Lorrie Morgan's spouse timeline: how many times has she been married?

Who is Lorrie Morgan's spouse? Lorrie Morgan is a well-known country music singer who made her debut in 1979. Her impeccable career has seen her win numerous awards and achievements over the years. Apart from music, her personal life has been a major topic of discussion among her fans. Do you know that the singer has been married six times?

Lorrie Morgan speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame 2022 inductees presented by CMA at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 17, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Lorrie Morgan is one of the best singers, having mastered her niche, country music. However, her love life over the years seems far from perfect. The famous singer has been married to six different men, including a bus driver.

Who is Lorrie Morgan?

Loretta Lynn Morgan has been a star since birth. She has earned recognition and respect among the great country music singers. Artists in the country music scene consider her a star who has topped the country music charts for decades.

The famous musician was born on 27 June 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee. She is 63 years old as of January 2023 and her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is the fifth born of the late country music singer George Morgan and the late Anastasia "Anna" Paridon.

Lorrie Morgan and Randy White attend the memorial service for Mindy McCready at Cathedral of the Incarnation on March 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Beth Gwinn

Who is Lorrie Morgan married to? The country music singer is currently married to Randy White. Randy is a businessman in Tennessee. The two tied said 'I do' in a secret beachside ceremony in September 2010.

Randy White and Lorrie Morgan have been married for over a decade and seem to be going strong. They seem inseparable and often post each other on their social media platforms.

Lorrie Morgan's husband's timeline

Randy White is not Lorrie's first husband. The country music star's love life has been a rollercoaster. Before Randy, the singer had been married five times. Here are the ex-husbands of Lorrie Morgan.

1979 - 1980: Ron Gaddis and Lorrie Morgan

Photo: @lorriemorganontheroad, @ron.gaddis on Facebook (modified by author)

Ron Gaddis, a member of George Jones band, was Lorrie's first husband. The two tied the knot in 1979 and were blessed with a baby girl called Morgan Anastasia Gaddis. Lorrie Morgan's marriage to Ron was short-lived, as the couple divorced in 19980.

November 1986 - May 1989: Keith Whitley and Lorrie Morgan

Photo: @lorriemorganontheroad, @keithwhitley on Facebook (modified by author)

Morgan and Whitley tied the knot in May 1986, becoming one of country music's most influential power couples. A year after they married, they welcomed a son called Jesse Keith Whitley.

Unfortunately, at 33 years, Whitely tragically passed on in 1989 from alcohol poisoning. The songbird was heartbroken, but she kept his memory alive by performing his hit song, Don't Close Your Eyes, during a concert on Austin City Limits.

The country music singer and family honoured Keith in 2019 when they hosted a concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The concert featured other artists. She also touched on Whitley's battle with alcoholism in her autobiography Forever Yours, Faithfully: My Love Story.

October 1991 - 1993: Brad Thompson

Morgan and husband Brad Thompson during the 27th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

The country singer moved on from Keith's death and married Brand Thomson briefly in 1991. Brad was a bus driver for Clint Back until 1993. The relationship did not last, and the two went their separate ways.

November 1996 - 1999: Jon Randal

Photo: @lorriemorganontheroad, @jonrandallmusic on Facebook (modified by author)

1996, Jon Randal became Lorrie's fourth husband when the two got married. Jon is a country singer, songwriter, and record producer. Unfortunately, just like her previous marriages, this one did not last long. The two separated after three years.

September 2001 - October 2007: Sammy Kershaw and Lorrie Morgan

Photo: @lorriemorganontheroad, @TheSammyKershaw on Facebook (modified by author)

In 2001, the singer married Sammy Kershaw. The couple had a public announcement on TV when they got engaged a week after Kershaw's divorce was confirmed. The marriage was on the rocks leading to their first separation in 2013. This was after an argument that saw them get temporary protection orders against each other. The tow finally got divorced in 2017 after six years.

Is Lorrie Morgan still married?

The singer is still married to her sixth husband, Randy White. She seems to have found her soul mate after her five previous marriages.

Fast facts about Lorrie Morgan

Lorrie Morgan's spouse is Randy White, a businessman from Tennessee. He is the country singer's sixth husband, and the two have been married for over a decade. After five marriages, the singer may have found true love as the couple appears happy and stronger.

