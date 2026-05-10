WhatsApp is phasing out support for iPhones below iOS 15.1 and Android devices below version 6.0

Older smartphone users must upgrade or risk losing access to WhatsApp's messaging and calling features

The deadline for affected Android devices to update is set for September 8, 2026

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp users with older smartphones may soon lose access to the popular messaging platform as the company rolls out a major compatibility update affecting both iPhone and Android devices.

The update, introduced as part of WhatsApp’s regular system maintenance cycle, is designed to improve security, app performance, and compatibility with newer features. However, it also means that several older devices will no longer be able to run the app.

WhatsApp to stop working on iPhone 6 and lower models in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Older iPhones below iOS 15.1 to be affected

WhatsApp has confirmed that iPhones running software versions below iOS 15.1 will gradually lose support, meaning users on outdated devices may no longer be able to send messages, make calls, or access new app features.

This affects older Apple devices that cannot be upgraded to iOS 15.1 or later, especially models released several years ago.

Affected iPhone models include:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5c

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

These devices have reached the end of their software upgrade cycle and are unable to meet WhatsApp’s new minimum requirements.

Users can confirm their current iOS version by navigating to:

Settings > General > About > iOS Version

If the software version is below iOS 15.1 and no further updates are available, the device may soon lose WhatsApp support permanently.

Older Android phones also face shutdown

Android users are not exempt from the changes.

WhatsApp will also discontinue support for smartphones running versions older than Android 6.0. This includes devices operating on Android 5.0 and Android 5.1, many of which are no longer receiving official security updates from manufacturers.

The company has fixed September 8, 2026, as the final deadline for Android devices below version 6.0.

After that date, affected users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp unless they upgrade their operating system or switch to a newer phone.

Why WhatsApp is ending support

WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, regularly updates its minimum operating system requirements to ensure users benefit from stronger security protections, better performance, and access to the latest features.

New tools such as improved encryption systems, advanced privacy settings, and enhanced media-sharing features often require newer software environments that older devices cannot support.

According to a report by Guld News, continuing support for outdated operating systems also increases security risks, as older phones are more vulnerable to cyber threats and app crashes.

What should users do now?

To avoid sudden disruption, affected users are advised to take immediate steps, including:

Backing up chats, photos, and videos to prevent data loss

Checking for available software updates on their device

Confirming whether their phone meets the latest WhatsApp requirements

Upgrading to a newer smartphone if their current device is no longer supported

Nigerians using older iPhone models face uncertainty as WhatsApp ends support for older models. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Failure to act could result in the loss of access to messages, voice calls, video calls, and other essential app functions.

For millions who rely on WhatsApp daily for personal and business communication, checking device compatibility early could save them from unexpected service interruptions.

WhatsApp begins testing paid feature

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp has confirmed it is testing a new subscription service, WhatsApp Plus, offering users access to additional customisation and messaging tools for a monthly fee.

According to available details, the service is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users as part of an early testing phase, GSMArena.com reported.

The platform, owned by Meta, has set different pricing tiers across regions. The subscription costs €2.49 per month in Europe, PKR 229 in Pakistan, and MXN 29 in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng