton continues to live as a guardian of Aaliyah’s memory. She continues to work to preserve the One In a Million singer's artistic contributions.
What race was Aaliyah Haughton?
Aaliyah Haughton was of African-American ethnicity. Her mother was African American, while her father was of Jamaican descent.
Where is Diane Haughton now?
Diane Haughton lives in Los Angeles, California, United States, where she is navigating the complexities of legal challenges. In July 2024, Background Records filed an ongoing lawsuit against her, claiming "contractual fraud" with allegations involving about $243,000.
The legal battle, with hearings scheduled into 2025, has impacted the release of projects tied to Aaliyah's music.
FAQs
- Who is Diane Haughton? She is best known as Aaliyah Haughton's mother.
- Where is Diane Haughton from? She hails from New York, United States.
- How old is Diane Haughton? The former vocalist is 74 years old as of 2025.
- Is Diane Haughton still alive? Diane is still alive.
- Who was Aaliyah Haughton? She was an American singer and songwriter, best known for her album Age Ain't Nothing But a Number.
- What happened to Aaliyah Haughton? Aaliyah died in a tragic plane crash on 25 August 2001, in the Bahamas, shortly after takeoff from Marsh Harbour Airport.
- Is Diane Haughton married? Diane is widowed as her ex-husband, Michael Haughton, passed away on 8 November 2012 at the age of 61 due to Kidney disease.
Diane Haughton's life after her daughter's tragic death has been a journey marked by resilience and ongoing legal battles. Despite the loss, she has dedicated herself to protecting Aaliyah's legacy amid legal disputes.
