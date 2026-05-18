Redeemer’s University Publishes UTME Cut-Off Mark for Admission Into 2026/2027 Academic Session
- After the 2026 JAMB policy meeting, Redeemer's University has published the cut-off mark for admission into the 2026/2027 academic session
- The school also shared a link that contains all its faculties and available academic programmes that the candidates can apply for in the university
- The school set a minimum cut-off mark and explained how candidates can create a profile with their JAMB registration number and other details
Redeemer's University, an institution located in Ogun state, Nigeria, has released the admission requirements for the 2026/2027 academic session.
This is made known in a detailed instruction made available on the school website, which also contains links to the faculties in the institution and courses/programmes under each of them.
2026 UTME: Redeemer’s University announces cut-off mark
According to Redeemer's University, candidates who wish to apply to study at the university would need to create a profile, supply their JAMB registration number, and the necessary information on the create profile page, and follow the instructions to register for Post-UTME.
In an official notice displayed on the school website, the minimum JAMB score required for admission to Redeemer’s University is 160.
The information read:
"NOTE: ADMISSION INTO REDEEMER'S UNIVERSITY FOR THE 2026/2027 ACADEMIC YEAR REQUIRES A MINIMUM JAMB SCORE OF 160."
Redeemer’s University has about 9 faculties with several courses under each of them. Below are the faculties and programmes available at the university.
Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Biochemistry
- Human Anatomy
- Human Physiology
- Public Health
- Nursing Science
- Physiotherapy
- Medical Laboratory Science
Faculty of Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electrical & Electronic Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
Faculty of Built Environment Studies
- Architecture
- Building Technology
- Estate Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Urban & Regional Planning
Faculty of Humanities
- Christian Religious Studies
- English
- French
- History & International Studies
- Philosophy
- Theatre Arts
Faculty of Law
- Law
Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Banking & Finance
- Business Administration
- Public Administration
- Hospitality & Tourism Management
- Insurance
- Marketing
- Transport Management
- Actuarial Science
Faculty of Natural Sciences
- Environmental Management & Toxicology
- Geology
- Industrial Chemistry
- Industrial Mathematics
- Industrial Mathematics and Computer Science
- Microbiology
- Petroleum Chemistry
- Physics with Electronics
- Statistics
- Statistics & Data Science
Faculty of Social Sciences
- Economics
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
- Social Work
Faculty of Computing and Digital Technology
- Computer Science
- Cyber Security
- Information Technology
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the best graduating student of Redeemer’s University, Joel Durugbo, graduated with a perfect 5.0 CGPA in Mechanical Engineering and shared his academic journey. He also spoke about his initial plans to study at UNILAG, his study techniques, and the support he received from his parents.
In another story, Legit.ng reported that Oluwateniola Faderera Adeniyi graduated as the best student in English and Literature from Redeemer’s University. She did very well in school despite facing challenges and said she wants to become a teacher, writer, and sports journalist.
Redeemer’s University celebrates first-class degree
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Redeemer’s University graduate went viral after sharing his inspiring journey of dropping out of UNILORIN and later graduating with a first-class degree in Computer Science.
He also revealed how he was mocked over his JAMB score, but said the experience motivated him to succeed.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng