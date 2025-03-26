By the end of it… I'm just saying mean things and that's cruel to him (Nick). And it's cruel to me as well, like what am I doing?... The way I acted was very cruel... I wish I didn't do it in that way.

These words from Hannah from Love Is Blind reveal her regret over how she treated Nick Dorka in Season 7. She initially ended things with him, but later had second thoughts. Since leaving the show, she has embraced life and continues to share special moments with her fans on social media.

Hannah Jiles attends Love Is Blind at SXSW on 7 March 2025. Photo: Mat Hayward, Daniel Boczarski (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Hannah from Love Is Blind got engaged to Nick Dorka in season 7.

got engaged to Nick Dorka in season 7. Hannah Jiles regretted how she treated Nick and admitted to being harsh during their time together.

Hannah from Love is Blind briefly tried Ozempic for weight loss but stopped due to side effects.

briefly but stopped due to side effects. Leo Braudy, Hannah’s other connection, got engaged to Brittany , but their relationship also failed.

, but their relationship also failed. Leo and Hannah from Love Is Blind had a brief connection before she chose Nick.

Profile summary

Full name Hannah Jiles Gender Female Date of birth 28 January 1997 Age 28 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 145 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Single College West Virginia University Profession Former medical device sales professional; social media influencer Instagram @hannahjiles

What happened to Hannah from Love Is Blind?

Hannah Jiles appeared in Season 7 of Love Is Blind, which premiered in October 2024. She got engaged to Nick Dorka on the reality show, but their relationship ended before reaching the altar.

The social media influencer cited fundamental differences and concerns about Nick’s readiness for marriage as the main reasons for their breakup.

Top-5 facts about Hannah Jiles. Photo: @hannahjiles on Instagram (modified by author)

After the show, Hannah responded to viewer criticism about her behaviour towards Nick. She admitted she had been harsh and expressed a desire to improve her communication style. Currently, Hannah stays active on social media, sharing updates with her followers.

Who did Hannah choose in Love is Blind?

In Love is Blind season 7, the social media influencer had connections with both Nick Dorka and Leo Braudy. Initially, she broke up with Nick D., believing her connection with Leo was stronger. However, she soon regretted her decision. She told Us Weekly that she liked Leo and Nick at first.

I liked them both, and they were very different. I broke up with Nick, thinking we weren’t compatible. But as soon as I did, I regretted it. I just knew he was my person.

Insights into Hannah and Nick’s relationship

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka from Love Is Blind season 7 first connected in the pods, where they bonded as the youngest cast members. After meeting in person, Hannah and Nick joined the other engaged couples for a trip to Mexico. Their relationship hit an early bump when Nick flirted with another woman while riding a plastic duck.

Nick Dorka posing indoors with his hands in his pockets. Photo: @nicholasdorka on Instagram (modified by author)

Their biggest challenge came when they moved in together. Hannah realised she was more independent and mature than Nick, who still lived in his parents’ basement and relied on them financially. Their differences led to growing tensions, worsened by Nick's reconnecting with his former pod match.

Signs of their impending breakup emerged when Hannah skipped her bridal gown appointment and Nick missed his tuxedo fitting. Shortly after, Hannah ended their engagement, citing Nick’s lack of readiness for marriage.

Reflecting on the breakup, Hannah told People,

I just had a moment where I was kind of like, what am I doing? If I'm still seeing all these issues and I'm just being mean to this man, I feel like I'm just dogging on this man, this is probably not someone that I want to be married to. It just all came to [this] realization, we shouldn't be together.

Nick, however, defended himself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, calling Hannah’s opinions "completely false."

I'm not the type to say, 'I'm better than you at this, this, and that.' Clearly, I felt like I wasn't an equal in the relationship, and throughout the show I was understanding and respectful and mature and sincere and financially literate.

Are Hannah and Nick still together?

Hannah and Nick from Love is Blind posing together. Photo: @loverealitytv on Facebook (modified by author)

Hannah and Nick ended their relationship in episode 11, The Risk of Falling in Love. Reflecting on the experience, Hannah called it a "learning experience" and acknowledged her need to be kinder and more patient. The TV personality said;

I'm really proud of myself because watching all your flaws and everything and being in a relationship in such a high-pressure and cooking environment, I had flaws. I did say things that I probably shouldn't have said…I never realized that. And that's what I realized is just to be kinder and just be more patient.

What happened between Hannah and Leo?

When Hannah chose to move forward with Nick D., Leo did not take it well. He initially tried to change her mind, but later apologised. The next day, however, he reversed his stance and claimed he had always intended to pick Brittany instead, even asking Hannah to vouch for him. She refused, but Brittany still accepted Leo’s proposal.

Leo and Brittany’s engagement, however, did not last. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she revealed:

We honestly had a very good time. I think a vacation truly is the make or break in a relationship and we did not pass that test…Apparently, they talk for hours on the phone. “We really just realized that we were better as friends.

Why did Hannah from Love Is Blind's parents cut her off?

The internet sensation revealed that her parents cut her off financially at 18 to encourage her financial independence and responsibility.

She also stated that her mother imposed strict food restrictions during her childhood due to concerns about her weight.

How much weight did Hannah from Love Is Blind lose?

Hannah Jiles from Love Is Blind lost 75 pounds during her weight-loss journey. She told People that she had already started losing weight before joining the show, aiming to shed the weight she gained during COVID.

Hannah taking a mirror selfie (L). The internet sensation sitting outdoors while holding her dog (R). Photo:@hannahjiles on Instagram (modified by author)

In an interview with People, Hannah admitted to trying Ozempic for a short period. She said:

I tried Ozempic in the spring—it was the generic version, though I don’t know the name. I took it for about two weeks, but unfortunately, it made me so sick I couldn't take it.

FAQs

Who is Hannah Jiles? Hannah Jiles is a reality TV star who appeared in Love Is Blind Season 7. How old is Hannah Jiles? Hannah Jiles is 27 years old as of 2024. How tall is Hannah from Love is Blind? Hannah Jiles from Love Is Blind is 5 feet 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall. How much weight did Hannah from Love is Blind lose? Hannah lost 75 pounds during her weight-loss journey. Who did Hannah choose in Love is Blind? She initially chose Leo Braudy, but later regretted it and got engaged to Nick Dorka. Are Hannah and Nick from Love Is Blind still together? Hannah and Nick ended their relationship in season 7, episode 11 of Love Is Blind.

Hannah from Love Is Blind experienced an emotional journey on the show, navigating complicated relationships with both Nick Dorka and Leo Braudy. Her engagement to Nick ended before the wedding due to fundamental differences, leading her to reflect on personal growth. She remains active on social media, sharing insights into her life and experiences.

