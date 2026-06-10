A Nigerian lady who worked as a teacher in a school in Canada has shared her experience online

She compared her experience at the Canadian school to what she witnessed in Nigerian schools

She also spoke about the dress or outfit of the teachers and said it is different in Nigeria

A young Nigerian woman who works as a teacher in a Canadian school has pointed out three things that shocked her as a Nigerian working as a teacher in Canada.

She said at the beginning of her video that her third point in the clip shocked her the most, as she did not expect to witness it in any way.

Nigerian educator in Canada lists differences between Canadian and Nigerian schools. Photo Source: TikTok/oyindamolaalao28

Source: TikTok

Canadian school teacher shares personal experience

In the TikTok video, she spoke about how the students carry out their morning activities when they arrive at school and compared it to the situation in Nigerian schools.

Speaking about what shocked her when she moved to Canada and became a teacher in a school, she said the first thing on her list is that there is no assembly, as the students mostly go to their various classes when they hear the bell.

Her statement:

"Every time I tell someone I'm a teacher in Canada, especially people who recently met me, they would ask me, 'How is it like teaching in Canada?' and I always say I love it here. But did I always feel like this when I first came in? No."

"When I first entered the Canadian school system, there were so many things that shocked me. I will share three things with you today that shocked me as a new teacher in Canada."

"The third one will burst your brain, and I want you to stay till the end for this."

"The first thing is that there is no morning assembly in Canadian schools. It doesn't happen here."

In the same first point, she spoke about how a teacher can't just leave her class for whatever reason, as they could be called to return to their classroom after their name is announced through the school speaker.

Nigerian teacher in Canada compares school system, says experience is very different from Nigeria. Photo Source: TikTok/oyindamolaalao28

Source: TikTok

@oyindamolaalao28 continued in the TikTok video as she mentioned the second thing, saying there is no note writing on the board unlike in Nigeria.

Her statement:

"The second thing is that in Canada, they don't write notes. We print stuff, and we put things online for people to access."

Lastly, she mentioned the third thing as the casual dressing of staff members in the school.

She added:

"The third thing and the final thing is that this one really shocked me. The teachers' dress code.

"In Nigeria, we used to be all formal. We used to think that you should dress formally and come to school, but in Canada, most times in summer, teachers can wear shorts, they wear slippers. In fact, even administrators dress casually."

Reactions as lady shares Canadian school experience

DlawSpring added:

"Please what does it take to teach in Canada."

Tolu Adeboje explained:

"I'm a Music Teacher here in Ibadan nigeria, can I teach Music in Canadian schools?'

Bubbles shared:

"Please what are the differences between public schools and catholic schools."

Olamide Bankole explained:

"What province are you in? I am a student service teacher here in Winnipeg."

Yo, my baby said

'What grades do you teach?"

AI with MAFITA noted:

"How is the pay package."

AI with MAFITA asked:

"How is the pay package."

Omoniyi Shade shared:

"How did the journey start."

Karen-Dora asked:

"Hi Damola what does it take to move to Canada as a teacher. I have a degree in human kinetics and health education. I have equally worked as a teacher for 8years now. I honestly want to know what it takes...thank you."

Billionaire's wife wrote:

"Do kids write term exams in Canada? How does a calendar year run? Do they give homework and test? Is there term position at the end of the term/ year? thank you."

Alero9 Baby said:

"Wow that means my daughter’s school in Nigeria is using international standards. They don’t go to assemble or write notes. I’ve to pay for print out."

Mohammed Sageer added:

"I want to for Early Childhood Education Diploma in Canada. I have about seven years of experience teaching English in Turkey. If I complete an ECE diploma in Canada, how easy is it to find a job after graduation? Do employers value previous teaching experience from abroad, or is Canadian experience usually required?"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada shared how much he earns every month and how he spends the money.

He revealed that after paying for rent, transportation, food, and other bills, only a small amount remained from his salary. His story sparked reactions online.

Canada-based Nigerian reveals monthly salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man living in Toronto, Canada, shared how much he earns every month and how much he spends.

He said he earns $2,200 monthly, but most of the money goes to rent, transport, food, and other bills. After paying all his expenses, he said he is left with only $335. His story got many people talking online.

Source: Legit.ng