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Young Lady Who Built Gas Station From Scratch Sparks Buzz, Shares Amount It Took to Start Business
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Young Lady Who Built Gas Station From Scratch Sparks Buzz, Shares Amount It Took to Start Business

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady has celebrated in joy after she built a physical Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) retail station from scratch
  • She stated that she executed the entire construction and business setup with a capital, which she disclosed in the trending video
  • The completed retail outlet sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many amazed by the capital she used

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A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing her journey of setting up a cooking gas (LPG) business from scratch.

The entrepreneur documented the transformation of an empty plot of land into a fully functional commercial retail facility.

A Nigerian lady celebrates after building a physical gas cooking station from scratch, shares amount
A Nigerian lady celebrated building a cooking gas retail station. Photo credit: @tejidini_sahadat_abiodun/TikTok
Source: TikTok

The business owner, identified online by her TikTok handle @tejidini_sahadat_abiodun, confirmed that the entire project was executed using a capital base of exactly N2,000,000. Her online presentation highlighted the various construction phases required to bring the venture to life.

Lady transforms empty land to gas station

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The video clip started by showing a dusty, undeveloped plot of land before moving into active construction developments.

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Bricklayers were seen building concrete walls and securing the premises with iron cages to house the cylinders.

The final phase of the footage displayed the finished station, brightly painted and formally branded as "Fortunate Gas." The facility is situated in Lagos State, and the owner expressed appreciation for completing the setup.

In the video caption, @tejidini_sahadat_abiodun stated:

"God did."

Reactions to lady's gas business achievement

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@MB_FX said:

"It's true she got it 2m. I have seen where u got it from. Congratulations sister 🔥 am next. 💙🤲"

@Promzy said:

"You can get an abandoned tank and a dispenser for that price. it's just luck that's a 1.5 TON and it's at the range of 3m to 4m depending on the equipment used."

@Timmy scentsy 001(Ikd vendor) said:

"Omoh me sef can’t wait to join this trend. 🥹🥰"

Watch the video below:

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Lady starts new business for brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a Nigerian lady chose to support her brother by setting up a business for him instead of buying him an expensive iPhone.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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