A Nigerian lady shared a chat on the X app following the unexpected news of Alexx Ekubo’s demise

She posted the chat online and expressed heartbreak over the actor, who was said to have battled an illness

Social media users who came across the post took turns grieving the Nollywood actor’s death

A Nigerian lady shared a private conversation on X (formerly Twitter) after reports emerged following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

She shared the post shortly after the news went viral, and it sparked emotional reactions about the actor’s painful experience.

Lady posts a chat online, claiming Alexx Ekubo died of cancer. Photo credit: Ayomide_Koya/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady posts chat about Alexx Ekubo

The user, identified as ayomide_koya on X, stated that she had seen a message claiming the actor had been suffering from cancer.

She stated that she was waiting for the claim to be denied and expressed a plea for God's intervention regarding the situation.

In her words:

"[Expletive] saw this chat that said Alexx Ekubo had cancer. I'm waiting for this to be debunked ooo, God abeg."

Her words showed heavy distress and uncertainty about the accuracy of the chat she had read.

The chat she shared alleged that the actor had passed away as a result of being ill and having struggled with cancer.

According to the chat, the cause of death was linked directly to the illness described in the conversation.

Lady reacts as Alexx Ekubo reportedly dies of cancer. Photo credit: Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Instagram

The post did not include any medical confirmation or official statement, and it remained presented as an unverified report.

Following the circulation of the chat, individuals who encountered it on social media began to mourn the actor’s reported passing.

Many of the reactions centred on grief and disbelief, with users responding to the news as it appeared in the post.

Reactions trail news of Alexx Ekubo

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Agfrank Agim said:

"I hope you have a lawyer that have SAN for impersonation and defamation of character?"

@CY said:

"I still remember his iconic movie where he was dating this girl and the girl was dating her own father and he was being used in the movie like a toy in the family I can’t really remember the name but it’s been long may his soul rest in peace."

@Daffodil said:

"He was such a jovial man he visited my university back then he was so calm may his legacy love on."

@Tigernut&zobo vendor in lagos said:

"Jesus oooo I first see am for Facebook oo I No believe ooo."

@CHIDIMMA added:

"Onwu eme aru and to think that earlier this month he came through my mind while in the bathroom cuz it’s been a long time I heard from him chai."

See the X post below:

Lady mourns friend who's an orphan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post on TikTok mourning the demise of her friend who was an orphan.

In a heartfelt video, she recounted their fond moments together and described her friend as a giver who was never envious of her friends.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng