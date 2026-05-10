Nigeria's passport ranks 89th globally, yet visa-free travel opportunities decrease to just 44 destinations

Tighter visa rules from multiple countries reflect growing migration concerns, impacting Nigerian citizens' travel freedom

Long-term trends reveal declining international mobility since 2006, despite recent rank improvements

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s passport has recorded a noticeable rise in global rankings, but the improvement comes with a major catch—fewer visa-free travel opportunities for citizens.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index for April 2026, the Nigerian passport moved up from 95th position in January 2024 to 89th globally.

New data shows the top 1o strongest African passports in 2026. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Despite this upward shift, the number of destinations Nigerians can enter without a prior visa has dropped from 46 in January 2025 to just 44.

This means that while Nigeria appears to be climbing on paper, the actual freedom of movement for passport holders has weakened.

The Henley Passport Index, widely regarded as one of the world’s leading passport rankings, evaluates 199 passports using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

More countries tighten visa rules for Nigerians

Recent data show that several countries have moved Nigeria into stricter visa categories, reducing the ease of international travel for its citizens.

Countries such as Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Somalia, Mauritania, and São Tomé and Príncipe have all introduced tougher entry conditions for Nigerian passport holders.

Although Nigeria gained access to new destinations between 2025 and 2026—including Fiji, Micronesia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Togo, Samoa, Palau, Niue, and Montserrat—these additions were not enough to offset the losses.

As a result, the country ended up with a net decline in visa-free access.

Experts say this reflects broader global concerns around migration policies, border control, and reciprocal visa agreements rather than just the strength of the passport itself.

Long-term decline continues

A deeper look at the rankings reveals a more concerning long-term trend.

In 2006, Nigeria ranked 62nd globally on the passport index. Twenty years later, it now sits at 89th, showing a steady decline in international mobility over time.

Analysts believe the recent improvement in ranking may not necessarily indicate stronger travel privileges for Nigerians. Instead, it may simply reflect weaker performances by other countries in the global ranking.

This explains why Nigeria can rise in position while still losing access to visa-free destinations.

Strongest African passports in 2026

Within Africa, Nigeria remains far behind several countries with stronger travel access.

Ghana ranks 67th globally with visa-free access to 67 destinations, while The Gambia sits at 66th with access to 68 destinations. Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Guinea-Bissau also outperform Nigeria in passport strength.

Leading the continent is Seychelles, which holds the strongest passport in Africa and ranks 22nd globally.

Top 10 strongest African passports in 2026

Seychelles – 22nd globally Mauritius – 25th globally South Africa – 46th globally Botswana – 56th globally Namibia – 61st globally Lesotho – 62nd globally Morocco – 63rd globally Malawi – 64th globally Kenya – 65th globally Tanzania – 66th globally

Global leaders and laggards

Globally, Singapore continues to hold the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations without a prior visa.

At the other end of the scale, Afghanistan remains the weakest passport, with access to only 23 destinations.

For Nigeria, the latest ranking sends a mixed message: a better global position, but reduced travel freedom.

Nigerian passport climbs, but citizens can enter fewer countries. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

For many Nigerians hoping for easier international movement, the real measure is not the number beside the country’s name, but how many borders can actually be crossed without visa barriers.

Nigeria's passport moves up in global ranking

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's passport improved in its global travel standing, moving up to 89th position in the 2026 Henley Passport Index.

The latest ranking is a jump from 94th in 2025.

The Henley Passport Index, regarded as the world’s leading reference for assessing passport strength, ranks 199 passports based on the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa before travel.

Source: Legit.ng