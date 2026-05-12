A man identified as Addz8_ has predicted the winner of the 2026 UEFA Champions League five years ago

He shared the post on X in February 2021, claiming that Arsenal would win the trophy in the 2025/2026 season

Social media users returned to the old post to express their amazement as the predicted final between Arsenal and PSG approached

A man has caught the attention of football fans worldwide after an old social media post about the 2026 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final resurfaced.

The man, identified as @Addz8_ on X, made a bold claim about the English Premier League side, Arsenal, while the world was still in 2021.

A prediction from 2021 resurfaces online ahead of the 2026 UCL between Arsenal and PSG. Photo credit: PSG, Arsenal, UCL

Source: UGC

Man makes 2026 UCL prediction in 2021

In the post dated February 17, 2021, the man, who is from Jamaica, stated that the Gunners would emerge as the champions of Europe in the 2025/2026 season.

He wrote:

"Arsenal will win the 2025/26 Champions league."

The post has gained massive traction in 2026, especially as Arsenal is set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final of the prestigious competition.

Fans react to UCL prediction

Many who saw the post were stunned by the timing's accuracy, with some calling the prediction "scary" and a prophecy given how far back it was made. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

AFC_Beeb said:

"This guy tweeted this 2021 by the way and now we are in the semis."

@a_derll said:

"How am I now seeing this?"

@_phocus1 said:

"If it happens, we will never forgive you."

@UmehWrites said:

"I’m here from the future, and I just want to let you know that Arsenal did in fact win... Silver."

@eniturn said:

"There are some prophecies that must not happen because of the noise pollution the world would face at large.

This is one of them."

See the X post below:

Prophet speaks on Champions League victory

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a cleric has claimed he has the spiritual power to help Arsenal win the UEFA Champions League final.

Source: Legit.ng