The Nigeria Customs Service recovered several high-end vehicles including Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini brands stolen from Canada

Comptroller Frank Onyeka handed the exotic fleet over to the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner during a formal ceremony in Lagos

Security officials utilized international intelligence sharing to track the illicit shipment through global maritime channels

The Nigeria Customs Service has successfully dismantled an international vehicle theft ring following the recovery of several luxury automobiles smuggled into the country from Canada.

Officials held a formal ceremony at the Tin Can Island Port in Lagos on Monday, May 4, 2026, to return the exotic cars to Canadian authorities.

Customs Area Controller Frank Onyeka and Canadian officials inspect the recovered 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible. Photo: NCS

Source: Facebook

This operation marks a significant victory for the service in its ongoing battle against transnational criminal syndicates that exploit global shipping routes to move stolen assets.

According to Punch, the recovery process began after a period of intense intelligence sharing between Nigerian customs officers and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Canadian investigators successfully tracked the movement of high-end vehicles that were illegally exported through complex international maritime channels.

Customs recover stolen luxury vehicles from Canada

According to the service, the intercepted fleet features an array of high-value brands including a 2021 Rolls-Royce Dawn Convertible and a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador.

Other recovered assets include a 2019 Lamborghini Huracán, a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover, and a 2019 Mercedes-Benz G550. The inventory also listed a 2019 Lexus RX350 and a brand-new 2026 Toyota Tundra.

Every vehicle in this collection was confirmed to have been stolen abroad before arriving at the Lagos port.

Deputy High Commissioner Nasser Salihou receives the stolen vehicle fleet at the Tin Can Island Port. Photo: NCS

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Nasser Salihou, the Deputy High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, took delivery of the automobiles from Comptroller Frank Onyeka.

The Customs Area Controller of the Tin Can Island Command explained that the service maintained strict control over the cargo once the intelligence reports arrived.

One specific vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma, was found hidden inside a container alongside other automobiles in an attempt to bypass standard inspection protocols.

International intelligence halts transnational criminal syndicates

Onyeka noted that the suspicious shipment was under enforcement watch before it could be moved out of customs custody.

He explained that the service chose to delay the release of the vehicles specifically to ensure they were handed over to the rightful government representatives.

“We had people who wanted to step in on behalf of others, but this was too sensitive,” Onyeka stated. He added that the service insisted on a direct handover to preserve the integrity of the entire investigation.

This successful interception serves as a warning to organized crime groups that use maritime networks to disguise stolen property as legitimate cargo.

Nigerian authorities have continued to upgrade their cargo profiling and surveillance systems to meet international standards.

The collaboration with Canada demonstrates that improved intelligence gathering is making it increasingly difficult for smugglers to utilize African ports as a safe haven for stolen luxury goods.

The Nigeria Customs Service remains focused on strengthening its enforcement capacity at all entry points. This latest breakthrough at the Tin Can Island Port reflects a broader strategy to eliminate fraudulent activities within the shipping sector.

Security experts believe that such high-profile recoveries will boost international confidence in the Nigerian maritime industry and deter future cross-border crimes.

Nigerian police officers reject N100m bribe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rejected a N100 million bribe offered during an investigation into a major railway vandalism syndicate.

According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Office, the operation was carried out by the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad, which intercepted suspects linked to large-scale theft of railway infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng