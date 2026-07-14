All about Zakk Wylde's wife and the inspiring story of their 40-year romance

American musician Zakk Wylde's wife is Barbaranne Wylde. The couple has known each other since sixth grade and has been married since December 1991. Barbaranne is also his long-time career manager, hosts the Honest AF Show podcast, and serves as president of BLS Merchandising.

Zakk Wylde (R) and Barbaranne Wylde (L) attend the 10th Annual Classic Rock Awards: Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Award Ceremony at Avalon in Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Barbaranne Wylde is a music executive and artist manager who has managed Zakk Wylde's career for decades and co-manages Black Label Society.

who has managed Zakk Wylde's career for decades and co-manages Black Label Society. She and Zakk Wylde have been married since 14 December 1991 after meeting in childhood and reconnecting during high school.

after meeting in childhood and reconnecting during high school. The couple has four children: Hayley Rae, Hendrix Halen, Jesse John Michael, and Sabbath Page Wylde.

Profile summary

Full name Barbaranne Wylde Gender Female Date of birth 8 November 1968 Age 57 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth United States Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Partner Zakk Wylde Children 4 Profession Music executive, artist manager, podcast host Instagram @barbarannewylde

Who is Zakk Wylde's wife?

Zakk Wylde's wife, Barbaranne Wylde, was born Barbaranne Marie Caterina on 8 November 1968 in the United States. She is 57 years old as of July 2026 and her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

In an interview with the Fueled by Death Cast podcast, Barbaranne has revealed that she has at least two siblings, a brother and a sister. She has shared that her brother is a cancer survivor, while her sister briefly dated Zakk before the couple's own love story began.

Zakk Wylde (L) and Barbaranne Wylde attends the Classic Rock Roll of Honour at The Roundhouse in London, England. Photo: Rob Ball

Source: Getty Images

As for Barbaranne Wylde's job, she is an American music executive, artist manager, entrepreneur, and podcast host. Although she is widely recognised as the wife of legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde, she has built a career of her own behind the scenes in the rock music industry.

Barbaranne Wylde serves as Zakk Wylde's long-time manager and co-manages his heavy metal band, Black Label Society, overseeing business operations, touring logistics, branding, and career development. She is also the president of BLS Merchandising and vice president of Band of Beers, Inc., in addition to overseeing Bellbottoms and Beer Music Publishing.

Beyond artist management, Barbaranne has established herself as a media personality through the Honest AF Show, a podcast she co-hosts with Daniella Clarke. The show features candid conversations about health, beauty, relationships, ageing, and life in the entertainment industry, often with celebrity guests.

Zakk Wylde and Barbaranne Wylde's relationship timeline

Zakk Wylde and Barbaranne Wylde attend the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

Barbaranne and Zakk Wylde's love story spans more than four decades. The couple has remained together through career milestones, family life, and personal challenges. Here is a timeline of the key moments that have shaped their enduring relationship.

1978–1979: Barbaranne and Zakk Wylde meet in sixth grade

Barbaranne and Zakk first crossed paths while attending school in New Jersey. The Honest AF Show podcast host has clarified that although Zakk often jokes they started dating in sixth grade, they actually just met during that time. She recalled their first meeting during an interview with Lyndsanity:

We were babies when we got together. We did really meet when I was 12. Zakk’s a year older than me. Sixth grade! And then later on in eighth grade, Zakk had asked me out on a date, and he took me to see the Urban Cowboy movie. He tried to go up my shirt and I wouldn’t let him, so he broke up with me the following Monday!

1984–1985: They reunite during high school

Zakk and his wife, Barbaranne Wylde, pose for a photo. Photo: @blacklabelsocietyuk on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After their brief middle-school romance ended, the two became close friends in high school. Ironically, Zakk was dating Barbaranne's sister while Barbaranne was dating the bass player in Zakk's band. Eventually, the longtime friends realised they wanted to be together and officially began dating during their senior year of high school in 1985.

1987: Barbaranne supports Zakk after he joined Ozzy Osbourne

Everything changed when 20-year-old Zakk landed the coveted guitarist position in Ozzy Osbourne's heavy metal band. Rather than allowing the sudden fame to disrupt their relationship, Barbaranne became one of Zakk's biggest supporters. She also began helping manage his career, a role she has continued for decades.

December 1991: Zakk and Barbaranne exchange marriage vows

After dating for approximately six years, the couple married on 14 December 1991 in Bora Bora. Barbaranne has shared that Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne were among the first people they called after the ceremony, highlighting the close bond between the two families. Their wedding song was Ray Charles' version of A Song for You.

1990s: The couple welcomes children into their family

Zakk Wylde poses for a photo with some of his children. Photo: @RockMusicLegends on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Just months after their wedding, the couple became first-time parents when daughter Hayley Rae Wylde was born on 19 May 1992. She would later graduate from the University of California, Berkeley while largely staying out of the public eye.

Throughout the 1990s, their family continued to grow as they welcomed two more children, sons Jesse John Michael Wylde and Hendrix Halen Michael Rhoads Wylde. The children's names pay tribute to several music legends, while Jesse's godfather is Ozzy Osbourne. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza serves as Hendrix's godfather.

2009: Barbaranne stands by Zakk during his health scare

In August 2009, Zakk was hospitalised after developing life-threatening blood clots. The health crisis forced him to cancel tour dates and ultimately inspired him to quit drinking alcohol. Barbaranne remained by his side throughout his recovery while continuing to help manage his career.

July 2012: They welcomed their fourth child

Zakk Wylde and his wife, Barbaranne, enjoy a moment together. Photo: @blessed_hellriders_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The couple welcomed their youngest son, Sabbath Page Wielandt Wylde, on 4 July 2012. His first name honours Black Sabbath, while Page references Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page. At the time, Zakk joked that having another baby meant "we just extended the tour another twenty years."

September 2019: Barbaranne reflects on their love story

Appearing on the Fueled by Death Cast podcast, Barbaranne revisited their famous eighth-grade date and explained how the couple evolved from childhood friends into lifelong partners.

She also discussed balancing motherhood with managing Zakk's music career and their charitable work with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

March 2026: They celebrate more than 40 years together

In interviews promoting Black Label Society's Engines of Demolition, Barbaranne reflected on spending more than four decades with Zakk. She said their relationship has never been boring because of life on the road and that she would not know what to do with a husband that came home every night at 6 o'clock.

Zakk and Barbaranne Wylde smile as they pose for a photo. Photo: @graveyarddisciplesaustralia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zakk revealed that the song Name in Blood was inspired by his lifelong love for Barbaranne and a childhood promise he made to her. During her interview on Lyndsanity, Barbaranne reflected on their unconventional lifestyle, saying:

I definitely think my husband is a completely different person at home than when he’s in front of an audience. When he’s home, people are shocked when they’re at the house. He’s super-quiet! He retreats into his own little area. He’s writing; he’s in his own head.

She continued:

When he’s in front of a camera and people, he is on; when he’s home, he is not at all. And that’s surprising to people. When he’s home, and he just wants to hang out with the kids and the dogs and do those regular things, it’s really pleasant, because we don’t get to do it all the time.

FAQs

What is Barbaranne Wylde’s age? She was born on 8 November 1968 and her age as of July 2026 is 57 years. What is Barbaranne Wylde known for? She manages Zakk Wylde's career, co-manages Black Label Society, serves as president of BLS Merchandising, and co-hosts the Honest AF Show podcast. Does Zakk Wylde have a wife? The 5 Minutes Alone singer is married to Barbaranne Wylde. They exchanged marriage vows on 14 December 1991. Did Zakk Wylde date Barbaranne Wylde’s sister? The rock singer dated Barbaranne Wylde’s sister when they were teenagers and broke up before he started dating the music executive. How many children does Zakk Wylde have? They have four children: Hayley Rae Wylde, Hendrix Halen Wylde, Jesse John Michael Wylde, and Sabbath Page Wylde, who was born in 2012. Are Barbaranne Wylde and Zakk Wylde still together? The couple is still together, having been married for over three decades, and is considered one of rock music's longest-lasting couples.

Zakk Wylde’s wife, Barbaranne Wylde, has played a significant role in both his personal life and professional success. Their decades-long marriage has remained strong while they raised four children and built successful careers.

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