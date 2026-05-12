An old video of Frank Edoho as a guest of skit maker Isbea U has surfaced online amid his marriage crisis

The media consultant had confirmed that his second marriage had broken down, stating that he had kept quiet about it for almost two years

His comments about men cheating did not go down well with some users, with one person dragging him and making fun of his current marital situation

Media consultant Frank Edoho has continued to trend amid rumours trailing his marriage to his second wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

Edoho had reacted in a post on his Instagram page to the rumours about his marriage, stating that he is already in court for divorce proceedings, which have been ongoing for almost two years.

Reaction as Frank Edoho’s stance on cheating resurfaces amid crash of second marriage. Photo credit@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds featuring the TV host, he appeared as a guest on skit maker Isbae U’s podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

During the show, the host read out what Edoho said about cheating in a relationship and asked him a question.

Frank Edoho speaks about cheating in relationships

Reacting to Isbae U’s question, Edoho stated that cheating is in men’s DNA. He added that it is possible for a man to cheat on his partner and still love the person.

Fans drag Frank Edoho’s over old video of him speaking about cheating in marriage. Photo credit@frankedoho

Source: Instagram

He further noted that only women would feel it is a “dumb” statement to make.

Fans drag Frank Edoho over comments

Reacting, fans lashed out at the TV host and questioned why he left his marriage when it was alleged that his wife had cheated on him.

Some argued that he should have remained in the marriage instead of opting for divorce, while others suggested he should have prayed for his wife to change.

However, a few others urged women to put themselves in the same situation and consider whether they could accept what they expect from others.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Frank Edoho's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the old video. Here are comments below:

@cynthace shared:

"How do you know women don’t have that? Have you been a woman before? "

@milang94_ shared:

"You dey cook egusi, but dem serve you with extra rodo you say, okay."

@benny_ceecy commented:

"You for remain for the marriage na abi weytin dey pursue you that one sha no mean say make chike leave ur wife na now the love go strong."

@ dreamy_szn wrote:

"Instead of him praying for her so she can change. Who’s now going to marry him at his old age?"

@simpneutralizer reacted:

"See women, so Frank is your son and his wife cheats on him, una go still say the same? We all know you women hardly like your daughters-in-law, so answer again, o."

Frank Edoho addresses rumour about being broke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the famous TV personality Frank Edoho, of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, shared on X a story of how he dealt with a real-life troll.

Edoho said one day, after he had retired from hosting the WWTBAM game show in 2017, he was out shopping for a standing air conditioner at the Cash 'n' Carry store.

While in line to pay for what he bought, Frank said he heard a man say aloud that the WWTBAM game show was stopped because he did not have the money to pay Aroma, who won ₦10m on the show.

Source: Legit.ng