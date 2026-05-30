A young Nigerian lady shared her experience after concluding her studies at the University of Ibadan with a first-class degree

She shared how she struggled during her UTME and ended up writing multiple times before gaining admission

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young lady

A young Nigerian lady, Zainab Ohiaka, who bagged a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan, shared her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience.

She opened up about how she wrote UTME and post-UTME multiple times before finally gaining admission.

A University of Ibadan student who wrote UTME 3 times bags first-class degree. Photo: Zainab Ohiaka

Source: UGC

UI first-class graduate recounts UTME experience

On her LinkedIn page, Zainab Ohiaka shared how she abandoned her Higher National Diploma (HND) program when she finally got admission.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Yesterday, I was inducted into the Nigerian institute of Food science and Technology (NIFST). I’ll share a brief story on my journey, one that taught me that what we sometimes call failure may actually be preparation.

"I wrote the UNIBEN Post-UTME twice, and both times I was not given admission not because I failed JAMB or the Post-UTME, but simply because admission did not come. I remember how heartbroken I felt when friends I attended the Post-UTME with would call to share their good news, while I had none to share.

"Eventually, I gained admission into Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, and graduated with a Distinction and applied for Direct Entry. Although my first choice was FUTA, but I chose the University of Ibadan because the courses were similar to my polytechnic background. In 2020, I completed my one-year IT at NNPC Medical Services Limited, where I worked as a Nutritionist. At the same time, I had also purchased an HND form. After my IT, I became anxious. I didn’t know anyone in UI, and I worried: What if I’m not given admission? I was advised at a point to change my institution to OAU.

"But my brother-in-law, Mr. Jawwad Alasa, said to me “If they are confident that OAU will take you with your grades, then be patient UI will also take you.” So, I waited.

"Because of COVID-19 and the backlog of students, the waiting period was long. Eventually, the polytechnic offered me admission, and I had already paid and prepared to resume when UI also gave me admission.

"I was faced with a difficult choice. I prayed. I sought counsel. Every single person said, “Go to the university.” It wasn’t easy as I had already spent my money on the polytechnic, and choosing UI meant starting all over again. Still, I took the leap of faith, forfeited the polytechnic admission, hustled again, and finally resumed at the Great University of Ibadan ,the First and the Best.

"The journey was not smooth. There were strikes, academic adjustments, and moments of confusion. One of my biggest pushes in UI was MSSN. I once attended an award ceremony for First Class students, and something stirred in me that day, I made a silent prayer one I never imagined would be answered the way it was.

" By the grace of God, I didn’t just receive that award once; I received it throughout my stay in UI. Today I am a graduate of the Department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan, emerging as the Best Graduating Student of my department ( class of 2025) and the only First Class graduate of my set."

A University of Ibadan who wrote UTME 3 times emerges only first-class graduate from department. Photo: UI

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng