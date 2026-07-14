A UK coroner ruled that 27-year-old Nigerian woman Beatrice Solomon died by su1cide after an inquest into her death in Stoke-on-Trent

Beatrice's husband, Damian Butler, found her unresponsive at their Stanfield home on March 4 after returning from his delivery job

Evidence at the inquest revealed Beatrice had struggled with her mental health for 12 months and had made two previous attempts on her life

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom - A coroner in the United Kingdom has returned a su1cide conclusion following an inquest into the death of a Nigerian woman, Beatrice Solomon.

The 27-year-old woman was found unresponsive at her home in Stanfield, Stoke-on-Trent.

Tragic inquest reveals Beatrice Solomon struggled with mental health before untimely death. Photo credit: @IamTopsy4real

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Coroner Li Hammond-Naylor delivered the ruling after hearing evidence about the circumstances surrounding Beatrice's death on March 4, 2026.

"It is clear to me that Beatrice had researched and planned how to take her own life. I can only extend my sincere condolences to Beatrice's family and friends."

How Beatrice was found dead

Beatrice's husband, Damian Butler, 40, told the inquest he had left their home on Norris Road at approximately 4:30 p.m. to carry out his delivery work.

Returning about two hours later, he made the tragic discovery.

Police Constable Hinchliffe informed the hearing that paramedics responded shortly after being contacted, but Beatrice was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:21 p.m.

Investigators determined that no third party was involved in her death.

Pathologist Dr Jones testified that the cause of death was oxygen deprivation.

Beatrice struggles with mental health

Beatrice had relocated from Nigeria to Stoke-on-Trent in November 2023 on a skilled worker visa, taking up employment as a carer.

According to the Stress Manager, @eakpe, the Nigerian woman is survived by her young son and her siblings.

Butler told the inquest that his wife's mental health had deteriorated over the 12 months before her death, which he linked to ongoing difficulties she faced with Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

He also disclosed that he subsequently learnt she had made two earlier attempts on her life before March 4, 2026.

Pls, Note:

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to a crisis helpline. In Nigeria, contact the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI) via their support channels.

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19-year-old Timilehin Faith Opesusi reportedly took her life for scoring 190, which was below what she got in 2024.

It was gathered that the tragic incident took a shocking twist as the teenager received a provisional admission notification via her Gmail account 30 minutes after her death.

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The spokesperson of the Benue state police command, Catherine Anene, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Source: Legit.ng