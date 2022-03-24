Mark Bontempo’s biography: what is Jojo Siwa’s ex up to now?

Mark Bontempo is an American TikTok star, social media influencer, guitarist, and musician. He also made headlines for being the boyfriend of actress Jojo Siwa. Mark is currently residing in Los Angeles, United States of America.

Mark Bontempo shares cover songs and videos of top musicians on his Instagram account. He released his debut single titled Love Again in March 2021. His biography reveals what the musician is up to currently after breaking up with Jojo Siwa.

Profile summary

Full name: Mark Bontempo

Mark Bontempo Popular as: Jojo Siwa’s ex

Jojo Siwa’s ex Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2 July 2002

2 July 2002 Age: 19 years old (as of April 2022)

19 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5’ 4”

5’ 4” Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in Pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms: 60

60 Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Brown

Brown Father: Paul A

Paul A Mother : Renee

: Renee Siblings : 4

: 4 Marital status: Single

Single Occupation : TikTok star, social media influencer, guitarist, musician

: TikTok star, social media influencer, guitarist, musician Net worth: $100k

$100k Instagram: @markbontempo

Mark Bontempo’s bio

Mark was born in Los Angeles, California, the USA, on 2 July 2002. His ethnicity is white, and he is of American origin. Mark's mother is Renee Bontempo, and his father is Paul A Bontempo.

Who are Bontempo's siblings?

The American TikToker has a brother named Mason Bontempo and three elder sisters. Mark Bontempo’s sisters are Madison ‘Fisher’, Marissa, and Mackenzie.

How old is Mark Bontempo?

Mark Bontempo’s age is 20 years as of 2022. He celebrates his birthday on 2 July, and his birth sign is Cancer.

What does Mark Bontempo do?

He is an up-and-coming musician, guitarist, TikTok star, and social media influencer. Mark launched his online career on 4 August 2020, when he posted his first TikTok video on the video-sharing platform.

He garnered fame when he began releasing cover songs and posting them on his Instagram account. He mainly uploads Ed Sheraan's cover songs, and his fans love his professionalism in performing pop songs.

The American guitarist is also planning to release more original songs in the future. For instance, he has already released a solo music track titled Love Again on 12 March 2021.

What is Mark Bontempo’s net worth?

According to Popular Bio, the American social media personality has a net worth of around $100k, but this information is not official and is under review.

Who is Mark Bontempo's girlfriend?

The American TikToker is currently not in a romantic relationship. However, he was engaged to the American actress, dancer, and YouTuber Jojo Siwa.

When did Jojo date Mark?

The duo started appearing together on 4 August 2020. Jojo Siwa and Mark Bontempo decided to make it public in a video where Jojo introduced him as her boyfriend.

Is JoJo Siwa still with Mark Bontempo?

Jojo revealed that the duo had parted ways on 19 November 2020 on Instagram. However, most of her fans left hateful comments on the post, blaming Mark for the couple’s decision to break up by labelling him toxic, but Jojo came forward and defended Mark via an Instagram post.

Mark Bontempo’s height

His height is 5 feet 4 inches (165 centimetres). He weighs 132 pounds, equivalent to 60 kgs. Also, he has brown hair and dreamy green eyes.

Online presence

The American musician is active on Instagram, where he posts pictures and cover song videos. At the time of writing, Jojo Siwa’s ex has over 50.1k followers. Also, he has a TikTok account where he uploads several videos. Currently, the TikToker has over 319k followers with over 2.6 million likes on his TikTok content.

Mark Bontempo is an aspiring musician, guitarist and social media influencer. He spends most of his time at the studio singing, and he has released a song titled Love Again.

