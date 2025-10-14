Turki Al-Sheikh's net worth and the story behind his rise

Turki Al-Sheikh’s net worth is estimated to be around $2.8 billion. He built this wealth through his top roles in the Saudi government and smart investments in sports and entertainment. His success is closely tied to his strong relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and his key role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans.

Turki Al-Sheikh at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). Turki al-Sheikh at the Grand Elysee Hotel (R). Photo: Chris Unger, Marcus Brandt

Source: Getty Images

Turki Al-Sheikh is the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and an adviser at the Royal Court under the rank of Minister.

and an The Saudi Arabian government official previously owned the Spanish soccer club Almería and the Egyptian Pyramids FC.

and the He also acquired The Ring magazine, the most prestigious in the boxing world.

Profile summary

Full name Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh Gender Male Date of birth 4 August 1981 Age 44 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Current residence Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Nationality Saudi Arabian Ethnicity Arab Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Education King Fahd Security College Profession Government official, entrepreneur, entertainment leader

Turki Al-Sheikh's net worth: How much is the Saudi Arabian government official worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Sportscasting, and Bet365, Turki Al-Sheikh has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion.

Turki Al-Sheikh's wealth comes primarily from his influential position within the Saudi government and his strategic control over major state-funded sports and entertainment initiatives. Below is an overview of his main sources of income:

Government positions

Al-Sheikh began his career within the Saudi government, including a position in the state security department. While serving in the office of the then-governor of Riyadh, Salman bin Abdulaziz, Al-Sheikh formed a friendship with Salman's son, Mohammed bin Salman (MBS).

Five fast facts about Turki Al-Sheikh. Photo: Adam Davy (modified by author)

Source: Original

Their close relationship, reportedly built partly on shared interests such as video games, became the foundation of Al-Sheikh's ascent. After King Salman ascended the throne, Al-Sheikh was appointed as an adviser to the Royal Court in 2015, and later, in 2017, he was promoted to a royal adviser with the rank of minister.

As a key operator in MBS's plans, Al-Sheikh was given pivotal roles in realising Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. In 2017, he was appointed chairman of the General Sports Authority and, in 2018, was appointed chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA).

As the head of the GEA, Alalshikh has been instrumental in organising major cultural and sporting events in Saudi Arabia, including concerts by international artists and high-profile boxing matches. He is also the chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSF), and previously Honorary President of Al-Taawoun in Buraidah.

Turki al-Sheikh in Riyadh on 20 June 2025 ahead of the super-middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Photo: Fayez NURELDINE

Source: Getty Images

Business ventures

Turki Al-Sheikh has built a wide business empire that stretches across sports, entertainment, film, and real estate. In 2024, Alalshikh acquired boxing's most prestigious publication, The Ring magazine, for $10 million. He announced his acquisition deal through X (Twitter), writing:

Earlier this week, I finalized a deal to acquire 100% of The Ring Magazine, and I want to make a few things clear, the print version of the magazine will return immediately after a two year hiatus, and it will be available in the US and UK markets.

In 2019, he purchased Spanish football club UD Almería for approximately $22 million and owned it until May 2025, when it was sold to a Saudi investment group. Al-Sheikh also owned the Egyptian football club Pyramids FC from 2018 to 2019.

In March 2025, he partnered with TKO Group (the parent company of UFC and WWE) and Sela (a Saudi entertainment company) to launch a new boxing promotion.

Film industry

Turki Al-Sheikh has made a strong mark in the film industry as both a producer and writer. In 2024, he launched the Big Time Investment Fund, a project designed to grow Arabic cinema and support filmmakers across the Middle East. The fund partners with companies like Sela Studio and Saudi Media Company.

Al-Sheikh has also worked as a film producer. One of his most well-known projects is the horror movie Cello, which was based on his own novel.

Turki Al-Sheikh at Kingdom Arena on 1 February 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Francois Nel

Source: Getty Images

A closer look at Turki Al-Sheikh's background

The Saudi Arabian adviser was born on 4 August 1981 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, making him 44 years old as of 2025. His mother was a school principal, while his father was a civil servant at the Ministry of Youth. Al-Sheikh is one of the Al-Sheikh family members, who is second in prestige in Saudi Arabia after the ruling Saud dynasty.

After high school, He attended King Fahd Security College and graduated in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in security sciences.

Who is Turki Al-Sheikh’s wife?

The Saudi Arabian government official is married to the daughter of Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's chief of staff. The couple's wedding was attended by Mohammed bin Salman. Turki Al-Sheikh has three children: Nasser, Salman, and Muhammed. Little is publicly known about his children, as he keeps his family life private.

FAQs

Who is Turki Al-Sheikh? Turki Al-Sheikh is a Saudi Arabian government official, businessman, and entertainment leader who serves as Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. Where is Turki Al-Sheikh from? He was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. What is Turki Al-Sheikh’s age? The Saudi Arabian government official is 44 years old as of 2025. He was born on 4 August 1981. What do Turki Al-Sheikh’s parents do? His father worked in Saudi Arabia’s Youth Welfare sector, and his mother was a school principal before retiring. Who is Turki Al-Sheikh’s father? His father is Abd Al-Mohsin Al-Sheikh. Why is Turki Al-Sheikh so rich? Turki Al-Sheikh is wealthy due to his senior government roles in Saudi Arabia and lucrative business ventures in sports, entertainment, and investments. His close ties to the royal family have also boosted his financial success. What does Turki Al-Sheikh own? Turki Al-Sheikh owns The Ring magazine. Is Turki Al-Sheikh royalty? Turki Al-Sheikh is not royalty. He is a close adviser to the Saudi royal family. What is Turki Al-Sheikh's height? Turki Al-Sheikh stands at 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds or 82 kilograms.

Turki Al-Sheikh’s net worth of $2.8 billion reflects his earnings from government roles, particularly as the head of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and investments in sports and entertainment. He has owned UD Almería, Pyramids FC, and The Ring magazine. His work supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 projects in sports and entertainment.

