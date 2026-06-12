LASUSTECH researcher, Engr. Sheriff Babatunde Lamidi, called for Campus and Community Climate Ambassadors to enhance environmental advocacy in Nigeria

Five-point framework was proposed for climate-resilient cities, which emphasised planning, protection, and community engagement to combat urban challenges

Initiative aims to empower youth through leadership training and environmental education, fostering sustainable practices in local communities

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - A researcher and staff member of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Engr. Sheriff Lamidi, has called for the establishment of Campus and Community Climate Ambassadors to strengthen environmental sustainability, climate action, and grassroots environmental advocacy across Nigeria.

Lamidi made the recommendation during the recent 2026 World Environment Day celebration organised by the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos state chapter, where he served as a special guest speaker.

LASUSTECH researcher Engr. Sheriff Lamidi advocates Campus and Community Climate Ambassadors to boost climate action and environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

Source: Original

Lamidi advocates youth-Led climate action

Speaking on the theme, 'Urbanisation and Climate Action: Building Resilient Cities for a Sustainable Future', Lamidi stressed the need for greater youth and community participation in tackling climate change and environmental challenges.

The event, attended by Legit.ng, brought together environmental engineers, policymakers, academics, researchers, students, and sustainability stakeholders to explore practical solutions to environmental issues arising from rapid urbanisation in Nigeria.

Lamidi noted that climate change, flooding, environmental degradation, waste management challenges, and increasing pressure on urban centres continue to threaten sustainable development. He argued that lasting solutions would require active involvement from young people and local communities.

According to him, environmental sustainability should not be left solely to governments and professionals but should become a collective responsibility involving educational institutions, community leaders, and citizens.

He said:

"Climate action becomes truly impactful when it reaches our campuses, communities, and young people. We must intentionally develop environmental champions who can educate, influence, and mobilise others toward sustainable environmental practices and climate resilience."

LASUSTECH Researcher Advocates Campus, Community Climate Ambassadors to Drive Action in Nigeria

Source: Original

Lamidi unveils five-point climate framework

Drawing lessons from cities such as Rotterdam in the Netherlands, Singapore, and Kigali in Rwanda, Lamidi highlighted how strategic planning, effective environmental governance, climate adaptation measures, sustainable infrastructure, and community engagement have contributed to building resilient and sustainable cities.

Five-point framework for sustainable cities

As part of his presentation, the LASUSTECH researcher proposed a five-point framework for developing climate-resilient cities in Nigeria:

Plan: Develop climate-responsive urban planning and development strategies.

Protect: Invest in environmental protection and climate adaptation infrastructure.

Provide: Expand sustainable infrastructure and public services to support urban growth.

Preserve: Safeguard natural ecosystems and environmental resources.

Prosper: Promote green innovation, environmental entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic opportunities.

One of the major highlights of the event was the positive response to Lamidi's proposal for the establishment of Campus and Community Climate Ambassadors. Participants expressed strong support for the initiative and discussed possible implementation strategies.

NIEE backs climate ambassadors initiative

Following the engagement, the NIEE Lagos chapter pledged to advance the initiative through collaboration with educational institutions and other stakeholders.

The proposed programme aims to create a network of trained environmental ambassadors across universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, secondary schools, and local communities. The ambassadors would champion environmental awareness campaigns, sustainability projects, climate action initiatives, community engagement activities, and environmental leadership development.

Stakeholders said the initiative would provide students with opportunities for leadership training, environmental education, mentorship, volunteerism, and practical exposure to sustainability challenges and solutions.

They added that the programme aligns with national and global priorities on climate action, environmental protection, sustainable cities, youth empowerment, and responsible citizenship.

The initiative also highlights the growing role of higher education institutions in providing practical solutions to societal challenges. Through the expertise of its researchers and staff, LASUSTECH continues to contribute to discussions and actions on sustainability, innovation, environmental stewardship, and national development.

In recognition of his contribution to environmental sustainability discourse, Lamidi received an Award of Appreciation and a Certificate of Appreciation from the NIEE Lagos State Chapter.

Stakeholders at the event described the proposed Campus and Community Climate Ambassadors Initiative as a significant step towards empowering young people and local communities to take active roles in addressing current and future environmental challenges.

They expressed optimism that the programme could serve as a model for collaboration among professional bodies, educational institutions, government agencies, community organisations, and development partners committed to advancing environmental sustainability in Nigeria.

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Source: Legit.ng