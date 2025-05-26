Juliet Okonkwo: The entrepreneurial force behind E-Money's success

Juliet Okonkwo is a British-Nigerian entrepreneur known for her dynamic business ventures and philanthropic efforts. She is married to Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money, a famous Nigerian billionaire and music executive. Together, they are a powerful couple, making waves in both business and entertainment.

Key takeaways

The Nigerian entrepreneur is the managing director of the Five-Star Group, Emy-Star Limited, and Emy Cargo Limited .

. After the death of her parents, Juliet and her siblings were adopted and raised by her aunt in the United Kingdom.

and raised by her aunt in the United Kingdom. Juliet Okonkwo is best known for being the wife of Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money).

Juliet and her husband, E-Money, have three children at the time of this writing.

Profile summary

Full name Juliet Adaku Onyinyechi Ogechi Ozondu Okonkwo Common name Juliet Okonkwo Nickname Mrs E Gender Female Date of birth 29 June 1988 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mbaise, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Omole, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria Uli, Anambra State, Nigeria London, United Kingdom Nationality British-Nigerian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Spouse Daniel Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money) Children 3 Siblings 2 Profession Businesswoman, microbiologist Social media Instagram

Juliet Okonkwo's biography

Juliet Adaku Onyinyechi Ogechi Ozondu Okonkwo was born in Mbaise, Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, to a family of five. The first of three siblings, she remembers her childhood as fun with her loving and strict parents.

Her younger sister is Chidera 'Chichi' Uzondu, and her brother is Romeo Onyekwere Obiajuru Uzondu. Her parents died at an early age, leaving the three siblings in the guardianship of her aunt in the United Kingdom.

Juliet Okonkwo's background

She went to primary and secondary school, as well as university education in London, in the United Kingdom. However, specific details of the schools she attended are yet to be revealed publicly.

Speaking to Stella Dimoko Korkus, she revealed that growing up, she aspired to become a medical doctor. While describing her educational background, Juliet, who pursued microbiology at university, said;

I was a very good student. I was a science student. A proud microbiologist.

Juliet Okonkwo's career milestones

E-Money's wife is a microbiologist by profession. Juliet and her husband own and run a couple of companies, where she serves as the managing director.

One of the couple's businesses, Emy-Star Limited, is a wholesale and online retail business based in London, England. The Five-Star Group is a conglomerate with interests in music, oil, gas, and philanthropy. Companies under the conglomerate include the Five-Star Music label and Five-Star Oil and Gas.

Despite holding the title of managing director, she also described herself as a housewife in an interview with SDK. When asked about her opinion on being a housewife, she said;

It’s lovely. It’s every woman's dream, no matter how you see it.

Who is Juliet Okonkwo's husband?

The Five-Star Group's managing director is married to Daniel Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-Money. The couple met in 2003 during a video shoot by Julius Agwu in Surulere. At the time, the struggling entertainer who would later become one of the richest people in Nigeria charmed his way into Juliet's heart with his potential and character.

The young couple dated for five years before getting married on 7 November 2009. As of May 2025, Juliet and E-Money have three sons.

Fast facts about Juliet Okonkwo

Who is E-Money's wife? She is a UK-based Nigerian entrepreneur. Is E-Money married? He got married to Juliet Okonkwo on 7 November 2009. What is Juliet Okonkwo's age? She is 37 years old as of May 2025, and her zodiac sign is Cancer. How many siblings does Juliet Okonkwo have? She has two siblings—Chidera Ozondu and Romeo Onyekwere Obianuju Uzondu. What is Juliet Okonkwo's state of origin? The Nigerian entrepreneur was born in Owerri, Imo State, in Nigeria.

Juliet Okonkwo is a British Nigerian businesswoman who is best known for being E-Money's wife. Her role as a wife contributes significantly to her husband's success, from a struggling Ajegunle boy to a tycoon with interests in entertainment, media, oil, and gas. Juliet and her husband have three children.

