South Africa's head coach, Hugo Broos, has highlighted one of the reasons his team lost to Mexico

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored in either half to help Mexico win the opening match

Bafana Bafana received two red cards and conceded two goals in their first World Cup match in 16 years

South Africa national team head coach Hugo Broos has highlighted one of the reasons his team lost to Mexico in the opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Co-hosts Mexico defeated Bafana 2-0 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11, 2026, thanks to goals from forwards Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez.

Hugo Broos addresses South African players during loss to Mexico. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

There were three red cards in the match, all in the second half for South Africa’s Siphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane and Mexican captain Cesar Montes.

El Tri, though, were lacklustre in some phases, but were the better side as Bafana Bafana made it easy for their opponents with costly errors and discipline issues.

Hugo Broos highlights what cost South Africa

Head coach Hugo Broos had many things to blame for his team’s defeat to Mexico, including the official, whom he claimed was unfair in one of the red card decisions.

The Belgian tactician highlighted that his team’s major defect during the match was their offensive play, which he would want the players to improve on.

“I believe, and I have confidence in my team. They were motivated, and they wanted to show all the work they put in and how good they are. We should've been more dangerous and had more offensive play,” he said via SABC Sport.

“This level is much higher than any other level, but I also have to tell you that we played a good game. I saw a desperate Mexico, and at moments they didn't know what to do with the ball. The defensive organisation has been perfect, but we have to improve offensively.”

South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia in the other group game. Bafana Bafana and the Europeans will face off in the second group game on June 18.

Broos is confident that his players will recover from the disappointment and recuperate from the fatigue, and reiterated that they must improve their offensive play.

Hugo Broos explains why South Africa lost to Mexico. Photo by Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

“There are still seven days before the next group match. We need the next two days to get over today’s disappointment and also the fatigue,” he said via SAFA.

“The guys will be ready again from Saturday and Sunday to have good training. Also, we have to work on our offensive game because it was not enough today.

South Africa must get at least a draw to retain their hopes of making it to the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

CAF sends message to South Africa

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF sent a message to South Africa after Bafana Bafana lost their 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match to Mexico.

The African football governing body warned South Africa to cut down their defensive errors and indiscipline if they want to proceed to the knockout stage.

Source: Legit.ng