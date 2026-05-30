Atlético Madrid are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Ademola Lookman despite signing the Nigerian winger only months ago.

The Spanish giants have placed a €60 million valuation on the Super Eagles star, handing Arsenal and Manchester United renewed hope.

Diego Simeone is said to be planning a major squad rebuild, with several first-team players facing uncertain futures.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman after Atlético Madrid made a surprising transfer decision ahead of the summer window.

The Nigerian international only arrived at the Spanish club during the January transfer period, but reports from Spain suggest Atlético are already prepared to entertain offers for the former Atalanta star if their asking price is met.

Ademola Lookman and teammates celebrates a goal during the Copa del Rey final match. Photo by Jose Contreras

Source: Getty Images

Lookman enjoyed a productive second half of the season in Madrid, quickly adapting to life in La Liga and making a notable impact in attack. The 28-year-old registered nine goals and three assists in 24 appearances across all competitions, emerging as one of the club's most effective attacking outlets, per Fotmob.

Despite those impressive numbers, Atlético's hierarchy are reportedly open to cashing in on the Nigerian as manager Diego Simeone prepares a significant overhaul of his squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The development has immediately placed several top European clubs on alert, particularly Arsenal and Manchester United, who have both tracked Lookman closely in recent transfer windows.

Atletico ready to cash in on Lookman

According to reports in Spain from Fichajes, Atlético Madrid are willing to listen to proposals for Lookman and have set a valuation of around €60 million for the winger.

The club reportedly believes the player's strong performances and growing reputation in European football have significantly increased his market value, creating an opportunity to generate substantial funds.

Club executives are said to view a potential sale as a strategic move that would allow them to reinvest in players better suited to Simeone's long-term tactical plans.

The Argentine manager is believed to have reservations about how Lookman's profile fits into certain high-intensity matches, despite the Nigerian's impressive attacking returns since arriving in Madrid.

As a result, Atlético are reportedly prepared to make difficult decisions regarding several members of the squad as they seek to build a more balanced and competitive team capable of challenging for major honours next season.

Arsenal and Manchester United monitoring situation

Lookman's future is expected to attract considerable interest from England, where he has already established a strong reputation following spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

Before his move to Spain, the Nigerian was repeatedly linked with a return to the Premier League.

ESPN previously reported that Manchester United were among the clubs exploring a move for the winger during his time at Atalanta. Although a transfer never materialised, interest in the player reportedly remained strong.

Ademola Lookman in action against Ben White of Arsenal. Photo by Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

TeamTalk also claimed United were planning direct talks over a potential deal, with the club viewing the Nigerian as a player capable of adding pace, creativity and goals to their frontline.

With Atlético now reportedly willing to sell, those clubs could revive their interest in the coming weeks.

Simeone planning major squad changes

Lookman is reportedly not the only player facing an uncertain future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Spanish reports indicate Atlético are also willing to evaluate offers for other key players as part of a broader restructuring project.

The club is simultaneously dealing with growing uncertainty surrounding several high-profile stars and is eager to create room for fresh additions ahead of the new campaign.

Selling Lookman for €60 million would represent a significant profit opportunity and provide additional financial flexibility in the transfer market.

Further sources in Spain suggest discussions involving English intermediaries are expected to intensify as Atlético seek clarity on the Nigerian's future before the end of June.

The club remains firm on its valuation and is not expected to negotiate below the €60 million mark.

Lookman faces Atletico criticism

Legit.ng previously reported that Lookman became one of the main talking points among Atlético Madrid supporters following the club's UEFA Champions League elimination against Arsenal.

The Nigerian winger came under criticism after the defeat, with some fans and pundits questioning his influence in crucial matches. Others pointed to missed opportunities and a lack of attacking impact as Atlético crashed out of the competition, increasing scrutiny on the former Atalanta forward despite his impressive overall numbers.

Source: Legit.ng