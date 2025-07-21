Who is Piper Rockelle dating? A look at her current and former flames

Who is Piper Rockelle dating? The American social media influencer is dating Capri Jones, a TikTok star. She was previously romantically linked to fellow young influencers, including Gavin Magnus, Walker Bryant, Lev Cameron Khmelev, and Ryan Frye.

Piper Rockelle attends the New Interactive Live Stage Show Of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" at the El Segundo Performing Arts Centre. Photo: Greg Doherty (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Piper’s relationship with Capri Jones began as content creation and turned romantic by April 2025 .

. She has dated several fellow influencers, including Gavin Magnus, Lev Cameron, and Ryan Frye.

While there is speculation that she dated Walker Bryant , it remains unconfirmed by either of them.

, it remains unconfirmed by either of them. Her breakup with Gavin Magnus was surrounded by controversy involving Piper’s mother and online backlash.

Profile summary

Full name Piper Rockelle Smith Gender Female Date of birth 21 August 2007 Age 17 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Sherman Oaks, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Body measurements in inches 28‑26‑30 Body measurements in centimetres 71-66-76 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Tiffany Smith Father Kasey Smith Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Capri Jones (C4PR1I) School Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science & Technology Profession Actress, social media influencer, dancer, singer Instagram @piperrockelle TikTok @piperrockelle

Who is Piper Rockelle dating?

Piper Rockelle is currently in a relationship with Capri Jones. Both are social media influencers, and they began working together on collaborative content on TikTok and Instagram in March 2025.

After working together for a while, they transitioned from work partners to romantic partners. The couple went public with their newfound love on 20 April 2025 through a TikTok video in which Jones hands her a poster with the words "Will you be my GF?" and a "Yes" box was ticked off.

Capri Jones and Piper Rockelle attend the 2025 streamer prom (L). The couple enjoys a moment together during an event (R). Photo: @piperrockelle on Instagram (modified by author)

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Piper Rockelle spoke about how she linked up with Capri Jones and started dating. She also revealed the immense business potential of them working together. The actress and dancer said:

It was for business. We were just working. We’re so smart, and we think about everything. We can go so many ways with this relationship, on social media and in real life.

Her work and relationship with Capri Jones come after the premiere of the Netflix exposé Bad Influence, in which Piper Rockelle’s mother, Tiffany Smith, allegedly exploited teen social media influencers. In a YouTube video shared on the Capri Live channel, the couple revealed they were moving in together after purchasing a house in Los Angeles, California.

While talking about his relationship with the Time Pirates actress on The Bro Code podcast, Capri Jones heaped praise on Piper Rockelle and dismissed the notion that real love cannot be found on social media. He said:

From what I know, it was for content, but once we start talking, communicating, and FaceTiming more, the connection grows deeper, and now it’s real, and so a lot of people are like, “You guys met off TikTok, it's not real.” Thank God we met off TikTok.

Piper Rockelle’s boyfriend history has drawn massive attention from fans over the years. She has dated several fellow influencers and YouTubers, often turning her relationships into viral content. Piper’s dating timeline is as public as it is eventful.

Ryan Frye (2024–2025)

Ryan Frye and Piper Rockelle enjoy their time together in different settings. Photo: @babygirl_piperrockelle90, @lovealwayspiperfan on Instagram (modified by author)

Before Capri Jones, Piper Rockelle dated Ryan Frye, an American dancer and Instagram personality. They reportedly met on a beach-themed music video project and began dating in mid-2024. The relationship was publicised through collaborative social media content.

The relationship was short-lived, with the two calling it quits in February 2025. They reportedly broke up due to distance and a lack of effort to make things work. While they later tried to reconcile, they ultimately decided to remain friends.

Lev Cameron Khmelev (2020–2023)

Lev Cameron Khmelev and Piper Rockelle sit on a bench (L). The two embrace each other (R). Photo: @liper_is_the_cute_couple, @piperrockellelivecom on Instagram (modified by author)

Lev Cameron Khmelev is a YouTuber and online content creator. He first met Piper Rockelle in 2019 through her YouTube group, The Squad. Although they started as friends, they transitioned to lovers by May 2020.

Piper Rockelle’s relationship with Lev Cameron was her longest and most publicised, as the two created lots of content on social media. For approximately four years, they appeared in numerous TikTok challenges, YouTube videos, pranks, and vlogs, becoming an admired couple. They even earned the name Liper.

In January 2023, Lev confirmed their split in a candid YouTube video. Though neither gave exhaustive details, both hinted that long-distance, growing careers, and personal growth made maintaining their young relationship increasingly difficult. Despite the breakup, they remained on good terms.

Gavin Magnus (2019)

Gavin Magnus and Piper Rockelle arrive for Gavin Magnus' video release for "Crushin" in Sherman Oaks, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Gavin Magnus is a YouTuber, actor, and singer known for hits such as Catching Feelings, Hearts on a Pendant, and It’s You. Gavin and Piper first interacted in 2018 when he joined her YouTube group and was later introduced as her crush at a birthday party.

Quickly, they became a fan favourite on social media and were dubbed Pavin. In February 2019, Gavin Magnus released the music video for his song Crushin’, in which he featured Piper Rockelle. During the video release, they also announced they were an item.

Their relationship lasted approximately seven months, after which Gavin announced their breakup on 24 July 2019. He cited toxic conditions as one of the reasons for breaking up, but did not elaborate. In a December 2019 YouTube video, he opened the lid on why they broke up, saying:

Her mom was one of the biggest parts about this whole situation. Over time, our relationship began to be more abusive and obsessive. It was more of a business-controlling relationship than a friendship.

Walker Bryant (2019)

Walker Bryant sits at a table in a restaurant (L). The social media influencer looks on in a close-up photo. Photo: @walkerbryant3, @sheaannestudios on Instagram (modified by author)

Piper and Walker Bryant, a TikToker and YouTuber, never officially confirmed a relationship but appeared together in playful marriage and crush videos in early 2020. Walker later admitted Piper was among his crushes, calling any romance platonic and noting Piper gave her blessing to move on.

FAQs

Who is Piper Rockelle? She is an American teenage internet celebrity, singer, and actress known for her roles in Time Pirate and Piper Rockelle. What is Piper's boyfriend's name? Her current boyfriend is Capri Jones, a fellow influencer. They came out publicly with their relationship in April 2025. Is Piper Rockelle in a relationship with Ryan Frye? No. The two parted ways after dating for a few months until February 2024. Are Lev and Piper still together? No. The former couple ended their long-term relationship in January 2023, but they remained on good terms. Who is Piper Rockelle with right now? After Piper and Capri released a prank about their breakup in February 2025, many believed it was true, but the couple is still together. How many boyfriends has Piper Rockelle had? She has officially dated Gavin Magnus, Lev Cameron, Ryan Frye, and Capri Jones. Her relationship with Walker Bryant remains unconfirmed. What happened to Gavin Magnus and Piper Rockelle? They dated for a few months before breaking up in February 2019 due to allegations of toxicity, drama from Piper's mother, and a desire for personal growth and freedom.

Piper Rockelle is currently dating Capri Jones, with their relationship beginning in April 2025. She previously dated Ryan Frye, Lev Cameron Khmelev, and Gavin Magnus, while her rumoured relationship with Walker Bryant remains unconfirmed. Her dating history reflects the dynamics of growing up in the spotlight.

