30 inspiring mental health tattoos to remind you of your strength

Tattoos are personal, permanent statements of art. Many people have them for a reason, and they would want them to be a reminder of something. For those who have struggled with mental and overcame it, mental health tattoos are one of the ways of showing your strength, victory, and freedom. If you have been through that experience and you are a mental health champion, you can choose from the many tattoos that represent what you stand for.

Mental health tattoos remind the wearer of their perseverance and victory in battling mental health issues. Photo: @BethChloeTattoos, @tltnorwich, @KaptaanTattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

Mental health is not a widely discussed subject in society, but it is a severe issue, with many people battling it. Those who overcome it live to tell their stories, not only by talking to people but also through art, such as tattoos. People opt for mental health tattoos to celebrate their victory against the invisible enemy. The tattoos come in several designs, depending on your preference.

Inspiring mental health tattoos

What tattoo symbolises mental health? Several tattoos, including lotus flower, anchor, feather, and mountain, represent mental health, and you can choose whichever you like, depending on your preferences. Here is a compilation of mental health tattoo ideas.

1. Semicolon tattoo

Semicolon is the widely used mental health awareness tattoo. Photo: @MentalHealthAwarenessGlobal, @HocusPocusTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A simple semicolon is widely recognised as the universal symbol for mental health. It represents a temporary break, not the end of a story, and signifies an unwavering determination to complete the journey. Although small, a semicolon is a powerful tattoo ideal for visible places on the body to remind you that your mental health journey continues.

2. Lotus flower

Lotus flower symbolises thriving amid difficult conditions. Photo: @TattooCharm, @SacredOrchid on Facebook (modified by author)

The lotus flower represents purity, rebirth, and resilience. This beautiful flower thrives in unfavourable environments, making it another suitable tattoo symbol for mental health. It depicts many people's struggles to overcome mental health issues, a testament that good things can emerge from the least expected places.

3. Butterfly

Butterfly, a symbol of transformation, represents your journey with mental health. Photo: @maximumtat2, @Marleytattoo1 on Facebook (modified by author)

A butterfly symbolises the change from one state to another. Many people with mental health issues prefer this tattoo symbol as it represents their healing process and transformation from hopelessness to optimism. A butterfly shows one's ability to evolve and become something beautiful and better than before.

4. Wave tattoo

Ocean waves represent the ups and downs of life, such as mental health struggles. Photo: @silly.tats, @tattooaonang on Facebook (modified by author)

Life has many ups and downs, a journey similar to the movement of waves. Overcoming mental health is not smooth sailing, and therefore, it is best represented by a wave tattoo, reminding you of on-and-off emotions and challenges. Sometimes, you win the fight against mental health issues, and sometimes, you lose, but you remain committed to winning the war.

5. Anchor

Anchor represent stability in turbulent times, such as when battling mental health. Photo: @tashitattoos, @miatatts on Facebook (modified by author)

When you struggle with mental health challenges, you must be strong and grounded to overcome them. An anchor stabilises a ship in turbulent waters, and therefore, it is an ideal tattoo symbol for mental health. It urges you to remain grounded and reminds you never to give up despite the storms that may shake your life.

6. Phoenix

Phoenix represents rebirth, a perfect tattoo for overcoming mental health struggles. Photo: @inkedivine, @3goblins on Facebook (modified by author)

The phoenix, a mythical bird, is associated with renewal and rebirth. This tattoo represents emerging victorious after battling mental health issues. It is an important reminder of a significant achievement in life when you rose from a hopeless state to become a winner.

7. Feather

Feather is a symbol of relief of mental burden. Photo: @InStyleTattooStudio, @riseinktattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A feather is a symbol of relief, lightness, and letting go. A feather tattoo represents freedom, which comes after overcoming a seemingly insurmountable challenge, such as battling mental health issues. It brings relief that allows you to heal and thrive.

8. Broken but beautiful

Broken but beautiful is a tattoo symbol of hope in despair. Photo: @beautifullybroken on Facebook (modified by author)

This simple and unique tattoo makes you acknowledge the difficulties you have been through while appreciating your current state. It means that good things can emerge even out of a bad situation, like struggling with mental health. The tattoo conveys the message that imperfections make you a better person.

9. Infinity

It is represents possibilities and hope even things seem impossible. Photo: @inktattoos.official, @TattooCharm on Facebook (modified by author)

The infinity symbol depicts optimism, hope, and never-ending possibilities. The tattoo reminds you that despite how difficult things may seem, you can overcome them and heal. There will always be a chance for a new beginning.

10. Heartbeat line

This tattoo is a symbol of perseverance and continuity of life. Photo: @neckdeeptattoohi on Facebook (modified by author)

A heartbeat tattoo represents progress and perseverance. It reminds you to keep on battling mental health challenges until you become victorious. You must remain positive about life as long as you are alive.

11. Self-love tattoo

This tattoo highlights the need for self-love and self-care. Photo: @Danishtattoopkl, @mikaeltattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A self-love tattoo combines a personalised message and a heart hugging itself. You can write a positive message about your mental health progress that gently reminds you of self-care and mental well-being.

12. Heart and brain combination

This mental health tattoo emphasises the importance of the balance between mental and emotional health. Photo: @seikoart, @tattooafrica256 on Facebook (modified by author)

A heart and brain tattoo represents emotional and mental well-being. It reminds you of the importance of taking care of your mental and emotional wellness when you are struggling with mental health challenges.

13. Serotonin molecule

Serotonin molecule is linked to feelings of happiness and well-being. Photo: @Apb.tattoo, @chromatattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

The serotonin molecule is associated with feelings of happiness and well-being. It is among the most popular tattoo symbols for battling mental health, and it reminds you never to stop looking for happiness in difficult moments.

14. Question marks

Question marks emphasises the importance of words, representing speaking about mental health issues. Photo: @kingsandqueensblanes, @eleventhhourtattooandpiercing on Facebook (modified by author)

The battle against mental health involves using many things, including positive words and thoughts. Many people have used the question mark as a symbol of words and thoughts to emphasise the importance of speaking about mental health. Silence is retrogressive, and speaking out about your journey and struggles is progress.

15. Arrow

Arrow symbolises setback that can lead to success in the end. Photo: @mjtattoosbyjai, @MermaidInc on Facebook (modified by author)

You can only launch an arrow after pulling it back. Similarly, setbacks in your mental health journey can motivate you to liberate your mind. An arrow tattoo reminds you that challenges are temporary setbacks that can catalyse your growth and strength.

16. Sun and moon

Sun and moon represent two opposite sides, such good and bad or light and darkness. Photo: @taintedoak, @samjtattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

The sun and moon tattoo symbols represent two opposite sides: duality and balance. The symbol reminds you of the ups and downs of life, which are characterised by happy and sad moments. You are likely to have mixed emotions in your mental health journey.

17. Tree of life

This tattoo depicts growth, perseverance, and interconnectedness. Photo: @SashaTattooist, @witchinkta2 on Facebook (modified by author)

Interconnection, growth, and endurance are symbolised by the Tree of Life tattoo. This tattoo reminds you of the importance of life and the need to stay strong through all seasons as you battle the challenges of life, including mental health issues.

18. Semicolon butterfly

This tattoo represents overcoming mental health challenges and embracing healthy living. Photo: @TimeBombTattoo, @PrairieAngelTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

This mental health tattoo combines a semicolon and a butterfly. The tattoo symbolises overcoming mental health struggles and embracing positive change. It brings about optimism as you heal and prioritise your well-being.

19. Healing words or phrases

Words reminding you of overcoming mental health issues are nice tattoo ideas. Photo: @frostedinktattoo on Facebook

In your mental healing journey, all you want to hear are positive words encouraging you to care for yourself. Simple words such as hope, strength, and breathe are some words which can make great mental health tattoo symbols. They are a constant reminder of your struggles, offering encouragement and support.

20. Light bulb

This symbol represents illumination and clarity of mind in tough times of struggle. Photo: @diamondtattoomonza, @jeffchewtattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A light bulb tattoo for mental health symbolises looking towards the brighter sides of life, even in dark times. The illumination signifies hope and the determination to fight and conquer your struggles. It is a simple tattoo, yet it has a deep meaning.

21. Paper crane

In Japanese culture, this tattoo is a symbol of hope, peace, and perseverance in difficult times. Photo: @shannontattoo, @finelinetattoosmelb on Facebook (modified by author)

In Japanese culture, the paper crane represents peace, hope, and healing. A paper crane tattoo can serve as a reminder of resilience and perseverance through difficult times. No matter how troublesome the situation may be, peace is achievable.

22. Broken chain

Broken chain tattoo represents freedom from mental health struggles. Photo: @sophiepriesttattoo, @KelcieKoolaid on Facebook (modified by author)

A broken chain tattoo symbolises breaking free from captivity. It means attaining freedom after battling mental health struggles, unhealthy thoughts, or past trauma. The tattoo is an affirmation of reclaiming your life and choosing freedom.

23. Clouds with a silver lining

It represents optimism in times of adversity. Photo: @chloerawstattoo on X

Clouds with a silver lining symbolise hope amid challenging circumstances. The tattoo symbol reminds you to always look for goodness in situations considered bad and unfavourable. It carries the message of positivity even when the odds are against you.

24. Mountain

This tattoo is a reminder of the struggles you have been through and the challenges you have conquered. Photo: @harvestmoonink, @UndergroundTattoo03 on Facebook (modified by author)

In most cases, mountains symbolise obstacles, but as mental health tattoos, they symbolise strength and resilience. The tattoo reminds you of your capabilities, challenging you to conquer the barriers deemed impossible. It encourages you to believe in yourself and not give up on your quest for mental well-being.

25. Star

It depicts light in darkness, representing hope. Photo: @NeverMoretattoo, @DubZenTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Stars are considered guiding symbols in darkness and are ideal as mental health tattoos. They represent hope during a difficult moment when you need guidance out of the situation. The tattoo is a gentle reminder that light is at the end of the tunnel.

26. Rainbow

This is a symbol of calm after a turbulent moment. Photo: @Killbillykatie, @truelovetattoopg on Facebook (modified by author)

Rainbows symbolise hope and beauty, as they always appear after storms. Rainbow tattoos convey the message that you will have joy after a traumatising moment. There is always a brighter day after a stormy moment that seemed hopeless.

27. Watercolour splash

The watercolour splash tattoo represents freedom to embrace emotions, especially after overcoming mental health issues. Photo: @SilverCatTattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A watercolour tattoo is colourful and represents emotional release and artistic expression. It emphasises the need to embrace and express yourself when struggling with mental health issues. The tattoo is also a symbol of freedom and beauty.

28. Dragonfly

Dragonfly symbol is a reminder to be strong during mental health struggles. Photo: @GoodFamilyTattoo, @samirakamiltattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Dragonflies are insects associated with adaptability and transformation. A dragonfly tattoo reminds you to embrace change and be strong in your mental health journey. It is a simple yet cute tattoo that can be personalised with unique colours and messages.

29. Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher tattoos symbolise staying away from negativity and associating yourself with optimism. Photo: @inkmaster, @Thewolfandraventattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A dreamcatcher tattoo symbolises protection, peace, and positive energy, the things you need as you battle mental health challenges. It can also symbolise shielding yourself from negativity and embracing healing and peaceful thoughts.

30. Puzzle piece

Puzzle pieces are used widely as symbols for autism awareness. Photo: @addictiveexpressions, @INK.Parlour on Facebook (modified by author)

A puzzle piece tattoo is often associated with autism awareness but can also represent the idea that it is challenging to overcome mental health issues. This tattoo reminds you to keep finding the pieces that make you whole and complete or embrace your imperfections.

What tattoos represent depression and anxiety?

There are several depression and anxiety tattoos, but the most popular one is a heart and semicolon. It is simple yet beautiful, and it is a constant reminder of your struggle with mental health while encouraging you to love yourself more.

What is the tattoo symbol for good health?

While several tattoos may represent good health, the most common is the caduceus, a staff with two snakes coiled around it. For a long time, several healthcare professionals and organisations have used this symbol.

What tattoo symbolises overcoming struggle?

Many people have used a phoenix rising from ashes tattoo to show their victory after a struggle. Other tattoos for overcoming struggles include hamsa, chakra, and the Tree of Life.

Whether you choose a simple semicolon or a detailed phoenix, these mental health tattoos can be daily reminders of your ability to overcome challenges and find light even in the darkest moments.

