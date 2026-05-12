Former Showmax subscribers are frustrated over missing their favourite shows on DStv Stream post-migration

MultiChoice promised seamless access to content, yet many users report significant losses

Subscriber complaints grow as MultiChoice remains silent on missing titles and unresolved issues

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Former Showmax subscribers have expressed frustration and disappointment after discovering that several of their favourite shows were not transferred to DStv Stream following the streaming platform’s shutdown.

Many users say they expected a seamless transition after MultiChoice announced that selected Showmax Originals and other titles would be moved to a dedicated section within the DStv Stream app.

Subscribers protest MultiChoice's lack of migrating Showmax content. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: AFP

Instead, they claim they have been left without access to ongoing series and incomplete seasons they were actively watching.

According to a report by MyBroadband, the issue has sparked complaints across social media, particularly on X, where viewers questioned why only some content made the move while many popular titles appeared to be missing.

MultiChoice promised continued access

Before the closure of the old Showmax service, MultiChoice had assured subscribers that award-winning African stories and original productions would remain available through DStv Stream.

According to the broadcaster, the migration was designed to preserve access for subscribers while streamlining its content offering.

“The move ensures award-winning African stories remain widely available after the Showmax service closes,” the company said.

It also stated that Showmax content on DStv would be accessible to Compact and Premium satellite customers, as well as streaming-only subscribers, through the DStv Stream TV

Nigerian DStv Compact subscribers cry out over Showmax shutdown. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

However, many users say the reality has been far from that promise.

Users say key episodes have vanished

Several subscribers shared personal experiences of abruptly losing access to shows they had been following, with some complaining that entire episodes or seasons had disappeared.

X user Kholofelo Thuleleni said they were in the middle of watching the drama series Empini before the switch disrupted access.

“Been watching Empini from Showmax, then relocated to DStv streaming, but it’s been two days now and all the season two episodes are gone,” the user wrote.

Another frustrated subscriber, Zibusiso Ngubane, questioned the value of the migration if major titles were left behind.

“What’s the point when there are shows that aren’t on DStv Stream that we watched on Showmax. Where are they?” the user asked.

Lydia Craemer also said she lost access to multiple episodes of a telenovela she had been following.

“I’ve lost viewing privileges to at least 10 episodes of season 3 of a telenovella I was watching because my trial starts with episode 84. Wish you’d migrated all of season 3’s episodes,” she said.

Silence from MultiChoice

Despite growing complaints, MultiChoice had not provided further clarification at the time of publication.

South African tech publication MyBroadband said it contacted the company for feedback regarding both the promotional offer’s terms and conditions and the missing Showmax content on DStv Stream, but no response was received.

For many subscribers, the unanswered questions have only deepened frustration, with users demanding clarity on whether their missing content will return or if their favourite shows are gone for good.

MultiChoice decides on DStv subscription prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice has confirmed that DStv subscription prices will remain unchanged in 2026, a change from its usual annual price adjustments.

The move is part of the company's efforts to win back lost subscribers amid challenges from streaming services.

Confirming the decision, Willington Ngwepe, Multichoice CEO South Africa, said.

Source: Legit.ng