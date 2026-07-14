Ukraine relaunched its electronic visa system in February 2025, opening applications to citizens of 45 countries worldwide

Only three African countries made the eligibility list, amongst other citizens from other continents and regions

Approved applicants can visit Ukraine for up to 30 days, with single-entry fees starting at 20 US dollars, alongside other conditions

Ukraine has named only three African countries whose citizens can apply for its electronic visa, leaving the vast majority of the continent reliant on traditional embassy applications.

When Ukraine restored its eVisa programme in February 2025, it extended online access to nationals of 45 countries globally.

Ukraine names only 3 African countries eligible for its eVisa in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

African Countries Eligible for Ukraine eVisa

According to the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs, only Seychelles, Mauritius, and South Africa represent the African continent on the eVisa eligibility list.

The visa is intended for short-term stays of no longer than 30 days and accommodates a broad range of travel purposes, including tourism, business, medical treatment, cultural events, scientific activities, sports, journalism, and transit.

Nationals from countries not included on the list are not automatically barred from visiting Ukraine. They may still pursue entry through a conventional visa obtained directly from a Ukrainian embassy or consulate.

How to Apply for the Ukraine eVisa

The application process is conducted entirely online through Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs web platform. Prospective travellers must first register on the platform, then complete the application form and upload the required supporting documents.

These include a recent photograph, a valid passport, a health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros, proof of sufficient funds, and a document confirming the purpose of the visit. Additional supporting documents may vary depending on the category of travel.

Once the application is submitted, two processing options are available. Standard processing takes three working days, while an urgent option is processed within one working day. The fee for a single-entry eVisa is 20 US dollars, and a double-entry eVisa costs 30 US dollars. Applicants who opt for urgent processing pay double the standard fee in either case.

The inclusion of South Africa, Seychelles, and Mauritius places them in select company among African nations with simplified access to Ukraine, as citizens of most other African countries must continue to visit a Ukrainian embassy in person to obtain a visa.

Turkey lists documents required for eVisa registration

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Turkey's eVisa system allows eligible travellers to obtain an official entry permit entirely online without visiting a consulate or embassy

Applicants can complete the process from anywhere with internet access by submitting required details and paying via Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay

The Turkish government has now released the list of documents needed for eVisa application for citizens of eligible countries

Source: Legit.ng