Adam Demos’ height, age, relationships, movies and TV shows

Adam Demos is an Australian-born actor. He rose to stardom for his role as August Walker on the American TV series UnREAL. Demos is famous for starring as Brad Simon in Netflix's TV show Sex/Life. The actor appears taller than most actors in some TV shows and movies. What is Adam Demos’ height?

Adam Demos made his acting debut in 2009. He had his breakthrough after playing the Solo Man role in an iconic Australian soft drink advertisement. Since then, he has appeared in various TV series and movies, including Winners & Losers, Falling Inn Love, and A Perfect Pairing.

Full name Adam Demos Gender Male Date of birth 24 May 1985 Age 38 years (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Australian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Body measurements in inches 44-32-16 Body measurements in centimetres 112-81-41 Shoe size 8 (US) Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Lindy Demos Father Demos Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Sarah Shahi School Tarrawana Public School, Dapto High School, Screenwise Film & TV Acting School Profession Actor Net worth $6 million Instagram @adam_demos

What is Adam Demos' height?

The Australian actor is 6 feet and 1 inch, approximately 185 centimetres tall. He weighs 187 pounds, which is equivalent to 85 kilograms.

The actor was born to Lindy and Demos in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. He is an Australian national of mixed ethnicity, with his mother of Greek descent. He is also the cousin of Australian basketball player Tyson Demos.

He attended Tarrawanna Public School before joining Dapto High School, where he graduated in 2003. Demos later joined the Screenwise Film & TV School for Actors in Sydney, where he studied acting. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What is Adam Demos' age?

The actor is 38 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 24 May 1985. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Adam is an actor from Australia. He honed his acting skills when he enrolled for an acting course in Sydney. He kept his passion a secret for fear of being mocked by his friends. His mother encouraged him to pursue his dreams.

Before venturing into acting, he worked as a construction labourer. The young actor landed minor roles in Australian films. His breakthrough came in 2017 when he portrayed Nate Baldwin in the ABC Australia show Janet King.

While on set, he learned Hollywood was looking for an Australian actor. He auditioned and flew to Vancouver, where he started filming UnREAL.

Adam Demos' movies and TV shows

According to his IMDB profile, the actor has 12 credits and two upcoming projects. Here is a look at his credits since he started acting.

Movies/TV shows Role Year Sex/Life Brad Simon 2021–2023 Perfect Pairing Max 2022 Falling Inn Love Jake 2019 UnREAL August Walker 2018 Janet King Nate Baldwin 2017 Cooped Up Ross 2016 Worm Short Trent 2013 Winners & Losers Jack Bale 2013 Aboriginal Heart Short 2013 Underbelly School kid 2010 Home and Away Justin 2009 Rescue Special Ops Gillian 2009

Adam demos' relationships

The actor has kept his relationships private since coming to Hollywood. There is no information about his past girlfriends.

Who is Adam Demos' girlfriend? The actor is dating Sarah Shahi. The two have been dating since 2021. Sarah is an American actress best known for her roles in The L Word, Fairly Legal and Person of Interest.

The couple met in Vancouver while filming the Netflix TV show Sex/Life. They played ex-lovers Billie and Brad caught in a love triangle.

At the time, Sarah was going through a divorce from her husband, Steve Howey. The two were married for 11 years before parting ways. The couple are not shy and have been sharing pictures of each other on social media.

Does Adam Demos have kids?

The actor does not have kids. However, he spends time with Sarah Shahi's kids, son William and twins Knox and Violet.

FAQs

Who is Adam Demos? He is an Australian actor. Is Adam Demos Greek? He is half Greek as his mother is Greek. How old is Adam Demos? He is 38 years old as of January 2024. He was born on 24 May 1985. Where is Adam Demos from? He hails from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. Who is Adam Demos' wife? The actor is not married. He is, however, dating Sex/Life co-star Sarah Shahi. Are Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi still together? Yes, the two are still together. They have been dating since 2021. How tall is Adam Demos? He stands at 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. He weighs 187 pounds (85 kilograms).

Adam Demos is an Australian-born actor. He is best known for portraying Brad in Sex/Life and August Walker in UnREAL. Adam Demos' height is 6 feet and 1 inch (185 centimetres), although he appears taller in movies and TV shows. The actor is dating Sarah Shahi.

