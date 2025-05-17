Chappell Roan controversy explained: all the times she has created a storm

Most of Chappell Roan's controversies range from wearing provocative costumes at public events to passionately criticising conservative politics and boldly embracing LGBTQI themes in her music and performances. The singer has stirred more than a few storms, sparking public debates.

Chappell Roan attends the 2025 Met Gala (L). She attends The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Maya Dehlin Spach (modified by author)

Profile summary

Full name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz Nickname Chappell Roan Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Willard, Missouri, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Kara Amstutz Father Dwight Amstutz Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Partner Unknown School Willard High School College Brigham Young University Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @chappellroan Facebook @ChappellRoan X (Twitter) @ChappellRoan TikTok @chappellroan

Chappell Roan controversy: boldest moments that created a storm

Perhaps you have seen the American singer trending on social media and have wondered what is going on with Chappell Roan. Multiple times she has caused a stir online and offline due to her take on certain issues. Here are some of her most controversial moments.

Governors Ball 2024: Statue of Liberty-inspired protest performance

At the 2024 Governors Ball in New York City, Chappell Roan delivered a provocative performance that stirred both acclaim and controversy. Emerging from a giant red apple, she was adorned in green body paint and a Statue of Liberty-inspired ensemble, complete with a crown and exposed backside—a bold homage to New York and a statement on freedom.

Chappell Roan performs during the 2024 Governors Ball at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

During her set, Roan recited the iconic poem from the statue, asserting that its call for the tired and poor extends to trans rights, women's rights, and oppressed people in occupied territories, referencing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She also used the opportunity to disclose that she turned down the White House's invitation to perform at the Pride event. The singer said:

This is a response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride. We want liberty, justice and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come.

The performance, blending theatrical flair with political commentary, sparked widespread discussion and highlighted Roan's commitment to advocacy through her art. While some people hailed it on social media, others, especially conservatives, considered it disrespectful and anti-America.

Critique of the music industry's treatment of gay artists

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, Chappell Roan used her Best New Artist acceptance speech to critique the music industry's treatment of gay artists. She highlighted the lack of liveable wages and healthcare for emerging artists, drawing from her own experience of being signed as a minor and later dropped by her label.

Chappell Roan poses backstage at the hit show "Drag: The Musical" at New World Stages in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Roan emphasised the need for record labels to treat artists as valuable employees, advocating for better support systems within the industry. Her speech sparked a backlash from some industry figures, who labelled her as uninformed but also garnered support from fellow artists and creatives. Part of her speech read:

I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a liveable wage and health care, especially to developing artists.

Roan's advocacy extends beyond the Grammys; she has also spoken out about the challenges faced by gay artists in country music, noting that many remain closeted due to industry stigma. Through her platform, Roan continues to push for systemic changes to better support the artists in the music industry.

Femininomenon music video sparks feminist debate

Chappell Roan's Femininomenon music video became a focal point of controversy due to its provocative themes and bold visuals. The video features Roan in a campy, drag-inspired performance, incorporating elements like dirt bikes and exaggerated femininity, which some viewers found polarising.

Critics argued that the video's overt sexuality and theatricality were excessive, while supporters praised it as a celebration of gay identity and empowerment. The video's release sparked widespread discussion on social media platforms, with debates centring around artistic expression, representation, and the boundaries of pop culture performance.

Rumoured feud with fellow gay artist

Chappell Roan's rumoured feud with Plane Jane, a fellow gay artist and a finalist from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16, ignited when Plane Jane, through a tweet, criticised Roan’s love for drag and performance. The comment sparked backlash from Roan’s fans, who highlighted her deep involvement with drag culture, including collaborations with local queens and her drag-inspired performances.

Chappell Roan at the Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD

Although Plane Jane later paid homage to Roan by dressing as her at the 2024 MTV VMAs, the incident underscored tensions within the gay artistic community regarding authenticity and representation.

Red Wine Supernova and substance use allegations

Chappell Roan's song Red Wine Supernova became the centre of controversy following a provocative drag performance by Filipinx queen Brigiding. During a drag brunch, Brigiding lip-synced to the track and theatrically poured red wine from a spout hidden beneath her costume into a fan's glass.

The act sparked online debates, with some accusing it of misogyny and disrespect, while others defended it as a campy embodiment of drag culture's boundary-pushing artistry. Brigiding stood by the performance, and through a , she emphasised its alignment with the expressive freedom celebrated in drag.

This incident highlighted ongoing discussions about gender expression, artistic licence, and the evolving dynamics within LGBTQ communities. Advocates of mental health and sober communities flagged the line for potentially romanticising substance abuse.

Chappell Roan attends the Andreas Kronthaler For Vivienne Westwood AW25/26 runway show at Pavillon Cambon in Paris, France. Photo: Dave Benett

At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Chappell Roan sparked controversy with an off-script outburst on the red carpet. In a viral moment, she shouted gross words at a photographer who had been yelling at her. Roan later explained that the red carpet experience was overwhelming, especially for someone with anxiety around loud environments, and felt compelled to stand her ground.

The incident ignited debate online, with some criticising her reaction as unprofessional. Others defended her response as a boundary-setting move amid the pressures of sudden fame.

Calling out anti-trans legislation in the U.S.

Chappell Roan has been a vocal advocate for trans rights, using her platform to highlight the challenges faced by the transgender community in the U.S. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, she delivered a powerful message on the red carpet, stating:

It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist. And they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything because I would not be here without trans girls.

Chappell Roan performs onstage during Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Roan, who did not endorse a presidential candidate in the 2024 election, criticised both major political parties for their handling of trans rights and international issues. She later clarified that while she planned to vote for Kamala Harris, she would offer no formal endorsement, stressing the need for critical thinking and holding leaders accountable.

Drag-inspired Met Gala look rejected by critics

At the 2025 Met Gala, Chappell Roan made a bold debut with a glam-rock ensemble that sparked both admiration and criticism. Her outfit featured a hot pink patchwork suit with bell bottoms and a feathered cape, complemented by dramatic makeup and voluminous red curls.

While some praised her daring high fashion choice, others felt it deviated from the event's theme, leading to debates about cultural representation and thematic relevance. Despite the mixed reactions, Roan's appearance underscored her commitment to expressive and theatrical fashion.

Chappell Roan's most recent controversy centres on her candid remarks about parenthood during a March 2025 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. In response to Alex Cooper's question about whether she is still close with friends back home in Missouri, she said:

All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I actually don’t know anyone who’s, like, happy and has children at this age. I literally have not met anyone who’s happy, anyone who has light in their eyes, anyone who has slept.

These comments ignited a significant backlash, with many parents accusing her of trivialising the challenges of raising children and reinforcing negative stereotypes about motherhood. While some defended Roan's perspective as a reflection of her personal experiences and observations, others criticised her for making sweeping generalizations.

What is the controversy with Roan?

Roan has stirred controversy for her outspoken political views, provocative performances, and unapologetic sexual identity. Her public statements and art often challenge societal norms, which has drawn both praise and criticism.

What happened at the Governors Ball with Chappell Roan?

At the 2024 Governors Ball, Roan performed dressed as a drag-inspired Statue of Liberty and made a political statement supporting trans rights and marginalised communities. This performance sparked a wave of backlash and support.

What was the issue with Chappell Roan's Met Gala-inspired outfit?

Roan wasn’t officially invited but posted a photo of herself in a drag-inspired gown made of protest signs. While fans celebrated it, some fashion critics found it too politically charged.

Chappell Roan's controversies highlight her resilience and determination to stay true to her voice. She has been in the spotlight for challenging the status quo, including performing in drag, calling out injustice, and embracing bold visuals. Even though she has faced backlash multiple times, she is a darling to the marginalised, whom she champions their rights.

