The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council (IEPAC) has endorsed President Tinubu for a second term, citing his administration's performance in Kwara Central

Senator Saliu Mustapha also got IEPAC's backing for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state

IEPAC, however, said his endorsement does not exclude other gubernatorial aspirants, urging unity among political actors

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council (IEPAC) on Tuesday, April 28, endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office and declared Senator Saliu Mustapha as its preferred candidate for the 2027 governorship election in Kwara state.

The endorsement was announced at a press conference in Ilorin, where the council’s National Coordinator, Dr Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe, read a statement alongside the group’s secretary, retired Lt. Col. Abubakar Edun.

Kwara 2027 politics heats up as Ilorin elders back Tinubu for second term and endorse Saliu Mustapha for governor. Photo credit: IEPAC

Source: UGC

The council said its decision followed what it described as “careful deliberation and assessment” of aspirants seeking key political offices ahead of the next general elections.

IEPAC, a group made up of elders and stakeholders from Ilorin Emirate in Kwara Central Senatorial District, said it was committed to supporting candidates and political platforms that would secure what it called the district’s “rightful place” in the state’s political structure.

2027 elections: Why Tinubu was endorsed

The council said it was backing Tinubu because of what it described as his administration’s performance over the past three years, particularly projects and support it said had benefited Kwara Central.

“We unanimously endorse the aspiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office,” the statement said.

It added that another four-year term would allow the president to consolidate his achievements.

Mustapha gets early backing for governorship

On the 2027 governorship race, the group endorsed Mustapha, saying he enjoys broad acceptance across the state and has the experience needed to lead.

According to the council, the senator possesses the “maturity, experience and exposure” required to win the election and govern the state fairly and competently.

The endorsement comes as political consultations quietly gather momentum ahead of the 2027 elections, despite the contest still being months away.

We are not against other aspirants - IEPAC

IEPAC said its endorsement should not be seen as an attempt to shut out other governorship hopefuls.

It called on political actors across Kwara, especially major political parties, to align with its position in the interest of unity and stability.

The group also said it would continue to monitor political developments and could support other aspirants it believes can sustain the achievements of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

IEPAC throws support behind Tinubu’s re-election bid and Saliu Mustapha’s governorship ambition in Kwara. Photo credit: IEPAC

Source: UGC

Kwara 2027: Senator Saliu Mustapha gets ₦100m donation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Young entrepreneurs and SME leaders in Kwara state, under the aegis of Corporate Kwara, pledged to buy the APC gubernatorial nomination form for Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A statement sent to Legit.ng indicates that the group pledged this during a courtesy visit to the senator’s office in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, on Sunday, April 5.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, the coordinator of the forum, Mallam Abdulmajeed Olayinka Idilobe, said the group has set aside a minimum of ₦100 million to purchase the APC nomination form.

Source: Legit.ng