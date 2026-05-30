Kai Havertz scored Arsenal’s opening goal against PSG in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.

The German forward equalled a unique record previously achieved only by Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.

Havertz has now scored in Champions League finals for both Chelsea and Arsenal, cementing his reputation as a big-game performer.

Kai Havertz once again proved his reputation as one of football’s most decisive players on the biggest stage after scoring for Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain and matching a remarkable record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic.

The German international gave Arsenal a dream start in Budapest, finding the back of the net less than six minutes into the final as Mikel Arteta’s side chased a historic first Champions League title.

Kai Havertz scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Havertz capitalised on a fortunate ricochet from Leandro Trossard before racing into the penalty area from the left side. Despite being presented with a seemingly impossible shooting angle, the former Chelsea star unleashed a fierce effort that flew past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov at the near post to hand the Gunners an early advantage.

The goal immediately sent Arsenal supporters into celebration and also secured Havertz a special place in Champions League history.

According to football statistics platform Opta, Havertz became only the third player ever to score in Champions League finals for two different clubs.

The 26-year-old previously netted the winning goal for Chelsea against Manchester City in the 2021 final in Porto. His strike against PSG means he has now achieved the feat with two London clubs.

Only Ronaldo and Mandzukic had managed the same accomplishment before him. Ronaldo scored in Champions League finals for both Manchester United and Real Madrid, while Mandzukic found the net in finals for Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The achievement places Havertz alongside two players widely regarded as among the most influential performers in European football history.

Havertz delivers again on biggest stage

The Arsenal forward's latest goal further strengthened his growing reputation as a player who rises to the occasion when trophies are on the line.

Remarkably, Havertz has now appeared in two Champions League finals and scored in both matches, per BBC.

His first came in 2021 when he calmly rounded Ederson before scoring the winner for Chelsea against Manchester City.

Five years later, he once again found himself at the centre of the biggest club match in European football, delivering another crucial goal for Arsenal.

The strike also moved him into an elite group of players who have scored multiple goals in Champions League finals.

Football legends such as Lionel Messi, Samuel Eto'o, Sergio Ramos have managed two goals in European Cup finals during their careers.

Ronaldo remains the competition's most prolific final scorer among modern stars with four goals, while Gareth Bale follows with three.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League final in 2018. Photo by Isabella BONOTTO

Source: Getty Images

Matching Messi's tally of two goals in Champions League finals highlights Havertz's ability to produce decisive moments when the pressure is at its highest.

Fans react to Havertz's historic achievement

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount with the Champions League trophy after Chelsea won the final in 2021. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

The goal quickly generated widespread reactions across social media, with many supporters praising the German forward's composure and knack for delivering in major matches.

@Shareee described Havertz as a "Big-game player."

Former footballer @viqforlan simply wrote: "Respect."

@BENAHANONU posted: "Arsenal win. Kudos to Kai Havertz, the big-game player."

@AristotleArist3 added: "What a player."

@Shollazza hailed him as "King Kai."

Others focused on the significance of the record.

@vishnunkumar_ questioned: "How did Havertz end up in the same sentence as Ronaldo and Mandzukic?"

@GoalEmpireHQ noted: "He joins the list with a beautiful goal."

Meanwhile, @Redhotblazing said: "Kai is writing his name into the history books."

The reactions reflected the surprise and admiration surrounding a player who has often divided opinion but continues to produce defining moments in football's biggest matches.

Havertz vindicates Arteta's faith

Havertz's latest heroics also reinforced the confidence Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has consistently shown in him throughout the season.

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsenal legend Paul Merson backed Havertz to start the Champions League final alongside Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard, highlighting the German's importance to the team.

Merson pointed to Havertz's intelligence, work rate and ability to influence major matches, qualities that have made him one of Arteta's most trusted players in crucial fixtures.

Source: Legit.ng