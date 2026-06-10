The US revealed that embassies and consulates uncovered organised birth tourism networks involving hundreds of foreign nationals

Authorities revoked visas linked to the schemes and imposed permanent travel bans on some individuals found to have engaged in fraud

Investigations in West Africa, Europe and North Africa identified visa abuse, fraudulent documentation and coordinated travel arrangements

The United States government has intensified efforts against what it describes as "birth tourism", unveiling actions taken across multiple regions to stop foreign nationals from travelling to America primarily to secure citizenship for their children.

The US Department of State announced on Wednesday, June 10, that embassies and consulates had uncovered several organised networks that allegedly helped applicants obtain visitor visas under false pretences.

The US government announces fresh measures against birth tourism networks. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Authorities said the schemes involved the use of fraudulent documents, visa facilitators and coaching services designed to circumvent immigration rules.

Why is the US targeting birth tourism?

According to the State Department, current policy does not permit individuals to obtain visitor visas for the main purpose of giving birth in the United States to secure citizenship for a child.

"Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes. No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S."

Officials disclosed that a US embassy in West Africa recently dismantled a network involving more than 100 foreign nationals.

Investigators alleged that the group relied on fake documentation and visa brokers to gain access to the United States.

The department said visas linked to the operation had been revoked and that cooperation with local authorities was ongoing to identify similar activities.

More than 100 visas are reportedly revoked at a US diplomatic mission in North Africa.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What did investigators uncover overseas?

In Europe, US officials reported identifying more than 400 suspected birth tourism cases since 2024. Authorities said investigations traced the cases to at least six companies accused of advising applicants on how to answer visa interview questions while arranging accommodation and childbirth plans in the United States.

"We shut it down, revoked their visas, and permanently banned several fraudsters from traveling to the United States ever again."

The State Department also revealed that a diplomatic mission in North Africa cancelled more than 100 visas issued to parents who allegedly travelled to the United States mainly to give birth.

How is the US enforcing restrictions?

American authorities said consular officers are working closely with law enforcement agencies and using data analysis tools to detect suspicious travel patterns and organised networks.

Officials maintained that visa holders found to have violated immigration rules could face visa cancellations and future travel restrictions.

"A U.S. visa is a privilege, not a right. The State Department is taking action around the world to stop this abuse, dismantle birth tourism networks, and hold accountable those who try to scam our system."

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng