Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray, have allegedly been feuding since he divorced her mother, Tish Cyrus, in 2022. While the American singer and actress remains estranged from her father, she has a close relationship with her mother and some siblings amid all the drama. If you haven't been keeping up with Miley Cyrus' dad's feud, here is everything she and her siblings have said about the family feud.

Miley Cyrus accepts an award at the 66th GRAMMY Awards (L). The singer and her father, Billy Cyrus, at the 2013 American Music Awards (R). Photo: Kevin Winter, Frederic J. Brown (modified by author)

Miley Cyrus' parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, divorced in 2022.

Miley Cyrus' feud with her dad has contributed to the Wrecking Ball singer's feud with her siblings , Noah and Braison.

singer's , Noah and Braison. Miley left her father, Billy Ray, out of her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech even though he attempted to reach out and congratulate her.

even though he attempted to reach out and congratulate her. Trace Cyrus posted an open letter to his dad on Instagram. He expressed fears that his father isn’t "healthy" and that his family is "worried" for him.

Birth name Destiny Hope Cyrus Other name Miley Ray Cyrus Gender Female Date of birth 23 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Franklin, Tennessee, United States Current residence Malibu, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Leticia "Tish" Jean Cyrus Father Billy Ray Cyrus Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Maxx Morando School Heritage Elementary School Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Net worth $160 million Instagram @mileycyrus Facebook X (Twitter) @MileyCyrus TikTok @mileycyrus

How did Miley Cyrus' dad's feud begin?

Although Miley Cyrus has had many public feuds with famous people, the biggest one spanning over a decade has been with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. Moreover, it's not just Miley and her father feuding but her other siblings and mother too. The family feud started to simmer between 2006 and 2011 during the broadcast of Hannah Montana.

Billy Ray, Miley, and Tish Cyrus attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Her parents' marital woes have been the major contributor to their alleged feud. The couple, who got married in 1993, had split up multiple times before their final divorce in 2022. Miley and her siblings picked sides, with Miley distancing herself from Billy Ray Cyrus and sticking with her mother, Tish Cyrus. On the other hand, Noah and Braison chose their dad's side and distanced themselves from their mother.

What have Miley Cyrus and her siblings said about the alleged family feud?

Though there has been tension among the Cyrus family for many years, the cracks began to show after the couple divorced. The kids have had a lot to say about the drama. Here’s a quick timeline of the drama, with what each child has said about it.

Miley Cyrus

In 2013, Miley called Billy out when she posted a Tweet, suggesting there was strain between the family.

@billyraycyrus since your text and email aren’t working, would you like to talk like this?

After her parents divorced, Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell, and Miley was her maid of honour, with her siblings Brandi and Trace in attendance. She gave them her blessing during an interview with Vogue Magazine, saying:

To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me.

Billy Ray's marriage to Australian singer Firerose in October 2023 was the last straw in the already sour father-daughter relationship. Her other siblings, Noah and Braison, supported their father, distancing themselves from their mother.

Miley and Tish Cyrus attended the SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Center on February 16, 2025, in New York City. Photo: TheStewartofNY (modified by author)

The American singer said she has struggled to relate with her dad because she was treated differently as the family was navigating public life. She spoke on TikTok as she released her new song titled, Used To Be Young, which came out on Billy Ray’s birthday, saying in part:

My dad grew up the opposite of me. I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships. That’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people who go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place.

According to the Daily Mail, a leaked audio obtained gave an idea into just how Miley Cyrus' feud with her dad had escalated. In the audio, Billy called Miley a 'devil' and described his ex-wife of 28 years as a 'liar… a w----… and a cheat.'

Matters were further laid bare when Miley left Billy Ray out of her 2024 Grammy acceptance speech. The award-winning star was ecstatic when she won two Grammy Awards: Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Beyoncé for II Most Wanted and Record of the Year for her song Flowers. She stated in her speech:

I want to thank everyone who’s standing on this stage right now: Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays — ‘cause look how good I look — uh... Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée... All the people that we love. Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!

Billy Ray had allegedly reached out, wanting to congratulate her. He posted a post on Instagram stating:

Congratulations @mileycyrus and @beyonce on their well-deserved @recordingacademy Grammy wins! 🎶 Couldn’t be prouder!!!

Miley Cyrus arrives for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025. Photo: Robyn Beck

During an interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in June 2024, Miley discussed what she has learned from her dad, Billy Ray. According to the People, when asked who was her hero, she responded:

Honestly, my mom is my hero. My father—I’m grateful for being able to watch him ahead of me. He’s almost given me this map. There is a map of what to do and what not to do. And he’s guided me on both.

The American actress implied that her parents' different upbringings have contributed to how she relates with them now. She stated:

My mom was adopted, so my mom was chosen. My grandmother spoiled not only her but me completely rotten. My dad didn’t have that. The way my dad was raised, he grew up very poor in a small town.

According to the People, Miley Cyrus wants to stay out of the public drama going on within her family after her brother Trace addressed concern about Billy Ray. A source said:

They got through the drama of 2024, and it's a new year. Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don't want to be this Cyrus family feud. This is not enjoyable for them.

Trace Cyrus

Trace Cyrus attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Trace is Billy and Trish's adopted son. He was embroiled in the latest instalment in the Cyrus family drama with his father. On 22 January, Trace took to Instagram, where he penned an emotional letter to his dad.

Trace expressed concerns for his well-being and pleaded with him to seek help. The letter was written following Billy's troubled performance at the Trump inauguration. The letter stated in part:

Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. Sadly, the man I wanted so desperately to be I barely recognize now. It seems this world has beaten you down, and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this, but I really couldn't care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away."

He also allegedly referenced his sisters Miley, Noah Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus, who were all "genuinely worried" about him. The 35-year-old American musician concluded by warning that he feared "the world may lose you far too soon."

Braison Cyrus

Braison is Miley's brother who doubles up as Billy Cyrus' music producer. After his parents' divorce, he took his dad's side and is allegedly estranged from his mother, Trish.

Trace’s open letter to Billy Ray led Braison to respond, stating that his father was happy, healthy, and ready to record. According to E! News, he also spoke to People, stating that he did not have a problem with any of his family members.

According to Page Six, Braison is allegedly taking advantage of his dad to make a name for himself, as Miley did.

Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus performs at Outloud at WeHo Pride 2024 at West Hollywood Park on June 1, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Like her brother Braison, Billy Ray's daughter, Noah, took her father's side when her parents parted ways. She did not attend Trish's wedding and has expressed how proud she is of her father amid the family drama. Noah and her father wrote a song titled Noah (Stand Still) on her debut album, The Hardest Part.

While Miley and Noah have been close in the past, in October 2023, fans noticed signs of drama when Noah wrote, “The disrespect in this video...”. The comment was posted in the comment section of Miley's clip on The Joe Rogan Experience.

FAQs

Who is Miley Cyrus? She is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. What is Miley Cyrus' dad's name? Miley's dad's name is Billy Ray Cyrus. He is one of the top male country singers in America. Who is Miley Cyrus's mother? Her mother is Trish Cyrus. Do Miley Cyrus and her dad get along? No, the two have been estranged since Miley's parents divorced. What happened to Miley Cyrus' mom? Trish Cyrus got divorced from Billy Ray and is now married to Prison Break's star, Dominic Purcell. What does Miley Cyrus say about her father? Although Miley Cyrus admits that their relationship is complicated, she has said she's grateful for her father's guidance through life. Is Miley Cyrus Billy Ray's biological daughter? Yes, Miley is the biological child of Billy Ray.

Miley Cyrus' dad's feud escalated when Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus divorced. Miley Cyrus and her siblings were left divided, with each picking a side. Miley is close with her mother, Trish, and siblings, Trace and Brandi. Although the American singer and actress admits her relationship with her father is complicated, she acknowledges that he has contributed to her success.

