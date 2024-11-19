Samantha Rotunda's biography: Where is Bray Wyatt's ex-wife today?

Samantha Rotunda is an American realtor who rose to fame following her marriage to WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt. She first met her husband in college before tying the knot in 2012. Samantha Rotunda's biography accounts for her background, relationships, and career.

Samantha Rotunda-Pixley and Dan Pixley pose together (L). The realtor showcases her shoulder tattoo (R). Photo: @dan.pixley.1on Facebook, @samsellsthesouth on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Samatha's courtship and marriage to three-time WWE world champion Bray Wyatt received significant media attention. Her former husband wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment and Florida Championship Wrestling, where he won multiple championships. Her fame and success as a realtor and homemaker serve to amplify her accomplishments.

Profile summary

Full name Samantha Rotunda-Pixley Nickname Samantha Rotunda Gender Female Date of birth 1986 Age 38 years as of 2024 Place of birth Brooksville, Florida, United States of America Current residence Brooksville, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 160 Height in feet 5'3" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Darl brown Eye colour Brown Father Curt Krieger Mother Patricia Krieger Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Daniel Pixley Children 2 College Troy University Profession Real estate agent Net worth $500,000 Social media Facebook, Instagram

Samantha Rotunda's biography

Samantha Rotunda-Pixley, also known as Samantha C Krieger, was born to Curt and Patricia Krieger in Brooksville, Florida State, in the United States of America.

She was raised in West Texas alongside her brothers, Jordan and Wesley Krieger. Her parents served in the United States Coast Guard.

Top five facts about Samantha Rotunda-Pixley. Photo: @SamSellsTheSouth on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Samantha Rotunda's age?

The American realtor was born on 18 February 1986 and is 39 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Career

Samantha is a licensed realtor in Florida, United States. She lives and sells homes in Brooksville, Florida, and manages real estate in Pasco, Citrus, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Lake, and Monroe County.

According to her Zillow profile, she is a premier agent for Home-Land Real Estate Inc., where she has made 74 total sales in the $40,000 and $662,000 price range as of 2024. In 2022, she received a multi-million dollar producer award from her broker.

Who is Samantha Rotunda's husband?

She is married to Daniel Pixley, the owner of GrassRoots Property Services, a family-operated lawn care and property maintenance company. The couple got married on 7 March 2021. They have two children, Kendyl and Cadyn Rotunda.

FAQs

How old is Samantha Rotunda? She is 39 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Who is Samantha Rotunda married to now? The award-winning realtor is married to Daniel Pixley. Where did Samantha Rotunda go to school? Sam attended Troy College in Southern Alabama. How many children does Samantha Rotunda have? She has two children. What is Cadyn Rotunda's age? She was born in November 2010 and is 14 as of 2024. What is Kendyl Rotunda's age? She was born in February 2011 and is 11 years as of 2024. Who is Bray Wyatt's first wife? Wyatt was initially married to Samantha Rotunda-Pixley before they divorced in 2017. Who was Bray Wyatt married to when he passed away? At the time of his passing, the was engaged to fellow wrestler Joseann Alexie Offerman.

Samantha Rotunda is a multi-faceted individual who has become influential in the Florida real estate circles. She is married to Florida-based entrepreneur Daniel Pixley and has two daughters, Cadyn and Kendyl Rotunda.

Legit.ng has recently published an article about Laura Ingraham's net worth. The conservative political commentator is best known for hosting shows such as The Ingraham Angle, Laura & Raymond, Just In with Laura Ingraham and The Ingraham Angle.

The Fox News reporter has built a stellar career in the media, a profession she started in 1996 after working as a law clerk and an attorney. Read the article for interesting facts about her wealth and how she acquired it.

Source: Legit.ng