We are finally very, very close. I think we came to an agreement the other day. It was a war of attrition that I threw my hands up and said, ‘Enough is enough, let’s just move on with our lives.

These were Jesse Lally’s words describing his relationship with Michelle Saniei during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live. They were once a power duo, but amid public drama and cheating allegations, they split in October 2023 and are now finalising their divorce, ending their nearly 15-year relationship.

Jesse appears on Watch What Happens Live (L). Michelle appears while filming The Valley (R). Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Michael Simon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei are finalising their divorce after a long-term relationship.

Their marriage faced strain after Michelle was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair .

. Michelle Saniei is currently romantically linked to financial advisor Aaron Nosler , and Jesse Lally is dating philanthropist and podcast host Lacy Nicole .

, and Jesse Lally is dating philanthropist and podcast host . Jesse and Michelle share a daughter, born in April 2020.

Profile summary

Full name Jesse Lally Michelle Saniei Gender Male Female Date of birth 12 May 1980 2 November 1988 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) 36 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Scorpio Place of birth Woburn, Massachusetts Simi Valley, California Current residence West Hollywood, California Los Angeles, California Nationality American American Ethnicity White Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Relationship status Dating Dating Partner Lacy Nicole Aaron Nosler Children 1 1 School Memorial High School College The London School of Economics, UMass Lowell, Norwich University California State University Profession Real estate agent, reality TV star Real estate agent, reality TV star, podcast host Instagram @jesselally @michelle.saniei

Are Jesse and Michelle Lally divorced? An in-depth look at how it all unfolded

Jesse and Michelle Lally’s relationship came into the spotlight after they were featured in The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules. Their story captivated many people, and now, with their impending divorce, it has drawn more attention. Here is a closer look at their relationship.

From office coffee to wedding vows

Jesse and Michelle attend the Out of Order Celebration in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rob Latour/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Jesse revealed that they first met during an office meeting and later had a coffee date. After the coffee date, they began dating, but their relationship escalated and became noticeable on social media in 2016 when they started sharing pictures of each other. On the other hand, Michelle claimed she knew he was not the one on the first day.

A few months into their relationship, real estate agent Jesse proposed to Michelle during a trip to Paris, France, and they got engaged. Less than a year after the proposal, they exchanged marriage vows in October 2018 at Beaulieu Garden in California, United States.

A year into their marriage, the now ex-couple announced their pregnancy in October 2019. They welcomed their first child, daughter Isabella Bunny Lally, in April 2020.

Cracks behind the camera

Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei Lally attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Their public profile rose when they starred in Bravo’s reality TV series The Valley. On-screen, Jesse and Michelle appeared close, but subtle cracks in their relationship began to emerge.

Jesse was often seen trying to fix the relationship, while Michelle seemed emotionally checked out. Tension between them became more visible as the season progressed. During an episode of the When Reality Hits podcast, Michelle revealed their separation, saying:

I had the conversation with Jesse at the beginning of October that it was no longer going to work, and I wanted to file for divorce. Jesse and I have actually not been together since October, and since then, we were free to date and do whatever we want.

Divorce delays and co-parenting drama

Jesse and Michelle are not officially divorced. According to Bravo TV, they are still finalising their divorce and are hopeful that the protracted process will soon come to an end after making progress. Michelle has, however, expressed concern with the delay, accusing Jesse of having a hand in it. She said:

A part of me thinks that he does it because he does not want me to remarry. He’s like, you know, ‘Let’s just do this forever so that she can’t move on and get married and have kids again.

Currently, the two have a signed child custody agreement and adhere to a strict co-parenting schedule.

Did Michelle cheat on Jesse?

Michelle Saniei appears on Watch What Happens Live. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Speculations about cheating rose after Michelle appeared emotionally withdrawn from Jesse. Jesse alleged that his then-wife was secretly seeing someone, but could not tell who it was at the time.

Later, after they parted ways, Jesse claimed that Michelle had most likely been dating Aaron Nosler for two years, including before their split in October 2023. His suspicion stemmed from her stocking their cupboard with honey from Aaron's company while they were married.

However, Michelle denied the allegations during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She said she did not cheat on Jesse during their marriage and did not have a boyfriend whatsoever, but at the end of her marriage, something happened, and she made a mistake that she honestly told Jesse about.

Who are Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei dating now?

After calling it quits, Jesse and Michelle have moved on and found love again. According to People, Jesse Lally is reportedly dating Lacy Nicole, and they went public with their relationship in April 2024. They have since then attended several red carpet events together.

Lacy Nicole (L) and Jesse Lally attend DIRECTV's Christmas at Kathy's 2024 at a private residence in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Lacy Nicole is a philanthropist and podcast host. She sits on the boards of several charity organisations and runs her foundation, Shame to Sparkle. The foundation’s goal is to normalise discussion and advocacy for those suffering from trauma/PTSD.

Michelle Saniei is in a relationship with Aaron Nosler. After so much speculation about her secret boyfriend, the reality TV star revealed she was in love with Aaron, a financial advisor and director of Thrivent. He is also the founder of The Kilo Company and a student mentor for Kids Hope USA.

Aaron Nosler (L) and Michelle Saniei at the Los Angeles Premiere of Focus Features' "The Bikeriders" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Eric Charbonneau

Source: Getty Images

The couple reportedly met at a coffee shop, which they frequented. They kept their relationship low-key, but during an Instagram Live Q&A in April 2024, Michelle hinted she was dating someone amazing. Later in May 2024, the couple went Instagram-official, making their relationship public.

FAQs

Are Michelle and Jesse Lally still together? The former couple separated in October 2023. Michelle filed for divorce, but the process has not been finalised. How long were Jesse and Michelle married? They were married for approximately five years, between 2018 and 2023, when they parted ways. Who is Jesse and Michelle’s child? The reality TV personalities’ daughter is Isabella Bunny Lally, born in April 2020. Why did Jesse and Michelle break up? Multiple things contributed to their break-up, but suspicion of infidelity and emotional distance are believed to be the main reasons. Who is Michelle from The Valley hooking up with? She is dating Aaron Nosler, a financial advisor. It is alleged that their relationship started secretly when she was married to Jesse. What is Michelle's secret in The Valley? She admitted to making a mistake she did not mention, but denied romantic involvement with a billionaire and film producer, Quentin Tarantino. Is Michelle currently dating Aaron Nosler? It is unknown how long they have been together, but they went Instagram official in May 2024. Who is Jesse Lailly dating after Michelle? The reality TV star is in love with philanthropist and podcast host Lacy Nicole. Are Jesse and Michelle co-parenting? They signed a child custody agreement and follow a strict co-parenting schedule, ensuring their daughter spends equal time with each of them.

Jesse and Michelle have not divorced, but separated, ending their almost six years of marriage. The former couple parted ways in October 2023 and have been involved in a protracted divorce process, which is yet to be finalised. They have since moved on and have new partners, but are co-parenting their daughter, Isabella.

