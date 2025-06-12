Chace Crawford is currently dating Kelsey Merritt. He has dated several women in the past, including Rebecca Rittenhouse, Audrina Patridge, and Carrie Underwood. The Gossip Girl star's love life continues to intrigue fans interested in Chace Crawford's relationship history.

Chace Crawford attending 'The Boys' FYC Brunch (L) and posing in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio (R). Photo: Michael Kovac, Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The American actor has been romantically linked with a string of famous women .

. His first public relationship began in 2007 with American singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood.

with American singer and songwriter Carrie Underwood. Audrina Patridge reconnected with Crawford in 2014 , leading to a romantic connection.

leading to a romantic connection. Chace Crawford's relationship with Kelsey Merritt was confirmed when they were spotted in New York City in April 2025.

Chace Crawford dated Rebecca Rittenhouse for three years from 2015 to 2018.

Profile summary

Real name Christopher Chace Crawford Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1985 Age 39 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Lubbock, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 175 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Dana Crawford Father Chris Crawford Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kelsey Merritt School Trinity Christian Academy University Pepperdine University Profession Actor Net worth $6 million Instagram @chacecrawford Facebook

Chace Crawford's relationship history

Chace Crawford is a renowned American actor known for films and TV shows like Reunion, Inheritance, The Covenant, and Oil & Water. Since rising to prominence, he has been romantically involved with several women, including his current girlfriend, Kelsey Merritt. Here's a look at Chace Crawford's love life.

Kelsey Merritt (2025–present)

Kelsey Merritt and Chace Crawford attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of Blue Book, 2025: Sea of Wonder on April 25, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chace Crawford is dating Victoria's Secret model, Kelsey Merritt. The pair first sparked dating rumours in January 2025 after they were seen together in Los Angeles. Kelsey Alaine Merritt is the first Filipino model to walk in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the first to feature in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt confirmed their romance after they were spotted kissing in New York City in April 2025. On April 21, they were pictured in New York City again walking to a game at Madison Square Garden.

The romance comes a few months after Crawford confirmed that he was single and ready to mingle on an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast in December 2024. He told the popular podcaster that some of his dating dealbreakers include punctuality and bad tattoos.

Rebecca Rittenhouse (2015–2018)

Chace Crawford and Rebecca Rittenhouse attend the Off-Broadway Opening Night performance of 'Boy' at Keen Company at the Clurman Theatre on 10 March 2016 in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Rittenhouse and Chace Crawford's dating rumours began in 2015. The two were seen spending time together while filming Blood & Oil in Utah.

Rittenhouse shared various photos of herself and Crawford on Instagram together throughout their three-year relationship. According to an exclusive interview with US Weekly on 29 April 2019, the costars broke up in 2018. Chace confirmed his single status, stating:

I’ve been dating around a little bit, but you know, nothing serious.

Audrina Patridge (2014)

Audrina Patridge at ChainFEST held at Skylight ROW on 5 October 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chad Salvador

Source: Getty Images

According to Page Six, American actress Audrina Patridge confirmed her past relationship with Chace Crawford in July 2022 in her memoir, Choices. She wrote that his manager introduced them.

The two actors dined with Lauren Conrad and Blake Lively in New York City shortly after The Hills and Gossip Girl premiered. Patridge and Crawford would catch up a little over the years, reconnecting in Malibu in 2014 and “sparks were flying.”

We were just inseparable. I genuinely liked him after these incredible few days together, and I had the feeling it was mutual.

Although the Gossip Girl alum offered her a ride back to Los Angeles, Patridge declined and found Corey Bohan waiting for her at home. She wrote:

A big part of me wishes I’d told Corey to kick rocks and just gone out with Chace. He’s such a gentleman and so normal and kind.

In her memoir, The Hills star also revealed she dated other notable figures, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Connolly, and Chris Pine.

Rachelle Goulding (2013)

Rachelle Goulding and Chace Crawford attend the Charlotte Bobcats vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on 29 March 2013 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Chace Crawford and American model Rachelle Goulding started dating in March 2013. The couple made their first public appearance in March 2013 in New York City. A source to E! News that the two had been hanging out for three months, though it was "nothing serious right now." The source continued:

They met last summer through mutual high-society friends. She moved to New York and reached out to Chace.

The relationship was short-lived, and by 2014, they had broken up. Crawford revealed during an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he was no longer dating Goulding. He stated:

Ah, no. I'm not. I'm not. The breakup was amicable. It's totally good. It's totally good. We had fun.

Carrie Underwood (2007–2008)

Carrie Underwood at NBC's "Opry 100: A Live Celebration" held at The Grand Ole Opry House on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo

Source: Getty Images

Crawford briefly dated American singer Carrie Underwood in 2007, two years after she won American Idol. She told People at the time that the actor was cute.

He’s really cute. I’ve met him and he seems like a nice guy. He’s got cool hair, he’s a nice height, and he just has beautiful blue eyes.

The pair were seen hanging out at Manhattan’s Marquee nightclub before popping into Gramercy Park Hotel’s Rose Bar, where they held hands.

Crawford and Underwood broke up in 2008 via text. The female country music singer confirmed:

It was completely mutual. We broke up over text, so it’s like ‘peace out.’

However, Crawford did not take the split lightly, according to his sister. She told People.

It’s always hard when you lose a relationship.

Taylor Momsen and actor Chace Crawford did not date in real life, despite having an on-screen relationship. The two were co-stars on the TV series Gossip Girl, where they portrayed characters Jenny and Nate, who were dating.

FAQs

Who is Chace Crawford? He is a famous American actor. What is Chace Crawford best known for? Chace is best known for his roles as Nate Archibald in Gossip Girl and as Kevin Moskowitz in The Boys. Where is Chace Crawford? He was born in Lubbock, Texas, but resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. How old is Chace Crawford? The actor is 39 years old as of June 2025. He was born on 18 July 1985. Who is Chace Crawford married to? No, Chace has never been married. Is Chace Crawford single? No, the actor is not single. He is dating Kelsey Merritt, a famous Asian fashion model. Who is Chace Crawford's ex? The American actor has dated several women, including Rebecca Rittenhouse, Audrina Patridge, Rachelle Goulding, and Carrie Underwood.

Chace Crawford's relationship history includes notable women such as Carrie Underwood, Rachelle Goulding, Rebecca Rittenhouse, and Audrina Patridge. He is currently dating Filipino Victoria's Secret model, Kelsey Merritt.

Legit.ng published an article about Emma Watson's boyfriend's timeline. Emma Watson is an English actress best known for her roles in Harry Potter, Little Women, and Beauty and the Beast. Emma Watson has been linked to various high-profile personalities in the Entertainment industry.

Emma Watson's relationships have been of interest to many fans since 2006. The English actress has dated people like Kieran Brown, Ryan Kohn, and Brandon Green. Explore Emma Watson’s boyfriend timeline, detailing her known relationships.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng