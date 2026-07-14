The Indian government recognises only Bhutan and Nepal as the two nations whose citizens enjoy full visa exemption when entering India in 2026

Nepalese and Bhutanese citizens can live, work, and stay in India without any restriction on duration, provided they do not travel via mainland China

India also offers visa on arrival exclusively to Japanese citizens, with a validity of up to 30 days and additional conditions attached

The Indian government has confirmed that only citizens of two countries, Bhutan and Nepal, are fully exempt from all visa requirements when entering India in 2026, granting them the right to live and work in the country without any limit on the length of their stay.

Under the terms of this arrangement, Bhutanese and Nepalese nationals may enter, reside, and take up employment in India freely.

India visa exemption allows Bhutanese and Nepalese citizens to live and work freely without stay limits. Photo credit: Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, one condition applies to both groups: travellers from these two nations must not be arriving from or transiting through mainland China. Those who do are not covered by the exemption.

What the exemption covers

According to government of India, the scope of the visa-free arrangement is broad. Citizens of Nepal and Bhutan face no ceiling on how long they may remain in India, nor are they required to obtain any prior authorisation before entry. This places both countries in a distinct category that no other nation currently shares under Indian immigration policy.

The exemption reflects the historically close ties India maintains with its Himalayan neighbours, both of which share open or semi-open borders with India under longstanding bilateral treaties.

Japan's visa on arrival privilege

Beyond the two full exemptions, India extends a separate, more limited facility to citizens of Japan. Japanese passport holders are eligible to obtain a visa on arrival upon reaching India, with the permit valid for up to 30 days.

This benefit is not unconditional. Japanese travellers of Bangladeshi or Pakistani origin do not qualify for the visa on arrival and would need to obtain a regular visa through standard channels before travelling.

No other nationality is currently listed under India's visa on arrival scheme, making Japan the sole country afforded this specific facility in 2026.

Japan visa on arrival grants Japanese citizens a 30-day stay in India with conditions. Photo credit: Isabel Infantes - Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US pauses visa operations in 3 African countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has suspended all visa processing operations at its embassies in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Uganda, linking the move directly to the ongoing Ebola outbreak across the region.

The halt took effect on May 18, 2026, and applies simultaneously to the US embassies in Juba, Kinshasa, and Kampala. Both immigrant visa categories and the full range of nonimmigrant categories are affected, covering tourists, students, business travellers, and exchange visitors, among others.

The US Department of State said the decision reflects its commitment to maintaining the highest standards for public health and safety within its visa adjudication process. Applicants who already had scheduled appointments have been directly notified of the cancellation. The State Department confirmed that no visa appointments can be booked at any of the three embassies for as long as the pause remains in place.

Source: Legit.ng