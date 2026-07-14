Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma posted a prophecy on Monday, July 13, 2026, claiming he had seen a presidential candidate withdraw from the 2027 election race

The 'prophet' said he knows the candidate's name and identity but refused to reveal them, saying the public will only know on the day it happens

The fresh prophecy could interest Nigerians closely watching the buildup to the 2027 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma, a prominent Nigerian preacher who posts on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @ProphetBomaAbel, has claimed he received a vision of an unidentified presidential candidate withdrawing from the 2027 election race.

In a message published on Monday, July 13, 2026, the Christian leader said he saw a candidate declare that he was stepping back from the contest entirely, pulling out even before completing his campaign.

Prophet Abel Boma shares a 2027 election prophecy as President Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Atiku Abubakar prepare for the presidential race. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Boma wrote on his verified X account:

"I began to see a presidential candidate. He said, I'm no longer going."

The cleric added:

"He withdrew from even campaign for his, for the election. He said, I'm no longer. I've withdrawn."

2027 election: Boma refuses to name candidate

Legit.ng reports that despite claiming to know who the individual is, Boma declined to disclose the candidate's identity, insisting the revelation would come naturally when the event unfolds.

"So who is this presidential candidate? I should talk? I should call his name? No. I will never call his name. Never," he wrote. "On that day, we all know who is the person."

Furthermore, the Rivers-based pastor also stopped short of offering any further details, including the timing of the withdrawal, the circumstances surrounding it, or the candidate's health status, which he had briefly raised as a possibility.

"What happened to him? I don't know. Was he sick? I don't know," Boma added. "So what are you saying? I still don't know."

The prophecy, titled 2026 Prophecy: "A Presidential Candidate Will Withdraw Contesting," comes as attention across Nigeria intensifies ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with the major political parties having already unveiled their candidates.

Read the original prophecy post by Prophet Abel Boma on X below:

Tinubu, Obi, Atiku, set to clash

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's general elections are scheduled for January 16, 2027, when voters will elect the president and vice president, as well as members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on February 6, 2027.

Incumbent President Bola Tinubu, a longtime All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, is seeking a second term.

Alongside Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Anambra Governor Peter Obi are widely regarded as the leading contenders in the presidential race. While Atiku is a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Obi is a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and President Bola Tinubu lead the race ahead of Nigeria's 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Read more on 2027 elections

Prophecy predicts surprise outcome for Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet David Elijah released a fresh message, saying President Tinubu may not have an easy path to victory in the 2027 elections.

Prophet Elijah, the senior pastor of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos, made the prophecy in a YouTube video seen by Legit.ng.

In the video, Prophet Elijah, who describes himself as the “Major Prophet of God,” said some allies would “disappoint” President Tinubu in the 2027 elections. He also suggested that some ministers would resign from Tinubu’s cabinet, which he said could rattle the president.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng