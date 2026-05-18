Chelsea FC has confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager on a four-year deal starting July 2026

The former Spain international is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge after previous spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid

The Liverpool legend takes over following the sack of Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior after an unimpressive season

Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager ahead of next season.

The former Real Madrid midfielder is set to take over from interim boss Calum McFarlane, who stepped in following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior and Enzo Maresca in the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Chelsea appoints Xabi Alonso as coach on a four-year deal. Photo by: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso to Chelsea confirmed

The club announced Alonso's appointment on Sunday, May 17. The former Spain international will officially begin his role on July 1, 2026, after agreeing a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso described the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions as one of the biggest clubs in world football, per ESPN.

He also disclosed that Chelsea’s owners share his long-term vision and expressed his desire to build a team capable of competing for major trophies in the coming years.

Alonso said:

"Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club.

"From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies," via Chelsea.

Legit.ng compiled reactions following Alonso's announcement as coach of Chelsea including his previous club. Ream them below:

@bayer04_en said:

"All the best with your new job, Xabi! 🖤❤️."

@FotoNugget wrote

"My hate for the club will reduce drastically now 😅."

@harrysone9 added:

"If Liverpool wan revenge because we sign Alonso then they can go and hire John Mikel Obi or Augustine Eguavoen."

@theadeszn said:

"History beckons, it’s a new era at Chelsea FC

"The glory days about to be RESTORED, Xabi Alonso is the best man for the job

"Our way back to being an elite club is closer than ever before, henceforth, there will no longer be a reproach. IT’S RENAISSANCE SEASON, GO XABI 💙."

Meanwhile, Chelsea are currently 9th in the Premier League, as the Blues lost to Manchester City 1-0 in the 2025/26 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

The Blues struggled for consistency throughout the season despite multiple managerial changes, with Liam Rosenior only lasting 23 matchdays after replacing Enzo Maresca in January.

Chelsea signs former Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso. Photo by: Florencia Tan Jun.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso managerial career

Xabi Alonso guided Bayer Leverkusen to three major trophies and masterminded a historic 51-match unbeaten run.

He also transformed Leverkusen from relegation candidates into unbeaten Bundesliga champions, earning widespread praise across Europe.

After three successful seasons with the German club, Real Madrid signed the Liverpool legend following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, who secured a contract with the Brazilian national team.

Xabi Alonso spent just seven months at Real Madrid, with reports linking his departure to tactical difficulties and dressing-room issues involving senior stars, including Vinicius Junior.

The former Liverpool midfielder left the Galacticos following a 3-2 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final in Saudi Arabia.

The 44-year-old enjoyed an illustrious playing career, winning major honours such as the FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship with Spain's national football team.

Others include two UEFA Champions League titles, league championships in England, Spain and Germany, as well as domestic cups with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea contact Andoni Iraola

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea contacted Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement following the sacking of Liam Rosenior after four months.

The Spanish manager has confirmed that he would leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season, and Chelsea reached out to know his plans.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng