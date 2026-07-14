• The City Boy Movement opened its first national retreat in Abuja on Monday, July 14, 2026, drawing members from all 36 states and the FCT

• Members of the National Working Committee and State Directors were sworn in during the opening ceremony attended by Minister Ayodele Olawande and Seyi Tinubu

• Director-General Francis Shoga set a target of 10 million votes for President Tinubu, urging members to deepen grassroots mobilisation across every ward

The City Boy Movement (CBM) opened its inaugural National Retreat in Abuja on Monday, July 14, 2026, gathering members of its Governing Board, National Working Committee, National Directors, State Directors and other stakeholders drawn from across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

City Boys Movement Announces Number of Votes Tinubu will Get in 2027

Source: Twitter

The three-day event, scheduled to run through Wednesday, July 15, is focused on organisational consolidation, progress review and preparing members to intensify grassroots outreach in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

A central feature of the opening ceremony was the swearing-in of members of the National Working Committee and State Directors, who pledged to uphold the movement's constitution and objectives with integrity, loyalty and dedication.

Key Speeches at the Abuja Retreat

Minister of Youth Development Comrade Ayodele Olawande called on members to remain united and disciplined, warning that "Politics is not a game for those who sit on the sidelines. This is the time to organise, mobilise and take our message to every street, every community and every home." He asked participants to return to their states as ambassadors of the Renewed Hope Agenda, communicating the administration's achievements while staying responsive to citizens' concerns.

The movement's Patron, Barrister Seyi Tinubu, told participants the retreat was "the gathering of a movement" and described it as "not a celebration of yesterday, but a preparation for tomorrow." He urged members to position themselves as "communicators, educators, mobilisers and ambassadors of hope" by engaging Nigerians with facts, empathy and a sense of responsibility.

**Shoga Sets 10 Million Vote Target**

Director-General Hon. Francis Oluwatosin Shoga used his keynote address to set an ambitious electoral target, declaring: "Our mission is clear. Our target is 10 million votes. Our strength is our people. And our time is now."

Shoga cautioned that the figure would not be achieved through digital campaigns alone. "10 million votes will not come from slogans or social media. They will come from real people, real structures, real engagement and real work at the grassroots," he said.

He pointed to ongoing federal reforms, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, youth skills development, digital innovation and infrastructure expansion, as concrete evidence of the Renewed Hope Agenda's impact. He charged all directors and members to take ownership of the movement's membership drive at ward and community level, stating: "If you believe in this movement, bring someone into this movement. Get involved. Get organised. Get to work."

The retreat's remaining sessions are expected to cover strategic planning, leadership development, policy engagements and capacity-building programmes, culminating in the adoption of a roadmap for expanding CBM's presence across the federation ahead of future political engagements.

Source: Legit.ng