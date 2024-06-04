How to read Colleen Hoover books in order: the series and standalone books

Colleen Hoover is an American author who has written many romance and young adult fiction novels. Her most notable works include It Ends with Us, Slammed, Ugly Love, and Without Limit. Knowing which one comes first might be confusing since she has released stand-alone and series novels on different dates. So, how do you read Colleen Hoover’s books in order?

Author Colleen Hoover self-published most of her novels before publishing companies picked them up. Her first release was in 2012, and she has since then written other best-selling stand-alone and series novels, gaining international acclaim. Having published several interesting reads, one may wonder how to read Colleen Hoover's books in order. Reading the novels in order helps you follow the storyline so that you do not miss a bit.

How to read Colleen Hoover's books in order

What Colleen Hoover’s book should I read first? Knowing which book comes first in the author’s collection might be challenging. You might be tempted to follow the order of their publication dates, but that might be a bit confusing, especially when you combine stand-alone and series novels.

Colleen Hoover’s series order

The American author has released four novel series. Each series can be treated as a stand-alone novel, but it is divided into parts you must read correctly to comprehend the storyline. Here is how to read Colleen Hoover’s series.

Slammed series in order

It is the author's first series, released in 2012. This romance novel series has three parts, with the storyline flowing according to their publication dates.

Slammed (2012) – Layken struggles to support her family after her father dies and finds renewed strength when she meets Will, a charming young boy. However, after a short while, a shocking revelation disrupts their relationship.

– Layken struggles to support her family after her father dies and finds renewed strength when she meets Will, a charming young boy. However, after a short while, a shocking revelation disrupts their relationship. Point of Retreat (2012) – Layken and Will overcome the hurdles, proving that their love is strong and destined for each other. However, they soon discover that the very things that bond them are the same things that threaten their relationship.

– Layken and Will overcome the hurdles, proving that their love is strong and destined for each other. However, they soon discover that the very things that bond them are the same things that threaten their relationship. This Girl (2013) – Although Layken and Will overcome the challenges and get married, their past still haunts their relationship. She wants to know more about her husband, who is determined to move on with life.

Hopeless series in order

Hopeless is the second series of Colleen Hoover’s novels. The series has four parts, released in 2012, 2013, and 2019. Here is the order to read Colleen Hoover’s books in this series.

Hopeless (2012) – Sky, a teenage girl, tries to resist the advances of Dean Holder but later gives in. Despite knowing Dean could be troublesome, she revealed everything about herself to him. Soon, she discovers who Dean really is, and every aspect of her life is irreversibly changed.

– Sky, a teenage girl, tries to resist the advances of Dean Holder but later gives in. Despite knowing Dean could be troublesome, she revealed everything about herself to him. Soon, she discovers who Dean really is, and every aspect of her life is irreversibly changed. Losing Hope (2013) – While Sky opened up about everything, Dean’s mysterious past still haunts him. He regrets letting the little girl walk away, and his attempts to find her have been futile. He cannot foresee that a greater emotion would overwhelm him when they reconnect.

– While Sky opened up about everything, Dean’s mysterious past still haunts him. He regrets letting the little girl walk away, and his attempts to find her have been futile. He cannot foresee that a greater emotion would overwhelm him when they reconnect. Finding Cinderella (2013) – A chance encounter brings together Daniel and a young girl who madly fall in love. However, their love lasts only an hour and then goes away. A year later, Daniel meets Six, and they fall in love, but soon, he discovers that true love does not guarantee a happy relationship/

– A chance encounter brings together Daniel and a young girl who madly fall in love. However, their love lasts only an hour and then goes away. A year later, Daniel meets Six, and they fall in love, but soon, he discovers that true love does not guarantee a happy relationship/ Finding Perfect (2019) – Danel and Six are going through a rough patch in their relationship. She seems disinterested, and he knows their child could be the reason. Daniel embarks on finding their baby and reuniting with the woman he loves.

Maybe series in order

The first part of the May series was published in 2014. The author published three parts in the series.

Maybe Someday (2014) – Sydney, a young girl in her early twenties, is seemingly living a perfect life with her boyfriend Hunter. However, everything upends when she discovers Hunter’s cheating ways. Soon, she decides to look the other way and is attracted to Ridge, a neighbour with incredible guitar skills. Their newly found relationship proves to be more than they expected.

– Sydney, a young girl in her early twenties, is seemingly living a perfect life with her boyfriend Hunter. However, everything upends when she discovers Hunter’s cheating ways. Soon, she decides to look the other way and is attracted to Ridge, a neighbour with incredible guitar skills. Their newly found relationship proves to be more than they expected. Maybe Not (2014) – Warren and Bridgette are roommates, but their stay together turns chaotic as they constantly disagree. Amid the turmoil, Warren sees something positive about Bridgette. He thinks that anyone who can passionately hate can also passionately love. He seeks to test this theory on Bridgette.

– Warren and Bridgette are roommates, but their stay together turns chaotic as they constantly disagree. Amid the turmoil, Warren sees something positive about Bridgette. He thinks that anyone who can passionately hate can also passionately love. He seeks to test this theory on Bridgette. Maybe Now (2018) – While Ridge and Sydney’s relationship continues to flourish, Warren and Bridgette’s relationship becomes as tumultuous as ever, and Maggie struggles with her sickness. Maggie finds a list of her do-to things and a renewed strength to pursue her dreams. She updates Ridge about her adventures and Sydney’s worry about their relationship grows.

Never Never series

The Never Never series has three parts. The first two were published in 2015, and the last part, a combination of the first two, was released in 2023.

Never Never Part One (2015) – Charlie Wynwood and Silas Nash have been lovers since they were 14, but today, they feel like total strangers. Everything beautiful they had has completely disappeared. They must find the truth about what happened, but each discovery leaves them questioning why they started the relationship.

– Charlie Wynwood and Silas Nash have been lovers since they were 14, but today, they feel like total strangers. Everything beautiful they had has completely disappeared. They must find the truth about what happened, but each discovery leaves them questioning why they started the relationship. Never Never Part Two (2015) – The unfolding events reveal more truths about Silas and Charlie’s relationship. Silas slowly loses control as others point fingers at him. Charlie is in trouble and must do something to save the situation. An unimaginable truth is about to unfold.

– The unfolding events reveal more truths about Silas and Charlie’s relationship. Silas slowly loses control as others point fingers at him. Charlie is in trouble and must do something to save the situation. An unimaginable truth is about to unfold. Never Never Part One to Three (2023) – Authors Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher teamed up to write this novel. It combines the first two books in the series and is a continuation. It is a one-volume book of the Never Never series that narrates a captivating and heart-stopping romantic story.

It Ends with Us series in order

The It Ends with Us series has two parts, published in 2016 and 2022. It is one of the author's most notable publications.

It Ends with Us (2016) – Lily is determined to improve her life despite her challenges growing up in Maine. Now settled in Boston, she falls in love with Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon, but when she thinks all is well, she finds out that he is unwilling to date. As she tries to comprehend her new relationship, thoughts of her first love, Atlas, come to her mind.

– Lily is determined to improve her life despite her challenges growing up in Maine. Now settled in Boston, she falls in love with Ryle Kincaid, a neurosurgeon, but when she thinks all is well, she finds out that he is unwilling to date. As she tries to comprehend her new relationship, thoughts of her first love, Atlas, come to her mind. It Starts with Us (2022) – Lily and Riley are divorced and are co-parenting their little daughter. When Atlas asks Lily out on a date, she unquestionably accepts and is ambitious to start a relationship with him. However, the truth dons on her when she realises that Riley is still a significant part of her life and will not accept Atlas in his daughter and ex-wife’s life.

Colleen Hoover’s stand-alone books

Colleen Hoover’s stand-alone books are interesting to read if you are not into series novels. They are unrelated and, therefore, can be read in no particular order. However, it is recommended to follow the chronology of their release dates.

1. Ugly Love (2014)

Tate Collins meets Miles Archer, an airline pilot. Both know it is not love at first sight or friendship. However, they have a strong mutual attraction, and since there is nothing else for a relationship, the only thing is sex. Determined to have a no-strings-attached affair, they soon realise they are overwhelmed and cannot keep the rules.

2. November 9 (2015)

Just a day before going for a cross-country event, Fallon meets Ben, an aspiring novelist. They spend time together, and for Ben, Fallon’s eventful life is a perfect inspiration for his upcoming novel. They live separate lives but continue to meet on the same day every year until one day, Fallon becomes suspicious of whether Ben is telling the truth or fabricating a story.

3. Confess (2015)

Determined to rebuild her life, Auburn Reed is unwilling to make any mistakes. While searching for a job, she encounters Owen Gentry, an artist at a Dallas art studio who captivates her. Soon, they start a relationship but discover that Owen’s secret past threatens to hamper everything.

4. Too Late (2016)

Sloan will do almost anything for the people she loves. She will do everything possible to keep her relationship with Asa Jackson going until she finds a way out. She is the best thing that has ever happened to Asa, but Asa also believes he is the best thing that has ever happened to Sloan. Nothing will get in their way except Carter.

5. Without Merit (2017)

The Voss family lives a seemingly normal and perfect life. Merit Voss, a trophy collector, keeps most of the family’s secrets. She meets Sagan, a charming man who captivates her, but soon realises he is completely unavailable. She decides to shatter the happy family illusion, but when her escape plans fail, she has to deal with the consequences of telling the truth and losing the person she loves.

6. Verity (2018)

Lowen Ashleigh accepts the job to complete the remaining books in a series best-selling author Verity Crawford could not finish due to an injury. As soon as she started her work, she found an autobiography written by Verity, which she did not intend to publish. It contains details of chilling events, including the death of their daughter. Lowen is attracted to Jeremy, Verity’s husband, and she feels that letting him read the autobiography will make him stop loving his wife.

7. All Your Perfects (2019)

Past secrets, mistakes, and memories of Quinn and Graham’s seemingly perfect love threaten to destroy their marriage. The only thing that could save them is also the only thing that pushes their marriage beyond the limit and repair.

8. Regretting You (2019)

Morgan is determined to prevent her daughter Clara from making the mistakes she made when growing up. Morgan became pregnant at a young age, shuttering her ambitions. However, her daughter is eager to experience a love life with her boyfriend. Hell breaks loose when the only person who kept the family together is injured in a suspicious accident.

9. Heart Bones (2020)

Beyah comes from a low-income family and has struggled to live a decent life. When she is about to achieve all she wants, an unexpected death upends her life, and she is forced to live in Texas with a father she does not know. She meets Samsom, who is from an affluent family, and they are attracted to one another.

10. Layla (2020)

After meeting Layla, Leed is convinced he has the right person to spend his life with. However, a fatal accident leaves Layla fighting for her life. After weeks in the hospital, she recovers from the physical injuries, but mental and emotional injuries have changed who she was. Leeds finds himself in a tricky situation when he begins seeing Willow, which conflicts him with Layla.

11. Reminders of Him (2022)

After serving a five-year prison sentence, Kenna is determined to reunite with her daughter. However, no one in her daughter’s life will accept her back except Ledger Ward, a local bar owner. Kenna has to find a way to redeem herself and build a future.

Colleen Hoover is a master of telling romantic and young adult fictional stories. Her collection of novels is captivating, especially when you follow them in order. Reading Colleen Hoover’s books in order helps you understand the storyline, especially for the series novels. However, you must not necessarily follow an order when reading the stand-alone books as they are unrelated.

