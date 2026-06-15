At least 31 people have died in a bus crash in Ethiopia's Amhara region

33 others were injured as the bus fell into a ravine while en route

Authorities are investigating the cause amid growing road safety concerns

At least 31 people have died while 33 others sustained injuries after a passenger bus crashed and fell into a ravine in Ethiopia’s northern Amhara region.

The vehicle was travelling from Dessie to Addis Ababa when the accident occurred in an area leading to Kombolcha, according to local authorities.

Over 30 People Killed in Bus Crash as Details Emerge

Source: Getty Images

The incident was confirmed by Commander Getachew Muhiye, who said the crash resulted in multiple fatalities, including the driver of the bus.

Rescue operation confirms rising death toll

Authorities initially reported that 28 people had died following the crash, but the number later increased to 31 after further assessments.

“The vehicle fell off a cliff and 31 people died, including the driver, with 33 people suffering serious and minor injuries,” Muhiye said, according to a statement shared by the regional government’s communication bureau.

The injured victims were reported to have suffered varying degrees of injuries and were receiving attention following the incident.

Authorities investigate cause of crash

The bus accident has raised fresh concerns over road safety challenges in the region, where difficult terrains and long-distance travel routes often pose risks to motorists.

Officials are expected to continue investigations to determine the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control and plunging into the ravine.

Source: Legit.ng