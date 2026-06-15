Illbliss finally addressed the controversy surrounding his viral Lagos land ownership comment after days of intense criticism online

The rapper admitted he reacted out of anger after receiving messages telling Igbos to leave Lagos and return to the South-East

In a lengthy statement, he apologised to those offended and explained why he never intended to disrespect Lagos or its people

Nigerian rapper Illbliss has apologised following the controversy generated by his comments about Igbo investments and land ownership in Lagos State.

The rapper came under heavy scrutiny after an exchange on X (formerly Twitter) regarding the role of the Igbo community in Lagos' economic growth.

The award-winning rapper had initially praised the contributions of Igbos to Lagos' commercial development while acknowledging the efforts of other ethnic groups.

Illbliss says Igbos played a significant role in the state's economy through trade, commerce, and real estate investments. Photos: Illbliss.

Source: Instagram

According to him, Igbos have played a significant role in the state's economy through trade, commerce, and real estate investments.

However, the post attracted mixed reactions.

While some users agreed with his position, others accused him of exaggerating the community's influence in the state.

One social media user responded by telling the rapper to focus on addressing challenges in the South-East while showing gratitude to Lagos for the opportunities it had provided.

Amid the back-and-forth, Illbliss allegedly posted a now-deleted message claiming that Igbos had purchased large portions of land in Lagos and were renting or reselling them to Yoruba people and members of other ethnic groups.

The remark immediately became a major talking point online.

Many social media users criticised the statement, arguing that it could deepen ethnic divisions and inflame already sensitive conversations around identity and ownership in Lagos.

Illbliss explains what happened

Breaking his silence on Monday, June 15, 2026, the veteran rapper admitted that he reacted emotionally after reading several offensive comments directed at Igbos.

In a lengthy statement shared on X, the rapper revealed that some users had told Igbos to leave Lagos and return to what they described as "erosion-filled land."

According to him, those comments angered him and influenced his response.

"A few days ago, I typed a tweet that stated that the Igbos had contributed commercially to the incredible growth in Lagos, alongside other tribes," he wrote.

The rapper acknowledged that his reaction was harsh and accepted responsibility for his words.

Illbliss apologised to anyone who felt offended by his comments, explaining that he never intended to disrespect Lagos or diminish the contributions of other ethnic groups.

He described Lagos as a city that has welcomed people from different backgrounds and helped many Nigerians achieve success.

"It wasn't intended to tarnish Lagos, a state that has accommodated us all and supported our art, our business, and our growth for many years," he said.

Read Illbliss post here:

Illbliss admits he reacted out of anger after receiving messages telling Igbos to leave Lagos and return to the South-East. Photos: Illbliss.

Source: Instagram

Illbliss and wife mark 15th anniversary

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the rapper celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife, Munachiso.

The Indigenous star shared a series of images on social media of himself, his wife, and his children.

He stated that his gorgeous wife captured his heart and has protected it for 15 years of marriage and five years of courtship.

Source: Legit.ng