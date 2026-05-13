A lady has expressed deep pain and heartbreak over the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who succumbed to liver cancer

Weeks before Alexx's demise, the lady consistently messaged him on Instagram, and she made public the texts she had sent him

According to the lady, she could not sleep last night and kept seeing him whenever she closed her eyes, and she wondered what would happen to his siblings

Rejoice Johnson, a lady, has mourned the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow over it.

Alexx, who hails from Arochukwu in Abia state, died from liver cancer on May 11 at a Lagos hospital.

A lady states that she could not sleep last night due to Alexx Ekubo's death. Photo Credit: @rejoice.johnson.12, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo's fan shares messages she sent

Rejoice, a big fan of the actor, screen-recorded the unreplied messages she sent Alexx on Instagram weeks before his death.

In the messages posted on Instagram on May 13, Rejoice expressed concern for Alexx over his online absence, which went on for over a year, and kept praying for him.

In one of the texts, Rejoice told Alexx she saw him in her dream, but did not share details of the dream.

Reacting to Alexx's death, a heartbroken Rejoice revealed that she could not get to sleep last night and kept seeing him when she shut her eyes.

She wondered what would become of his siblings, adding that his death has left her heartbroken and made her weep as she has never done for a stranger.

"How do I say goodbye😭 I couldn’t sleep last night, when I close my eyes all I see is u. Alex Wht will happen to ur siblings i always enjoy that content. Aaaaaa i am so heartbroken. I have been a huge fan from the days of Ay show u and Mimi till now. This is so heartbreaking I haven’t cried for a stranger the way u made me cry. Heaven should have waited 😭. I pray u rest in the bossom of the lord. I love u💔. Rip chief ikuku," Rejoice wrote.

A lady mourns the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit: @rejoice.johnson.12, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

See Rejoice Johnson's Instagram post below:

Alexx Ekubo: Lady's post elicits emotional reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's messages to Alexx Ekubo below:

vivian.richgirl said:

"He taught us how to love😢😢😢. Ohhhh Alex u no do well oooo."

uchendu36 said:

"He was so loved, I have never seen Fan asked of a celebrity whereabout for 2 years people were genuinely concerned. I know there always those bad eggs but for sure we were rooting for him to come back strong with banger movies not knowing he was struggling with ailments. O' death."

mabel_obianuju said:

"Another loss ...At this point, all I want to say is this: please learn to be kind. Celebrities are human beings, public figures are human beings, non-celebrities are human beings, everybody around you is human. Please learn how to talk to people. Learn how to choose your words. Not everything should come out of your mouth simply because you are angry or because social media gives people the freedom to say anything.

"Words are powerful. Words can destroy people quickly. Words can leave people shattered, broken, devastated, and damaged for a very long time. And honestly speaking, this person writing this is not even innocent. I know I have a very sharp mouth. If I decide to insult someone, I know my words can cut deeply. But what do we truly gain from hurting people with words? Nothing. Life is already hard enough for so many people privately. Some people are fighting battles they never talk about. Some are smiling outside and dying inside. Please, let us learn to be softer with people. Let us learn kindness. Let us learn compassion. Let us be careful with the things we say out there. Rest in peace, Alex. Rest in power, IKUKU. 🕊️"

emmyosazuwa said:

"😢😢😢 When you talked about it that you checked up on him I thought it was a lie my goodness, no one knew he was going through such a difficult moment."

Author recounts Dubai encounter with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an author, Onyeka Nwelue, had narrated his unforgettable encounter with Alexx Ekubo in Dubai.

Nigerians from all walks of life, including celebrities and Nollywood stars, have taken to social media to mourn Alexx's demise and pay tribute to him.

Onyeka, in a tweet on May 12, recounted telling Alexx at Teddy A's wedding in Dubai that he does not have much time left on earth.

Source: Legit.ng