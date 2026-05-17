A Nigerian man laments online after an encounter with a woman who breaks rocks for a living

The individual, who is an influencer, mentioned that the woman makes a specific amount in a day

The post he made about the woman and the amount she allegedly makes got many people talking online

A young man took to social media to react after a woman who breaks rocks for a living told him the amount she makes per tipper of rocks she breaks.

The individual mentioned this in a post he shared on his social media page, with details of the amount the woman allegedly told him.

Influencer laments after meeting woman who breaks rocks for a living, shares earnings. Photo Source: Twitter/Wizarab10

Source: Twitter

Rock breaker mentions the amount she earns

He explained that he met the woman in Jos, as a video he shared online showed the moment he bent down just beside her.

After their discussion, he mentioned that the woman breaks rocks for a living and revealed the amount he was told.

He said:

“I met this lady in Jos. She breaks rocks for a living. I asked her how much she makes from doing this, and she said N50k per tipper.”

Nigerian man reacts after woman who breaks rocks reveals daily earnings. Photo Source: Twitter/Wizarab10

Source: Twitter

The individual, @Wizarab10, who is an influencer on X, mentioned how he felt when he was told the amount the woman makes from the business.

He said:

“I shock! This is gross exploitation. I was angry on her behalf. N50k????”

He added in the comments section of the post:

“It takes about a month to fill the tipper. She is basically making less than N2k a day.”

As the post he shared online trends, many people stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man meets rock breaker

@chrisdadiva explained:

'N50k per tipper ke!! Se na the normal tipper wey we know Abi na another one 😳 this is gross exploitation."

@agbe_ere noted:

'Normally in Nigeria the efforts and hardwork of the poor are always underpriced. Sha remember to sleep for atleast 8hrs everyday."

@stanleyjonas added:

"Somebody will spend more than that over just a meal at a spot this weekend. And yet another will break rocks almost the whole day with back breaking efforts just to make that amount in 30 days."

@Faithee_ijiga shared:

"The sad reality in Nigeria is that, 90% of employed citizens are paid 30% or less salary of their work value. Imagine being paid N30 for a job of N100. But that is the case in Nigeria."

@jatoo2k said:

"There's this tale about a professor of mechanical engineering whose neighbour is a widow that manually breaks stones to feed her children. This are things that small machinery could've handled for her but our Profs are busy with politics and rigging elections for politicians."

@August10_10 added:

"Her palm will be very strong, it was in Jos I first saw women doing concrete work, asing women carry cement on the head and climbing upstairs, where I came from back then, na water women d fetch for building area."

@0xBenscrypto noted:

It’s not exploitation in anyway. These stones or in 2 classes - hand crushed and machine crushed. The hand crushed sells for around 65k from the tipper guys while the machine crushed is more expensive selling for around 150k or there about."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living and working in Canada shared how much he earns monthly and how most of the money goes into rent, transport, food, and other bills. He explained that after paying all his expenses, only a small amount remains.

31-year-old POS agent cries out online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 31-year-old Nigerian man opened up about his struggles online, saying he still lives with his parents and works as a POS attendant earning N500 daily.

He also said he has no marketable skills and is currently in debt, but hopes to improve his life by learning a skill and making money online.

Source: Legit.ng