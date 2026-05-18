Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win over relegation-bound Burnley at Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18

Kai Havertz scored a lone goal to break the deadlock and put Arsenal on course for their first title in 22 years

Gunners fans have reacted to the team's victory as they are a match away from winning the Premier League this season

Arsenal defeated relegated Burnley 1-0 in their Matchday 37 Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18.

The victory moved the Gunners five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

German international Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in the first half, rising highest to head home a corner delivered by Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal beat Burnley 1-0 to increase their chances of winning the Premier League this season. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Despite both sides creating chances throughout the encounter, Havertz’s header proved enough to seal all three points for Arsenal.

Arsenal were lucky not to have to defend their lead with 10 men for the final quarter. Havertz raked his studs down the calf of Lesley Ugochukwu in a mistimed challenge, per Al Jazeera.

Despite a VAR review, the original decision of a yellow card was not upgraded to red.

If City do pick up all three points against Bournemouth, then it will go down to the final day of the season.

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, whilst Manchester City host Aston Villa.

Arteta reacts to win vs Burnley

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight following Arsenal’s victory over Burnley.

According to Tribuna, the Spanish manager praised the supporters for their unwavering backing throughout the season. He said:

"It's an absolute joy to witness the transformation and contribution each of you have had to turn this place into the most beautiful place to enjoy a football club.

Coach Mikel Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans after the Gunners beat Burnley 1-0 at Emirates Stadium. Photo by: Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

"This is the soul of this football club. Each of you contribute to that. Make sure every time you step in this stadium, you face the responsibility to keep it at these standards. It makes all the difference.

"I will see you soon in Selhurst Park and then Budapest as well. Please be the protagonists to these amazing group of players and staff."

Fans react

@aleemakarfi said:

"One more step guys. One more step. #COYG."

@simply_lanre wrote:

"Father we thank you for the result. We remain grateful and gracious in victory and for where we are. We keep our trust in you for success in the remaining 1 game to come.🙏🏾."

@PajosTM added:

"It’s been a brilliant performance overall, composed, dominant, and full of belief from start to finish. Now, all eyes on the final game. One more push, one more big performance, and the league is ours.

"After 22 long years of waiting, heartbreaks, and rebuilding, we’re finally on the verge of becoming champions again.

"This team has fought for every moment, and now history is right in front of us.

"Here we are… champions once again. ❤️🏆"

Arsenal will drop points - Rodri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City star Rodri believes that Arsenal can still drop points in their remaining fixtures.

The Spanish international explained that the FA Cup win over Chelsea would serve as a morale booster for the team.

Source: Legit.ng