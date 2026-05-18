Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Redeemer’s University Publishes UTME Cut-Off Mark for Admission Into 2026/2027 Academic Session
People

Redeemer’s University Publishes UTME Cut-Off Mark for Admission Into 2026/2027 Academic Session

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read
  • After the 2026 JAMB policy meeting, Redeemer's University has published the cut-off mark for admission into the 2026/2027 academic session
  • The school also shared a link that contains all its faculties and available academic programmes that the candidates can apply for in the university
  • The school set a minimum cut-off mark and explained how candidates can create a profile with their JAMB registration number and other details

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Redeemer's University, an institution located in Ogun state, Nigeria, has released the admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.

This is made known in a detailed instruction made available on the school website, which also contains links to the faculties in the institution and courses/programmes under each of them.

Redeemer’s University unveils minimum UTME score for 2026/2027 applicants
2026 admission: Redeemer’s University announces UTME cut-off mark for candidates. Photo Source: Redeemer's University
Source: Instagram

2026 UTME: Redeemer’s University announces cut-off mark

According to Redeemer's University, candidates who wish to apply to study at the university would need to create a profile, supply their JAMB registration number, and the necessary information on the create profile page, and follow the instructions to register for Post-UTME.

Read also

American University of Nigeria courses, admission requirements and how to apply

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

In an official notice displayed on the school website, the minimum JAMB score required for admission to Redeemer’s University is 160.

The information read:

"NOTE: ADMISSION INTO REDEEMER'S UNIVERSITY FOR THE 2026/2027 ACADEMIC YEAR REQUIRES A MINIMUM JAMB SCORE OF 160."

Redeemer’s University has about 9 faculties with several courses under each of them. Below are the faculties and programmes available at the university.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

  • Biochemistry
  • Human Anatomy
  • Human Physiology
  • Public Health
  • Nursing Science
  • Physiotherapy
  • Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Engineering

  • Civil Engineering
  • Computer Engineering
  • Electrical & Electronic Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Built Environment Studies

  • Architecture
  • Building Technology
  • Estate Management
  • Quantity Surveying
  • Urban & Regional Planning

Faculty of Humanities

  • Christian Religious Studies
  • English
  • French
  • History & International Studies
  • Philosophy
  • Theatre Arts

Faculty of Law

  • Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

  • Accounting
  • Banking & Finance
  • Business Administration
  • Public Administration
  • Hospitality & Tourism Management
  • Insurance
  • Marketing
  • Transport Management
  • Actuarial Science

Read also

Redeemer's University courses, admission requirements and application procedure

Redeemer’s University publishes admission guidelines for 2026/2027 academic session
2026 admission: Redeemer’s University announces UTME cut-off mark for candidates. Photo Source: Redeemer's University
Source: Twitter

Faculty of Natural Sciences

  • Environmental Management & Toxicology
  • Geology
  • Industrial Chemistry
  • Industrial Mathematics
  • Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science
  • Microbiology
  • Petroleum Chemistry
  • Physics with Electronics
  • Statistics
  • Statistics & Data Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

Faculty of Computing and Digital Technology

  • Computer Science
  • Cyber Security
  • Information Technology

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the best graduating student of Redeemer’s University, Joel Durugbo, graduated with a perfect 5.0 CGPA in Mechanical Engineering and shared his academic journey. He also spoke about his initial plans to study at UNILAG, his study techniques, and the support he received from his parents.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Oluwateniola Faderera Adeniyi graduated as the best student in English and Literature from Redeemer’s University. She did very well in school despite facing challenges and said she wants to become a teacher, writer, and sports journalist.

Read also

Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic courses, admission requirements and application

Redeemer’s University celebrates first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Redeemer’s University graduate went viral after sharing his inspiring journey of dropping out of UNILORIN and later graduating with a first-class degree in Computer Science.

He also revealed how he was mocked over his JAMB score, but said the experience motivated him to succeed.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBPost-UTMEUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
Hot:
Cbn deadline Afcon 2025 Stephanie soo Miles mcfly Petrol prices