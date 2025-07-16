Ollie from Love is Blind UK is a software salesperson and reality TV actor. Ollie gained fame on the Netflix dating show, first dating Demi before proposing to AD Smith. Beyond TV, he is also a former jiu-jitsu champion. His bold approach to love and life made him unforgettable to many fans.

Ollie Sutherland is from London and has Jamaican-British heritage.

and has Jamaican-British heritage. He connected with Demi but was left at the altar during Love is Blind UK .

. Ollie worked in software sales before reality TV.

before reality TV. Ollie and AD got engaged in a romantic beach proposal aired during a reunion episode.

in a romantic beach proposal aired during a reunion episode. In May 2025, the couple announced they are expecting their first baby together.

Profile summary

Full name Ollie Isaac Sutherland Gender Male Date of birth 1991 Age 34 years old (as of July 2025) Place of birth London, England Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’3″ Height in centimetres 190 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Amber Desiree “AD” Smith Profession Software salesperson and reality TV actor Profession @ollie1sutherland

Ollie from Love is Blind UK’s bio

Ollie hails from the United Kingdom. The London-based reality TV star has shared details about his cultural background, expressing pride in his Jamaican heritage.

What is Ollie from Love is Blind UK’s age?

Ollie Sutherland is 33 years old. Although his exact birthdate is not public, he was 33 during the filming of Love Is Blind UK, which aired in 2024.

What does Ollie Sutherland do for a living?

Before joining the reality series, Ollie Isaac Sutherland worked as a software salesperson. In his Love Is Blind UK introduction, he expressed his desire to have a lasting relationship built on happiness and dedication.

Beyond his career, Ollie enjoys fitness, adventure, and sports. His Instagram often features him in action, especially during workouts. In 2017, he won double gold as a heavyweight competitor at the AFBJJ Sydney Cup.

Who is Ollie Sutherland dating?

Ollie’s romantic life has involved several prominent women, including Demi, Sharlotte Ritchie, and AD Smith. Here is a closer look at these relationships.

1. Demi Brown

Ollie quickly connected with Demi Brown, a safeguarding and attendance manager. During their time in the pods, Demi bravely opened up about her experience with endometriosis. Ollie, deeply moved, chose to propose.

Before proposing, Ollie shared heartfelt words with her:

I have truly fallen for you, despite never laying eyes on you. I feel in such a short space of time, you have already made me a better man and I can't wait to continue growing with you.

They travelled to Corfu following their engagement to strengthen their bond. Their journey in reality TV didn’t stop there; they later joined Perfect Match Season 3 to continue their search for a life partner.

During the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion, fans got a glimpse of Perfect Match Season 3 and a surprise proposal. Ollie led AD to a beachside spot and proposed.

You’re my best friend. You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy as I have since I’ve met you. Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you.

Before the reunion, Demi and Ollie from Love is Blind UK’s relationship had not been publicly confirmed, although rumours had already started.

From their very first date in the pods, Ollie and Demi formed a deep emotional connection. Ollie initially felt torn between Demi and Catherine, but he recognised that Demi offered a more meaningful bond. He told his castmates:

I feel like Catherine is giving more sexual vibes rather than connection vibes. Does that make sense? In actual fact, someone like Demi was probably more—we connected more on the level.

Demi’s heartfelt birthday card reassured him that she was the one. They deepened their connection with a romantic trip to Greece, but tensions arose when Demi felt insecure after seeing Ollie speak to Catherine. Despite working through it, the real moment came at the altar. Demi said "no" during the vow exchange:

I love you. But I do not. I’ve learned to love myself in a whole different light during this journey... I know what I want from a husband and I don’t think we’re quite there, obviously.

Although heartbroken, Ollie responded with grace, calling it a pause rather than an end to their bond.

2. Sharlotte Ritchie

Sharlotte Ritchie and Ollie Sutherland’s relationship began when Ollie first met Sharlotte, a reality TV personality, during a group gathering that included engaged couples and other cast members. Ollie recalled the moment during a Jessie Woo YouTube interview. He said,

I was attracted to her and my head spun when we met…I had a conversation with her, and then afterward, Aaron (my castmate) was like, ‘What’s good?’ and then I’m like, ‘Don’t get me wrong, she’s stunning but I’m good with Demi.’

At the reunion, Ollie revealed that he and Sharlotte reconnected after filming wrapped. Despite having a “strong connection,” he shared that their scenes were cut from the show. In the aforementioned Jessie Woo YouTube interview, he said,

She was a little bit more withdrawn than she would be in real life, so I wasn’t really feeling the same kind of buzz as I would be outside.

Ollie added that Sharlotte chose to leave after he ended things with her.

3. Amber Desiree “AD” Smith

AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland’s relationship did not begin in the Love Is Blind pods. Their romantic journey took a turn when they both appeared on Netflix’s Perfect Match Season 3.

Ollie and AD bonded during their time on Perfect Match. Their relationship eventually led to a romantic beach proposal that aired during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion.

The couple became engaged during a romantic, flower-filled beach proposal. A clip shown during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion captured the heartfelt moment. During the proposal, Ollie expressed his love, saying;

You’re my best friend. You’re the love of my life. I’ve never felt as happy or as complete as I have since I met you. And nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life loving you.

When Ollie asked whether Amber would marry him, the real estate broker nodded, overcome with emotion. Though they were on different seasons—AD in the U.S. version and Ollie in the U.K.—they found each other through Perfect Match.

At the reunion, Ollie reflected on their relationship. According to Teen Vogue, Ollie told Nick and Vanessa;

Even as early on as when we were on Perfect Match, I noticed that we were having the deeper conversations, the more important conversations, talking about shared values and similar outlooks on life.

He added,

I think that really laid the groundwork and the foundation for the beautiful relationship we have now, and I definitely attribute a lot of that to our experiences on Love Is Blind.

Does Ollie and AD have a baby?

On 25 May 2025, Ollie and AD shared a black-and-white video on her Instagram story announcing they are expecting their first child. The video, set to Monica’s Angel of Mine, showed the couple dressed in white, walking hand in hand through a park, kissing, and gently touching AD’s baby bump.

The clip featured them holding sonogram images. Fellow Love Is Blind stars, including Brett Brown and Amy Tiffany, left congratulatory messages in the comments. AD also posted updates from a baby shopping trip in London.

FAQs

Where is Ollie Sutherland from? He is from London, United Kingdom. Why did Demi not marry Ollie? Demi said she had grown emotionally, but felt they were not ready for marriage. When is Ollie from Love is Blind UK's birthday? His exact date of birth is unknown, but he was 33 during the 2024 show. What is Ollie from Love is Blind UK's ethnicity? Ollie is of Jamaican and British descent. Why did Sharlotte Ritchie and Ollie Sutherland go their separate ways? Ollie ended things after realising the chemistry felt different outside the pods. Who is Ollie Sutherland dating? He is engaged to Amber Desiree "AD" Smith from Perfect Match. Are Demi and Ollie from Love is Blind UK still together? They ended their relationship while on the show. Does Ollie and AD have a baby? They are expecting their first child together as of May 2025. How tall is Ollie from Love is Blind UK? Ollie is 6'3" (190 cm) tall.

Ollie from Love is Blind UK has captured fans' hearts through his emotional journey on and off the screen. From his strong connection with Demi to his unexpected engagement with AD Smith, he has shown personal growth and openness.

