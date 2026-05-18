After the 2026 JAMB policy meeting, Redeemer's University has published the cut-off mark for admission into the 2026/2027 academic session

The school also shared a link that contains all its faculties and available academic programmes that the candidates can apply for in the university

The school set a minimum cut-off mark and explained how candidates can create a profile with their JAMB registration number and other details

Redeemer's University, an institution located in Ogun state, Nigeria, has released the admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.

This is made known in a detailed instruction made available on the school website, which also contains links to the faculties in the institution and courses/programmes under each of them.

2026 admission: Redeemer’s University announces UTME cut-off mark for candidates. Photo Source: Redeemer's University

Source: Instagram

2026 UTME: Redeemer’s University announces cut-off mark

According to Redeemer's University, candidates who wish to apply to study at the university would need to create a profile, supply their JAMB registration number, and the necessary information on the create profile page, and follow the instructions to register for Post-UTME.

In an official notice displayed on the school website, the minimum JAMB score required for admission to Redeemer’s University is 160.

The information read:

"NOTE: ADMISSION INTO REDEEMER'S UNIVERSITY FOR THE 2026/2027 ACADEMIC YEAR REQUIRES A MINIMUM JAMB SCORE OF 160."

Redeemer’s University has about 9 faculties with several courses under each of them. Below are the faculties and programmes available at the university.

Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Biochemistry

Human Anatomy

Human Physiology

Public Health

Nursing Science

Physiotherapy

Medical Laboratory Science

Faculty of Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Faculty of Built Environment Studies

Architecture

Building Technology

Estate Management

Quantity Surveying

Urban & Regional Planning

Faculty of Humanities

Christian Religious Studies

English

French

History & International Studies

Philosophy

Theatre Arts

Faculty of Law

Law

Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Banking & Finance

Business Administration

Public Administration

Hospitality & Tourism Management

Insurance

Marketing

Transport Management

Actuarial Science

2026 admission: Redeemer’s University announces UTME cut-off mark for candidates. Photo Source: Redeemer's University

Source: Twitter

Faculty of Natural Sciences

Environmental Management & Toxicology

Geology

Industrial Chemistry

Industrial Mathematics

Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science

Microbiology

Petroleum Chemistry

Physics with Electronics

Statistics

Statistics & Data Science

Faculty of Social Sciences

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Social Work

Faculty of Computing and Digital Technology

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Information Technology

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the best graduating student of Redeemer’s University, Joel Durugbo, graduated with a perfect 5.0 CGPA in Mechanical Engineering and shared his academic journey. He also spoke about his initial plans to study at UNILAG, his study techniques, and the support he received from his parents.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that Oluwateniola Faderera Adeniyi graduated as the best student in English and Literature from Redeemer’s University. She did very well in school despite facing challenges and said she wants to become a teacher, writer, and sports journalist.

Redeemer’s University celebrates first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Redeemer’s University graduate went viral after sharing his inspiring journey of dropping out of UNILORIN and later graduating with a first-class degree in Computer Science.

He also revealed how he was mocked over his JAMB score, but said the experience motivated him to succeed.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng