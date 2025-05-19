Inside Aaron Nosler and Michelle Lally's relationship: A complete timeline

I think [given] his age, he's kind of ready to find a serious relationship, and he knows that I am going through what I am going through, and I didn't know what was going to happen...

This is what Michelle had to say about Aaron in an interview with The Daily Dish. The couple began dating in April 2024, shortly after Michelle’s split from her ex-husband, Jesse Lally. Aaron Nosler and Michelle Lally’s relationship has captured the attention of fans and media alike since they began appearing together on Bravo’s The Valley.

Key takeaways

Michelle Lally began dating financial advisor Aaron Nosler amid her divorce from Jesse Lally.

The Valley star met Aaron Nosler in early 2024 at a coffee shop.

star at a coffee shop. Michelle says their relationship is serious, and Aaron has established a strong bond with her daughter.

Aaron Nosler and Michelle Lally's relationship timeline

Michelle Lally, star of Bravo's reality show The Valley, has been in a relationship with financial advisor Aaron Nosler since April 2024. Here is a detailed timeline of their relationship:

Early 2024: Michelle meets Aaron Nosler

Michelle and Aaron Nosler first met at a coffee shop, where her daughter Isabella initiated contact by waving at him. They encountered each other again at Runyon Canyon and eventually reconnected at the coffee shop, where Aaron asked Michelle out on a date.

During that time, Michelle and her then-husband, Jesse Lally, had officially separated in October 2023 after five years of marriage. She and her ex-husband share a daughter, Isabella Bunny Lally, and have been co-parenting since their split.

On 16 May 2024, during an Instagram Live, Michelle Lally recounted how her daughter, Isabella, helped her meet Aaron Nosler.

So they had a little interaction from far away, and I didn’t see it. And then I got my coffee and then left, and Aaron and I actually didn’t speak. And then it must’ve been maybe a couple of days or a week later, he saw us again and then it was kind of the same thing. So, Isabella was actually the introduction and it was just very natural.

Aaron, who appeared on the live video, shared his side of the meeting, stating:

It is probably the cutest love story of all time. I mean, Isabella was waving to me, which, knowing Isabella, is rare to see her just randomly pick somebody across the room and just start waving.

He added:

And then when I left, I said goodbye to Isabella but I also said goodbye to [Michelle]. I actually thought about you on my walk home. Three days later, we saw each other again and you were not with Isabella.

April 2024: Michelle and Aaron Nosler began dating

Michelle and Aaron began dating in April 2024. The famous actress has since described their relationship as serious, noting that they instantly clicked and share similar interests. She has also mentioned that Aaron is great with her daughter, Isabella.

According to Bravo TV, during an interview with The Daily Dish in May 2024, Michelle said;

Dating has been very good for me. We instantly clicked, and we like the same things, so it's just been really positive. I'm super happy with him. Him and I get along really, really well….Isabella loves him. He’s great with children and with Isabella, and I couldn’t ask for anything more right now.

June 2024: Michelle and Aaron Nosler made their public appearance

In June 2024, Michelle and Aaron made their relationship public by attending the red carpet premiere of The Bikeriders together. Michelle posted photos of the event on Instagram, captioning them "Date night," while Aaron shared a photo with the caption "Couple goals."

On 6 May 2024, in an interview with PopCulture, Michelle opened up about her relationship with Aaron Nosler and how naturally it unfolded. She said:

I met somebody that I instantly clicked with and connected with and I thought we were so similar in a lot of ways. It was just very refreshing to be with somebody that’s very similar to me. We like to do the same things, and he’s a simple guy. I am a simple girl. We don’t argue. It just feels very organic, and it’s refreshing and nice to have a relationship like this.

October 2024: Michelle celebrated Aaron's birthday

Michelle celebrated Aaron's 38th birthday in October 2024 with a dinner at the Los Angeles restaurant Horses. She shared photos of the event on Instagram, expressing her love and appreciation for Aaron. She captioned the photo:

Happy birthday to the man who fills my life with love and laughter every day

What does Aaron Nosler do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Michelle's new partner is a financial advisor and currently serves as a director at Thrivent, a financial services company, where he has worked for nearly nine years.

Before that, he served as a developer (2019–2022), coaching new advisors, and as a financial advisor himself (2016–2019), providing holistic planning based on clients' values and goals.

On the Thrivent website, he describes himself as:

I'm proud to be a Thrivent financial professional. I provide personalized financial guidance to people at all stages of life. At Thrivent, we view money not as a goal, but as a tool — one that can afford you a life rich in meaning and gratitude. We believe humanity thrives when individuals make the most of all they've been given. I'm here to help you do just that.

Aaron is also the owner of The Kilo Company, launched in 2020. The company focuses on sourcing organic foods from worldwide, most notably white honey. Earlier in his career, Aaron held managerial roles at Carson Pawn and Alamo Jewellery & Loan, and also worked as a production assistant at Rock Paper Scissors LLC.

Aaron also sells his brand of organic white honey and volunteers with the non-profit organisation Kids Hope USA.

FAQs

Who is Michelle Saniei Lally? She is an American luxury real estate agent and a cast member on Bravo's reality series The Valley. What is Michelle Saniei Lally age? The American real estate agent is 37 years old as of 2025. She was born on 2 November 1987. Who is Michelle Lally’s husband? The TV personality does not have a husband at the moment. She was previously married to Jesse Lally. Are Jesse and Michelle still together? Jesse and Michelle Lally are not together. They separated after five years of marriage and are currently undergoing divorce proceedings. Does Michelle from The Valley have a boyfriend? The reality star is dating Aaron Nosler. Who is Aaron Nosler? Aaron Nosler is a financial advisor and director at Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services organisation. What is Aaron Nosler's age? The financial advisor is 38 years old as of 2025. He was born on 2 October 1986. Does Michelle Lally have a kid? The TV personality has a daughter named Isabella, born in April 2020, with her ex-husband, Jesse Lally.

Aaron Nosler and Michelle Lally's relationship began in April 2024, following her separation from ex-husband Jesse Lally in October 2023. The couple met through Michelle's daughter, Isabella, and made their relationship public in June 2024 at the red carpet premiere of The Bikeriders.

