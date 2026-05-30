Paris Saint-Germain successfully retained their UEFA Champions League title on Saturday, May 30.

Arsenal took the lead through Kai Havertz in the sixth minute, but Ousmane Dembélé restored parity for the Ligue 1 champions in the second half

PSG held their nerve to secure a 4-3 victory in the penalty shootout and claim their second consecutive European crown

Paris Saint-Germain successfully retained their UEFA Champions League crown after defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in the 2025/26 final on Saturday, May 30, at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

The victory secured PSG's second consecutive Champions League title and moved the French giants one step closer to matching the achievements of Europe's most successful clubs.

Ousmane Dembele scores an equaliser as Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties to win their second consecutive Champions League title. Photo by: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

The breakthrough came in the sixth minute when Leandro Trossard blocked an attempted clearance from Achraf Hakimi, with the loose ball falling kindly to Havertz on the left flank.

The German forward drove into the penalty area before firing a left-footed effort past PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov to give Arsenal the lead.

PSG struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the opening half, with Ousmane Dembélé frequently drifting wide in search of space but failing to trouble Arsenal's defence.

In the 26th minute, Bukayo Saka delivered a dangerous low cross into the box, forcing Safonov to dive through a crowd of players and push the ball away from danger.

A few minutes later, Nuno Mendes required treatment after a collision with Gabriel Magalhaes. The defender remained on the ground for some time before eventually getting back to his feet and continuing the match.

In the 56th minute, David Raya denied PSG a chance to equalise as he prevented Achraf Hakimi's free kick.

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, buries it competently into the bottom-left corner of the goal, with Raya going the other way in the 65th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Goncalo Ramos converted his first shot for PSG before Viktor Gyokeres equalised for Arsenal. Desire Doue scored the second goal for the Ligue 1 champions before Eberechi Eze missed the Gunners' second attempt.

Goalkeeper David Raya saved Nuno Mendes' shot before England international Declan Rice restored parity. Reigning CAF Player of the Year, Achraf Hakimi gave PSG the lead for the second time as Gabriel Martinelli made it 3-3.

Substitute Lucas Beraldo converted the fifth spot kick before Gabriel Magalhães shot the ball off target to hand over the title to PSG.

Kai Havertz joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic as the only players to score Champions League final goals for two different clubs in the modern era.

Arsenal have only lost one of the last 117 games across all competitions in which they have led at half-time (won 101, drawn 15), a 1-2 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League in May 2025.

Arteta unhappy over leaked video

Legit.ng previously reported that Arteta was left frustrated after a private video emerged online ahead of the Champions League final.

The Arsenal manager was seen in the footage confidently telling supporters: “On Saturday, we are going to be Champions of Europe.”

Source: Legit.ng